10 takeaways from the Eagles’ first 10 training camp practices

The Philadelphia Eagles have completed ten training camp practices, forging ahead as the team prepares for the preseason opener against the Jets on Friday evening.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts could play a series or two, while A.J. Brown will make his debut with Philadelphia and look to bring an intense physicality to the wide receiver position.

On defense, Jonathan Gannon has unveiled an athletic and versatile unit that can do two deep at each position while being among the fastest defenses in the NFL.

Eagles offensive/defensive line are stacked

Philadelphia builds from the inside out, and one of the biggest reasons for optimism in 2022 stems from the Birds having the best offensive line in football.

The defensive line is also solid with the addition of Jordan Davis and the return of Brandon Graham.

The one-on-one battles have only prepared both sides for regular season battles.

Jalen Reagor battling for a roster spot

Reagor has admitted that he’s in an actual roster battle and the “humbled” wide receiver opened up about his current scenario.

“I love a good challenge. It’s a humbling experience, ’cause you go from a first-rounder to you’re battling,” Reagor said on Wednesday following the morning practice at the NovaCare Complex. “But I like challenges, though. “We’ve got a helluva room and there is competition in there. Obviously, people have their jobs and some people don’t, some people fighting. You’ve just got to come in and when people go down, you step up and just be ready when it’s your time.”

Reagor has amassed 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns through his first three seasons, and he’ll be a player to watch.

T.J. Edwards best player on defense

Through two weeks of camp, Edwards has been the best player on defense while relegating star rookie middle linebacker Nakobe Dean to the second unit.

Eagles have big play potential

The Eagles were already a pretty explosive offense at crucial positions, and adding A.J. Brown will only open things up even more.

Jaquiski Tartt missing in action

Tartt has been absent from camp over the past week, and even before that, he wasn’t that impactful at safety.

Jalen Hurts much improved

Hurts still has work to do, but the third-year quarterback returned to camp in excellent physical condition, with an improved throwing motion and inner clock.

Eagles defense is fast

The Eagles have been diligent about adding more speed to the roster, and the 2022 offseason added Jordan Davis, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Haason Reddick, Kyron Johnson, and Ali Fayad.

This is a much faster overall team, and it should pay enormous dividends for Jonathan Gannon.

Philadelphia has a legit CB trio

Darius Slay and James Bradberry do an outstanding job of playing off of each other and having Avonte Maddox in the slot give James Bradberry a dynamic trio.

Britain Covey is here

Covey has made a lasting impression on special teams and is now a player to watch going forward.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound former Utah standout has earned first-team reps on offense he’s a player to watch on special teams.

Running back battle emerging

Head coach Nick Sirianni has said all the correct things about Miles Sanders being the guy, but the impression is that Kenneth Gainwell will play a massive role in 2022, and he’ll likely be the guy at running back in critical situations.

