10 takeaways from Day 4 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field for their fourth practice during training camp on Saturday, bringing us one step closer to the start of the 2023 season.

It was the third open practice of the summer, which also happened to be Back Together Weekend across the league. While Saturday’s workout was another non-padded practice, there were some standout players and notable headlines on Saturday.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with head coach Matt Eberflus, cornerback Kyler Gordon and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

Following Saturday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the fourth day of Bears training camp:

Offense was perfect during two minute drill

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears offense was on fire during the two minute drill to wrap Saturday’s practice. Fields had three completions, and one run, to convert a scoring drive.

Here’s how it broke down, via Clay Harbor: Fields connected with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for 10 yards; Fields scrambled for 10 yards; Fields found wide receiver DJ Moore for 15 yards; Fields finds tight end Cole Kmet down the middle for 15 yards to the 5-yard line; Fields connects with St. Brown for a touchdown.

“It was good,” coach Matt Eberflus said of the execution. “End of half today. So it was 1:10 and one timeout. We had a timeout in our back pocket and did a nice job of utilizing that, getting ourselves in position with a couple of good chunk plays, which is what you need in two minute to get into scoring position. We’re searching touchdown there, but we’ll take a field goal in that situation, and we got a touchdown. So it was good.”

But red zone was a different story

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There was a heavy emphasis on red zone drills on Saturday. While the Bears excelled during the two minute drill, things didn’t go as smoothly during the 7-on-7 period.

The offense did some good things during the red zone periods, including Fields throwing touchdowns to Moore and tight end Robert Tonyan and running one in for a score.

But there were also a couple of interceptions during 7-on-7, including Fields being picked off by safety Adrian Colbert as he tried to force a pass to Kmet. P.J. Walker also threw an interception to cornerback Greg Stroman on a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Lots of red zone work today for the Bears, including team and 7-on-7. The good? Justin Fields with TDs to Robert Tonyan and DJ Moore. He ran for one, too. The bad? Fields was intercepted by safety Adrian Colbert. Forced a pass to Cole Kmet. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 29, 2023

Despite some of the struggles during 7-on-7 periods, there’s no doubt it’s a different feel for the Bears offense compared to last July.

DJ Moore continues to dominate

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

As CHGO’s Mark Carman put it, DJ Moore has been the MVP of Bears training camp through these first four practices. Moore and his connection with Fields has been the talk of camp, where the pair connect for highlight-reel completions on a daily basis. That continued on Saturday, where it’s clear Moore is Fields’ go-to guy.

Moore and cornerback Jaylon Johnson have been a must-watch pairing over the last couple of practices, where iron is sharpening iron. The battle between WR1 and CB1 continued on Saturday, where Moore made an impressive touchdown grab during 1-on-1 red zone drills. Take a look:

First play of Red Zone 1 on 1s Fields to Moore. Get used to it. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/sdxHOg7LZ7 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 29, 2023

For what it’s worth, Johnson did force incompletions on two attempts to Moore, which hasn’t been an easy task this summer. Round three comes Monday.

Linebackers continue to make plays

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Outside of DJ Moore, the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Bears have been linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. And, by all accounts, they’ve made their presence known during these early non-padded practices.

After Edwards came away with Fields’ first interception of the summer on Friday, Edmunds picked off QB2 P.J. Walker and returned it for a touchdown. His defensive teammates ran it back with him and they celebrated in front of the fans.

That Maine is a savage 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kMthYQ3ezN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 29, 2023

It wasn’t the first splash play by Edmunds in training camp — and it certainly won’t be the last.

“He is going to be special,” Eberflus said.

The Justin Fields-Robert Tonyan connection is thriving

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The chemistry between Justin Fields and DJ Moore has been the talk of the summer, and for good reason. But Fields also seems to be developing a nice rapport with another new weapon, tight end Robert Tonyan.

Fields and Tonyan have connected on several impressive completions over the last few practices, including during Saturday’s session. With a heavy emphasis on the red zone, it wasn’t a surprise that Fields found Tonyan for a couple of touchdowns, and it’s clear Tonyan can be a real threat in the red zone this season.

Fields with a quick touchdown to Tonyan in redzone drills The two have found a chemistry the last few practices — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 29, 2023

QB1 comes back with back to back touchdowns to Robert Tonyan and DJ Moore. Tonyan is slotting into the move TE roll nicely. Moore used physicality to get off press and get open on a roll out. Guy does it all. #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 29, 2023

Rookie Terell Smith getting more opportunities with starters

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Fifth-round cornerback Terell Smith has been one of those under-the-radar rookies who’s been making a strong impression this summer.

After sharing reps with fellow rookie Tyrique Stevenson with the starting defense on Friday, Smith got more opportunities on Saturday. Stevenson and Smith split reps on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Smith had a pass breakup that led to the Edmunds interception mentioned above.

“He’s been really solid,” Eberflus said of Smith. “He’s learning the position. He’s got a lot of good long speed. He’s smart.”

Rookie cornerback Terell Smith saw more action with the first-team defense today, splitting time with rookie Tyrique Stevenson. "He’s been really solid," HC Matt Eberflus said of Smith. "He’s learning the position. He’s got a lot of good speed." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) July 29, 2023

Smith is definitely someone to monitor as training camp progresses, where he could very well push Stevenson for that starting job on the outside.

Lucas Patrick, Ja'Tyre saw work at RG in place of Nate Davis

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The starting offensive line is all but set at this point, but that won’t stop the coaches from giving other players opportunities. Just yesterday, defensive coordinator Alan Williams warned us not to read too much into who’s running where at this time.

Lucas Patrick and Ja’Tyre Carter worked with the first-team offense in place of Davis during Saturday’s practice.

Eberflus said Davis is fully healthy, but he wanted to get others some work with the starters in case of an injury.

Justin Fields used his legs

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Fields emerged as arguably the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback last season, and we’ll most likely see that on display again in 2023. Fields has been making waves with his arm, not legs, through the first week of practices, but there was a glimpse of his mobility on Saturday.

According to Carman, Fields did the most running he’s done so far in training camp. That included running for a touchdown during the red zone portion of 7-on-7s.

Also- Justin Fields did by far the most running with the football he has done thus far in camp. Found his way to the end zone as well as some big chunk plays. — Mark Carman (@thecarm) July 29, 2023

Eddie Jackson had a veteran rest day

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Safety Eddie Jackson wasn’t spotted at practice early on Saturday, which had many wondering if he’d suffered a setback coming off his Lisfranc injury. It wound up being a false alarm, as Jackson was spotted in street clothes later during practice and helping his teammates.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Jackson was given a rest day ahead of Sunday’s off day, so there’s no need to worry.

With Jackson sidelined, Elijah Hicks got starting reps in his place, an indication that he’s stepping into that main reserve safety role previously occupied by DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Injury updates

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Considering how things are going around the league, the Bears are sitting in a good spot where it comes to injuries. In fact, linebacker Dylan Cole returned to practice Saturday after missing one day with an undisclosed injury.

But Saturday’s practice wasn’t without its close calls. Center Cody Whitehair was spotted walking to the locker room with what reporters described as a finger injury to his left hand. Whitehair did eventually return to practice, but it’s definitely something worth monitoring when Chicago returns to practice Monday.

At one point, defensive tackle Andrew Billings appeared to be shook up after a play, but he was able to get up and run off the field.

Elsewhere, wide receiver Dante Pettis remains on the non-football injury (NFI) list. Eberflus also explained that wide receiver Darnell Mooney remains in his ramp=up mode, where he’s been full speed during practice but working with limited reps.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire