10 takeaways from Day 2 of Bears’ mandatory minicamp

The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp.

Chicago conducted their second of three practices on Wednesday, which was open to the media. So there was plenty to glimpse from the second workout, be it through practice or interviews.

There were plenty of storylines that came out of Wednesday’s practice, including the offense finding success in the two-minute drill, Noah Sewell getting opportunities in place of an injured Jack Sanborn, and there’s a new swagger about the Bears.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Following the Bears’ second practice of minicamp, here’s what we learned:

Bears offense found success in two-minute drill

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears first-team offense notably struggled during the two-minute drill on Tuesday, but they redeemed themselves on Wednesday with a successful outcome.

According to Zack Pearson, Justin Fields led the offense down the field for a field goal. While Fields had a nice completion to Cole Kmet on a deep crosser, per Josh Schrock, he later overthrew Kmet for what would’ve been a big gain. Luckily, DJ Moore drew a pass interference call in the end zone, which helped set up the field goal.

Two-minute drill today was successful. Fields led them down the field to setup a FG attempt. Had a few completions. Did miss Kmet on an overthrow that would have been a big gain. Moore drew a DPI in end zone. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 14, 2023

Justin Fields and DJ Moore once again had the play of the day

It feels like every day we’re hearing about the dynamic duo of Justin Fields and DJ Moore, whose chemistry continues to thrive during the offseason program. And that certainly bodes well for the Bears offense moving forward.

Advertisement

Fields and Moore once again had the play of the day on Wednesday, where Fields found Moore on a deep ball down the left sideline, per Josh Schrock. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks were in coverage, but Fields fit the ball between both defenders for the completion.

Highlight of today’s #Bears practice was DJ Moore plucking a long Justin Fields pass out of the air between two defenders. Moore has been most impressive player I’ve seen this offseason; so incredibly smooth and makes everything look easy. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) June 14, 2023

Jaquan Brisker picked off Justin Fields in 7-on-7

Safety Jaquan Brisker is poised for a breakout year following his rookie season, and he continues to make plays in the offseason.

Advertisement

During 7-on-7, Brisker picked off Justin Fields on a pass intended for DJ Moore. Per Nicholas Moreano, cornerback Jaylon Johnson was tight in coverage against Moore and might’ve gotten a finger on it first before Brisker came away with the pick.

In 7 on 7s, Justin Fields had mixed results. He tried to fit a ball to DJ Moore over the middle of the field on an intermediate route. Jaylon Johnson had tight coverage on Moore, and looked like he got a finger on the ball, but the pass was still intercepted by Jaquan Brisker. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) June 14, 2023

Noah Sewell getting work at SAM with first-team defense

With Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards manning the MIKE and WILL linebacker roles, there could be competition at the SAM spot. Jack Sanborn, who went from undrafted rookie to starter, is the favorite for that SAM spot. In fact, Matt Eberflus said he’ll be the starter going into training camp.

Advertisement

But with Sanborn sidelined as he recovers from an ankle, rookie Noah Sewell is getting “a good amount of Sanborn’s reps” in base defense with the first team.

While Sanborn will be the starter going into training camp, Sewell could challenge for the job. And the extra reps should only help. It’s something worth monitoring heading into training camp.

Minicamp practice No. 2 is over. Couple notes.

-Same attendance as Tues

-Noah Sewell continues to get good amount of Jack Sanborn's reps in base w/ 1s

-DJ Moore caught a deep ball while flanked by Jaylon Johnson and Elijah Hicks. Play of the day.

-Jaquan Brisker INT in 11/11 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 14, 2023

The Bears have a new swagger this year

The Bears only won three games last season, but there’s plenty of optimism surrounding this team in 2023. And that starts with the mindset inside the locker room.

Advertisement

One thing that’s been evident this offseason is that there’s a new swagger about this 2023 Bears squad, which is confident, passionate and ready to prove doubters wrong.

“The energy is just so intense out there right now,” safety Eddie Jackson said Tuesday. “When you get a bunch of guys like that, you’re going to create something special. … The type of guys we have in the locker room, real leaders, guys who really care about football.”

When asked about his awareness of the team’s struggles last season — when he was still with the Titans — Walker slammed a door on 2022.

“This is the 2023 Chicago Bears,” he said. “We got a whole new identity, whole new offense, whole new defense, whole new group of guys. Honestly, f–k that s–t.”

Advertisement

With Aaron Rodgers now with the Jets, the NFC North is wide open and ripe for the taking. New tight end Robert Tonyan likes the Bears’ chances.

“I love where we are at,” he said. “Overlooked, underrated. Whatever you want to call it. They still have to step on the field and beat us.”

Teven Jenkins feels more like a guard now

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

When the Bears signed right guard Nate Davis in free agency, Teven Jenkins got a call from offensive line coach Chris Morgan five minutes later informing him he’d be moving from right guard to left guard.

Knowing where he’ll be playing ahead of time has helped Jenkins in the switch to left guard.

Advertisement

“It lets me actually get good at my craft,” Jenkins said. “It feels good because I can actually work on one thing instead of trying to flip flop sides and make sure I have equal work on both sides.”

This isn’t the first position change for Jenkins in his three years with the Bears, where he saw work at left and right tackle before moving to right guard last season. Now, he’ll hold down the left side of the line with left tackle Braxton Jones.

“I feel more like a guard now,” Jenkins said, while noting he could be an emergency tackle, if needed.

Bears still figuring out where DeMarcus Walker will line up

New Bears defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker has already established himself as a leader on defense. Now, the question becomes where he’ll line up along the defensive line, given he’s been both outside and inside.

Advertisement

But Walker doesn’t have a preference for where he lines up along the defensive line.

“You can put me anywhere. Put me anywhere,” Walker said, noting he got that mentality when he was with the Texans in 2021.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said his staff is still figuring out where Walker will line up, be it outside or inside. Chicago knew they were getting a versatile linemen in Walker, who has played up and down the line throughout his career.

Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens making strong impressions

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bears rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens have been making their presence known during the offseason program.

Advertisement

Left guard Teven Jenkins praised the rookie defenders for their “good hand usage,” their “inside and outside moves,” their rushing and he noted their “speed game is surprising.”

In fact, Dexter got the best of Jenkins and center Cody Whitehair on a couple of occasions during Tuesday’s practice, which included beating Jenkins for a sack during the two-minute drill.

Jenkins admitted Dexter and Pickens are going to be tougher to go against when the pads come on in training camp.

Bears tested out new Bermuda Blue grass at Halas Hall

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last season, the Bears installed Bermuda Blue grass at Soldier Field ahead of the Week 1 opener against the 49ers. The Bears tested out new Bermuda Blue grass on Practice Field 2 during Wednesday’s practice to help get a better feel.

Matt Eberflus was quite complementary of the surface last year.

“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” Eberflus said last September. “I think it’s going to be a fast surface, which I think which lends to help us out.

“I believe it’s the same one we had at my last place on the practice field. So it’s very similar to that. It’s a hybrid grass that does well with cold weather.”

#Bears tested out the brand new Bermuda Blue grass on Field 2 today. The same surface they installed at Soldier Field last year. This is good Matt Eberflus influence. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 14, 2023

Injury updates

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears once again had perfect attendance for the second day of mandatory minicamp, and the injury updates remained the same. Receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool remain sidelined for the second practice, as Mooney recovers from his broken ankle and Claypool nurses a soft tissue injury. Matt Eberflus reiterated that Mooney and Claypool are still “on track” to return for training camp, barring any setbacks. The same goes for linebacker Jack Sanborn, who’s been rehabbing from his ankle injury suffered last season.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire