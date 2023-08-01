10 takeaways from the Eagles first padded training camp practice

Glenn Erby
Things get different when the lights come on, and the closest thing to in-game intensity comes during the first full-padded training camp practice.

The Eagles returned to the NovaCare Complex after a day off, and roster battles officially began with 1-on-1s and some hard-hitting action during the team period.

Everything outside of warmups and individual drills were off-limits to the cameras, We have takeaways and observations from a very important fourth practice.

Haason Reddick's contract is something to watch

After signing a 3-year, $45 million deal in free agency, Reddick’s among the top pass rushers in the NFL, and he’s among the lowest paid as well.

Another monster season could call for Reddick to land another deal.

Quez Watkins feeling confident

The fourth-year wide receiver has the support of his coaches and teammates, and through four practices, he’s walking the walk.

Haason Reddick taking notice of Nolan Snith

When Nolan Smith was drafted, the former Georgia pass rusher said he wouldn’t call Hasson Reddick, but rather wait for the All-Pro pass rusher to acknowledge him.

That happened on Tuesday.

Jalen Hurts sizzling

We’re only talking about practice, and it’s just Day 4, but Hurts has been downright elite at the start of training camp.

K'Von Wallace will cause bubble to burst

We initially felt that Wallace would struggle to make the roster, but through four practices, the former Clemson safety could make Terrell Edmunds or Justin Evans expendable at final cuts.

Wallace has benefited from Sean Desai playing three safeties and Edmunds could find himself as the DIME linebacker on select formations.

A.J. Brown is fierce

Brown gets faster with the pads on.

Josiah Scott's time is over

Whether it’s Zech McPhearson or Mario Goodrich, Josiah Scott’s time as the primary backup in the slot appear to be over.

Mekhi Garner sighting

At 6’2, 212 pounds Garner is looking to slow to make an immediate impact at cornerback, but could smoothly transition to safety or the STAR position.

Reed Blankenship is HIM

The 2022 undrafted free agent is the closest thing you can get to a roster lock at safety and through four practices, Blankenship has logged every first team rep.

Nicholas Morrow in danger

The more Christian Elliss gets first team reps, the more likely that Morrow could end up a training camp roster cut ahead of the season opener.

Josh Jobe hanging around

Jobe made the 53-man roster in 2022, and through Week 1, he’s the second-team cornerback.

Random Notes

