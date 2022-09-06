10 takeaways from the Eagles’ first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 regular season

The Eagles are set for the first practice of the regular season on Wednesday, and as the team starts preparation for the Lions, an unofficial depth chart was revealed Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia operates with some secrecy, so the depth chart is listed as unofficial, but it gives insight into who’ll play where and which guys are likely starters at critical positions.

Several roster moves will likely be made between Tuesday and Friday, so the depth chart and 53-man roster will be fluid.

Here are ten takeaways from the initial depth chart.

Where is Trey Sermon?

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The hard-running Sermon was claimed off of waivers and will wear jersey No. 34, but he’s not currently listed on the depth chart.

Philadelphia could be prepared to make a roster move, and Sermon certainly could be inactive against the Lions, but why was he not listed?

Alot of Zach Pascal

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

With Philadelphia only carrying four wide receivers on the 53-man roster, Pascal is the backup at all three receiver positions and a considerable part of the rotation.

Eagles 2 deep at offensive line

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia carried ten players on the offensive line, and you could argue that the Eagles’ second team is much better than the starters for almost half of the league.

Andre Dillard is set to miss time with a fractured forearm, and the team could stand pat with nine active players while having the wiggle room to elevate Kayode Awosika or Le’Raven Clark.

Kenneth Gainwell 2nd in command

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All three running backs will get significant playing time, but Kenneth Gainwell is now listed as the No. 2 back on the depth chart.

Eagles carrying three quarterbacks

Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ian Book is on the roster, and Philadelphia will carry three quarterbacks at least thru Week one.

The expectation is that Book will be made inactive for Sunday’s season opener at Detroit, but his presence will prevent wear and tear on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Story continues

Book will assume the role of the developmental quarterback with Gardner Minshew set for free agency.

Brandon Graham back as a starter?

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

During the preseason, the idea was floated that Graham would lose his starting role in Jonathan Gannon’s improved hybrid defense.

Graham is listed as a starting defensive end ahead of Tarron Jackson. Still, it wouldn’t be a shocker to see Haason Reddick as the standup pass rush role opposite Josh Sweat, allowing another SAM linebacker on the field.

It’s one of the many options Philadelphia has from a scheme standpoint.

Pass rushers GALORE

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If you include the three SAM linebackers, Philadelphia has seven talented pass rushers to send at opposing tackles. That doesn’t include Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, or Milton Williams when he slides down the line.

T.J. Edwards man in the middle

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Edwards is clearly in front of Dean and looked like the best defensive player on the roster for most of camp.

Flexibility will allow Dean to see time at the WILL linebacker spot, while Kyzir White is also familiar with sliding to the middle.

Interchangeable parts in the secondary

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has four safeties and six cornerbacks, plus a ton of versatility, with three of the guys (Gardner-Johson, Scott, Maddox) playing multiple positions.

Return specialist a secret

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia currently has Quez Watkins and Kenneth Gainwell listed as the top return men, with two other players (Britain Covey and Devon Allen) specializing in that aspect.

During Tuesday’s press conferences, the Eagles did not indicate who would return punts and kickoffs.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire