The Eagles released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday and there were several surprises and shocking moves.

With Howie Roseman able to take advantage of an expanded practice squad, Philadelphia was creative with the skills groups, while packing the meat and potatoes of the roster into the trenches.

Here are 10 takeaways from the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster.

1. Three QB's

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Eagles acquired Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars and promptly put him on the 53 man roster. Philadelphia will carry three quarterbacks, but one will likely be deactivated on Sundays. For now, Minshew is the No. 3 behind Flacco.

2. Eagles carry three running backs

Kenneth Gainwell celebrates after he scored the Eagles second TD in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Jets in their final preseason game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 27, 2021.

Philadelphia initially cut Jordan Howard, leaving Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and rookie Kenneth Gainwell on the depth chart. The Eagles added two running backs to the practice squad, but this three-headed monster will get the bulk of the work when healthy.

3. Arcega-Whiteside makes the cut

Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) is tackled by New York Jets' Hamsah Nasirildeen (45) and Brandin Echols (25) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Arcega-Whiteside earned a clean slate with Nick Sirianni and the new Eagles head coach rewarded a summer of hard work with a roster spot. The former Stanford star beat out Travis Fulgham and John Hightower.

4. Tyree Jackson has arrived

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Tyree Jackson #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The former Buffalo quarterback transitioned to tight end and his athletic ability was something Philadelphia couldn't pass up. The Eagles carried four tight ends, valuing youth over veterans of the past.

5. Offensive Line 10-deep

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard looks on during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Even after trading Matt Pryor to the Colts, Philadelphia's weakness from 2020 is now a strength, as Jeff Stoutland's crew goes ten deep in the talent department.

6. Three rookies on defensive line

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) warms up before taking on the New York Jets in an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Milton Williams was a lock to make the roster, but Tarron Jackson and Marlon Tuipulotu prove that the Eagles are valuing young talent over unproven veterans. Hassan Ridgeway being waived proved that.

7. Eagles linebacker heavy

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Genard Avery (58) waits for play to resume, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jonathan Gannon requires his linebackers to do different things, so the Eagles carried seven initially. Genard Avery has his role at the SAM, while Eric Wilson and Alex Singleton will anchor the middle.

8. Eagles keep five CB

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) after a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Scott has some value in the slot and Jonathan Gannon likes how he compliments Avonte Maddox, who can now be employed at safety in a pinch. Those two will join Darius Slay, Zech McPhearson, and Steven Nelson.

9. Rodney McLeod is back

The Eagles bypassed putting McLeod on the PUP list, so he'll be available at some point early in the first three weeks. Marcus Epps and K'Von Wallace give the safety position depth and versatility.

10. Special Teams

Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs (8) against the New England Patriots during a pre-season NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Arryn Siposs and Jake Elliott went without competition this summer and they'll both have important jobs from day one.

