10 takeaways from the Eagles first padded training camp practice

Things get different when the lights come on, and the closest thing to in-game intensity comes during the first full-padded training camp practice.

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex after a day off, and roster battles officially began with 1-on-1s and some hard-hitting action during the team period.

Everything outside of warmups and individual drills were off-limits to the cameras, We have takeaways and observations from a very important fourth practice.

Haason Reddick's contract is something to watch

After signing a 3-year, $45 million deal in free agency, Reddick’s among the top pass rushers in the NFL, and he’s among the lowest paid as well.

Another monster season could call for Reddick to land another deal.

Haason Reddick on if he’s underpaid: “I ain’t going to sit here. … You all see it. You all know what’s going on. I’m just worried about being the best version of myself and let everything else sort itself out.”#Eagles LB, entering 2d of 3-yr deal, is 16th in NFL in yearly avg — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 1, 2023

Quez Watkins feeling confident

The fourth-year wide receiver has the support of his coaches and teammates, and through four practices, he’s walking the walk.

Quez Watkins: “I’m an elite receiver” and he’s out to prove that in Year 4. Says he has a great mindset and he’s here to compete. “This is the big leagues.” #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 1, 2023

Haason Reddick taking notice of Nolan Snith

When Nolan Smith was drafted, the former Georgia pass rusher said he wouldn’t call Hasson Reddick, but rather wait for the All-Pro pass rusher to acknowledge him.

That happened on Tuesday.

“He has greatness ahead of him” — Haason Reddick on Nolan Smith #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 1, 2023

Jalen Hurts sizzling

We’re only talking about practice, and it’s just Day 4, but Hurts has been downright elite at the start of training camp.

Jalen Hurts Training Camp Stats, Day 4: 15/17, 2 TD, 0 INT Outstanding day for Hurts. Was surgical with the ball against the 1st team defense. Touchdown pass to Brown was the highlight of the day, but made a lot of really nice/smart throws both in and out of the pocket. His… pic.twitter.com/i9vKvYaaTv — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 1, 2023

K'Von Wallace will cause bubble to burst

We initially felt that Wallace would struggle to make the roster, but through four practices, the former Clemson safety could make Terrell Edmunds or Justin Evans expendable at final cuts.

I should add K’Von has mostly been with 1st team today next to Blankenship. https://t.co/wBNn0idXQq — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 1, 2023

Wallace has benefited from Sean Desai playing three safeties and Edmunds could find himself as the DIME linebacker on select formations.

A.J. Brown is fierce

Brown gets faster with the pads on.

A.J. Brown beat James Bradberry for a long TD. Jalen Hurts hit him for a 60-yard TD on the money. Thunderous applause from the crowd. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 1, 2023

Josiah Scott's time is over

Whether it’s Zech McPhearson or Mario Goodrich, Josiah Scott’s time as the primary backup in the slot appear to be over.

Mario Goodrich getting 1st team snaps at nickel cornerback (Maddox is limited)#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 1, 2023

Mekhi Garner sighting

At 6’2, 212 pounds Garner is looking to slow to make an immediate impact at cornerback, but could smoothly transition to safety or the STAR position.

UDFA DB Mekhi Garner absolutely lit up Charleston Rambo after a short catch in 11 on 11. Biggest hit in camp by far. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 1, 2023

Reed Blankenship is HIM

The 2022 undrafted free agent is the closest thing you can get to a roster lock at safety and through four practices, Blankenship has logged every first team rep.

Some K’Von Wallace first team reps today. Reed Blankenship staying on first team. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 1, 2023

Nicholas Morrow in danger

The more Christian Elliss gets first team reps, the more likely that Morrow could end up a training camp roster cut ahead of the season opener.

Christian Elliss with the first team in 11 on 11s with Nakobe Dean. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 1, 2023

Josh Jobe hanging around

Jobe made the 53-man roster in 2022, and through Week 1, he’s the second-team cornerback.

Josh Jobe was with the 1st-team field goal block, a good indictation he is currently on the 53. Has also been with 2nd team defense at outside CB. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 1, 2023

Random Notes

#Eagles OL/DL quick takeaways:

-Tyler Steen with a quality rep against Jalen Carter

-Nolan Smith with a “wow” speed rush, albeit against Chim Okorafor. Got around him untouched.

-Fletcher Cox had a competitive rep against Cam Jurgens. I’d give it to Fletch though. — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 1, 2023

