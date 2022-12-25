10 takeaways from Eagles 40-34 loss to the Cowboys in Week 16

Glenn Erby
Glenn Erby

The Eagles moved to 13-2 on the season after a Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Birds can still clinch the No. 1 seed – Philadelphia needs to win just one of the final two games to clinch the NFC East, the No. 1 seed, the first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles are battered and a bit flustered after an ugly performance that was buoyed by four turnovers on offense, and an inability to get off the field on third downs as a defense.

Gardner Minshew was 24-40 for 355 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in place of an injured Jalen Hurts.

Minshew also had one rushing touchdown on the afternoon but was credited with one lost fumble as well.

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown both went over 100 yards on the day but were overshadowed by CeeDee Lamb’s 10 catch, 120 yards, and 2 touchdown performance to carry the Dallas passing game.

Here are ten takeaways from Saturday.

Eagles-Cowboys III almost certain to happen

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia can secure the No. 1 seed, they’ll face the lowest-seeded winner from the Wild Card round and that means a potential second matchup with Dallas in the divisional round.

Eagles continued the pressure

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked six times on the afternoon, continuing a hot streak for the Eagles’ defensive line.

CeeDee Lamb is lethal

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Kellen Moore did an excellent job of featuring Lamb from the slot, avoiding every down matchup with Darius Slay and James Bradberry while getting Lamb touches on the move.

Dallas passed on Justin Jefferson as well in 2020, but the consolation prize is solid.

Quez Watkins

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Watkins may be the fastest player in the NFL, but he also has moments where he’s aloof or one step slow.

New school defensive backs

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah Scott isn’t the only player in the NFL to do this, but with good ball skills and range, the Eagles cornerback could have easily knocked the ball down or broken it up with a timely hit on this 3rd and 30 play.

Eagles resorted to passive ways

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Best WR Duo in Eagles history?

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lack of man coverage

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The loss of Avonte Maddox causes a trickle-down impact that makes defense susceptible to top passers.

3rd down efficiency

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Philadelphia was 8-14 on third downs, while Dak Prescott and Dallas went 8-15. Both teams struggled to get off the field on third downs, thus the 40-34 score.

Random Notes

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Linval Joseph was impactful on Saturday, logging an initial 89.8 grade on the first review, per PFF.

Joseph had five tackles on the day.

T.J. Edwards paced Philadelphia with 14 tackles, while Reed Blankenship posted 8 tackles in his return to the lineup.

The Eagles didn’t allow any sacks to Micah Parsons or the Cowboys’ defense while only giving up six pressures on 30 pass-blocking snaps per PFF. Right tackle Lane Johnson and center Jason Kelce went the whole game without allowing a single pressure.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

