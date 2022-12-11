10 takeaways from Eagles 48-22 win over Giants in Week 14

The Eagles were dominant on Sunday, as Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history, as Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Hurts again placed himself squarely in the MVP race after passing for 217 yards and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Here are ten takeaways from the Week 14 win.

1. A.J. Brown logs first 1,000-yard season

A.J. Brown is on pace for a career season and only cares about the W.

Brown, by the way, didn't seem impressed by the idea of reaching 1K yards. “If I don’t get 1,000, it’s not a good year,” Brown said of the benchmark that’s been elusive to Eagles wide receivers. “That’s not the goal for me.” https://t.co/d2KY6c5CSg — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 11, 2022

2. Miles Sanders has arrived

Sanders has looked strong, and he’s producing at an elite rate heading into free agency.

Icing on the cake. Miles Sanders rushes 40 yards for his second TD of the game, 11th on the season.#Eagles RB has 17 carries for 144 yards — besting the 143 he ran for vs. the Packers for a career high — and earlier went over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 11, 2022

3. Jalen Hurts best player in football



Philadelphia Eagles Come To East Rutherford Nj To Face Their Division Rivals The New York Giants On December 11 2022

Since Week 6, Hurts has arguably been the best player in the NFL, completing 68 percent of his passes for 1,798 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, one interception, 116.0 passer rating.

Over that time, Hurts also has 420 rushing yards and four more rushing touchdowns.

4. Eagles spread the football around

Things get tight during the playoffs, so Sunday provided a perfect barometer for just how efficient Jalen Hurts can be as a passer.

The Eagles star completed passes to nine different players on the afternoon, and five players had two or more receptions.

5.Brandon Graham has to be re-signed?

Graham has talked about extending his career in Philadelphia, and Sunday was explosive, as the defensive end had four tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, and 3 quarterback hits.

6. Eagles played for James Bradberry

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was emotional about how Bradberry was treated during his exit from New York and Philadelphia’s defense made it a point to address the Giants on the field.

I’m told Darius Slay spoke to the Eagles in their team meeting last night Slay told the Birds this game is personal for him because it’s personal for James Bradberry, facing his former team for the first time. The Eagles gave Slay a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/M508WUVT0Z — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 11, 2022

7. Eagles clinch playoff berth

Things are flowing in a direction that’ll allow Philadelphia to clinch home-field advantage in the NFC long before their Week 18 matchup against the Giants.

8. Eagles smash single season sack record?

Philadelphia has one player with ten sacks and three others are within a few sacks of giving the Eagles four players with 10+ sacks.

4 Eagles have a pretty good shot at double digit sacks this season: – Haason Reddick is already there (10)

– Brandon Graham (8.5)

– Javon Hargrave (8)

– Josh Sweat (7.5) https://t.co/olhX9ne0kW — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) December 11, 2022

9. Boston Scott thumps the Giants again

Eight of Scott’s 15 career touchdowns have come against the Giants – and on Sunday he had a 66-yard return that set up a field goal just before halftime and then he recorded a 35-yard return in the third quarter to set up a touchdown.

Scott also logged 33 yards on six carries and a touchdown.

10. Eagles lose another safety to injury

Philadelphia was already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson and they’ll likely wait for a Monday MRI to determine how long Reed Blankenship could be out.

