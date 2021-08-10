10 takeaways from the Eagles first unofficial depth chart

The Eagles quietly released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason on Tuesday, more than 48 hours before an important contest against the Steelers.

Several roster spots were expected, but there were a few surprises as well and we’ve provided 10 takeaways from the depth chart.

Unofficial depth chart -- offense

LT Battle still ongoing

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard, right, looks on with tackle Jordan Mailata, left, during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

Despite Jordan Mailata dominating the battle at left tackle, the Eagles still have Dillard listed as a co-starter.

Quez Watkins rising up depth chart

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins reaches for the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Watkins is right behind Jalen Reagor on the outside and is pushing for a more established role.

Ertz still the man

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 28: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles veteran tight end is still listed as a co-starter with Dallas Goedert, meaning his status in Philadelphia is still solidified.

Jordan Howard's demise has been exagerrated

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, right, and Jordan Howard are seen during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Despite reports that he could be cut or lose snaps to Kerryon Johnson, Howard is listed as the backup to Miles Sanders.

Unofficial depth chart defense

Josh Sweat the man

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) escapes the grasp of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Similar to Mailata and Andre Dillard, Sweat is listed as the co-starter with Derek Barnett despite dominating camp.

Genard Avery's demise overexaggerated

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Genard Avery (58) waits for play to resume, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Another player supposedly on the roster bubble, Avery listed as the starting SAM linebacker on the outside.

K'Von Wallace Ascending

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wallace left Tuesday's practice with an injury, but he's still starting in Rodney McLeod's absence.

DeVonta Smith returning punts?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs a drill during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The rookie is currently injured and listed behind Reagor as the top two punt return guys.

