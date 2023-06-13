10 takeaways from Day 1 of Bears’ mandatory minicamp

The Chicago Bears kicked off the final phase of their offseason program with mandatory minicamp.

Chicago conducted their first of three practices on Tuesday, which was open to the media. So there was plenty to glimpse from the first workout, be it through practice or interviews.

There were plenty of storylines that came out of Tuesday’s practice, where the second-team defense impressed, Justin Fields and DJ Moore continue to be the talk of the offseason and Justin Jones reignited the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Following the Bears’ first practice of minicamp, here’s what we learned:

It wasn’t a good day for the starting offense, and that’s ok

To quote the great Allen Iverson, “We’re talking about practice.” So it’s important not to overreact to unpadded workouts in June.

With that said, it wasn’t a good day for the Bears’ first-team offense on Tuesday. The offense had some struggles in the passing game, including against the second-team defense.

Quarterback Justin Fields had some nice completions, including threading the needle on a deep completion to receiver Dante Pettis. According to NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock, Fields went went 9-for-13 passing.

But Fields wasn’t perfect. He was picked off by cornerback Kyler Gordon during 7-on-7, although it sounds like tight end Cole Kmet slipped and fell on the play. But Fields also had a pass that should’ve been intercepted by Noah Sewell, who dropped it.

The second-team defense got the best of the first-team offense during a two-minute drill, which Schrock detailed:

On first-and-10, rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter got quick penetration against Teven Jenkins to notch a minicamp sack for a loss of 11. Fields hit Khalil Herbert out of the backfield for 5 yards on second down before finding Tyler Scott at the sticks for a gain of 11. Terrell Lewis beat Darnell Wright on the play, but Fields got the pass off (potentially coach assisted) to move the sticks, but only 21.9 seconds remained. On first-and-10, both Dexter and Andrew Billings busted into the backfield for another sack, leaving the Bears just a Hail Mary chance. On second down, Fields was immediately pressured by Dominique Robinson, who beat Braxton Jones, and his deep shot fell incomplete.

Still the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection continues to thrive

While the Bears offense has seen better days this offseason, the one thing that continues to thrive is the connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore.

As mentioned above, it’s important not to overreact to offseason workouts. But there’s no denying how quickly the connection between Fields and Moore has developed, and just how important the addition of Moore is for Fields’ development.

“That 1 and 2 connection’s going to be crazy next year,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “[Justin Fields] and DJ Moore. It’s gonna be crazy.”

A positive from OTA's/Minicamp has been the Justin Fields and DJ Moore connection. Feel like that's going to get better and better as we go on. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 13, 2023

Cody Whitehair is the starter at center

For the last two practices, Cody Whitehair has split first-team reps with Lucas Patrick at center — Mark Grote pointed out it was a 50-50 split during Tuesday’s practice. Could that indicate competition for the starting center job?

Not today. Matt Eberflus made it clear that Whitehair is the starting center right now.

For the second straight #Bears practice, Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick were splitting time as the top center, however, HC Matt Eberflus says that Whitehair is the top guy. This does NOT appear to be a competition at center. This is refreshing. No messing around. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) June 13, 2023

As we know, the Bears love to preach competition at all positions, which sounds like an added benefit. While Whitehair is the starter, Patrick is still competing.

Offensive line continuity taking shape

With that in mind, it’s refreshing to hear from Eberflus that the offensive line is taking shape. That’s important in terms of continuity heading into training camp, which is something the Bears didn’t have last summer due to an array of injuries.

“It’s starting to gel,” Eberflus said of the offensive line. “Hopefully it won’t be the moving chairs like we had last year.”

Chicago has two new starters in right guard Nate Davis and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright. There was also some shifting along the line as Teven Jenkins moved to left guard and Whitehair to center. Braxton Jones remains at left tackle.

Barring injury, that’s most likely the team’s starting offensive line in 2023.

Gervon Dexter generated pressure vs. first team offensive line

There were several rookie standouts from the first day of minicamp, including second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who apparently was wreaking havoc on the starting offensive line.

According to Josh Schrock, Dexter has a huge reason why the second-team defense bested the first-team offense during the two-minute drill. Dexter generated pressure on Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins, where he even recorded a sack.

Fields overthrew Cole Kmet during 7-7 and was picked off by Kyler Gordon. The second-string defense won the day against the first-team offense in the two-minute drill, with Gervon Dexter creating a ton of pressure against Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair, including one sack. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) June 13, 2023

The real evaluation will come when the pads go on, but that’s exactly what the Bears want to see out of their top defensive rookie draft pick.

Rookie wideout Tyler Scott shined

Speaking of standout rookies, there were several media members who singled out wide receiver Tyler Scott for having an impressive practice on Tuesday.

Scott’s biggest highlight was a diving catch deep down the sideline from quarterback P.J. Walker, where he used his speed to beat Jaylon Jones.

Bears rookie receiver Tyler Scott shined during practice today, including an impressive diving catch deep down the sidelines. He's going to be an interesting player to watch throughout training camp. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) June 13, 2023

With Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool sidelined as they nurse injuries, Scott should see more opportunities during minicamp.

Nate Davis explains OTAs absence

The Bears upgraded the offensive line this offseason with some key additions, including right guard Nate Davis. With continuity being an emphasis, it was important to have Davis with his teammates at minicamp.

Davis skipped the first two weeks of OTAs before returning for the final week ahead of minicamp. But he easily explained his absence as a “normal routine” where he was able to get his mind and body right.

“I was able to take care of off-the-field stuff, too,” he added.

Justin Jones roasts Packers fans

Justin Jones just doused gasoline on the Bears-Packers rivalry.

While Jones has only been with the Bears for one season, he made his feelings clear about Packers fans.

“They won (in Week 2), but their fans are really sh*tty,” he said. “I’m ready to take (the NFC North) over. It’s a good time to be a Bears fan, I’m not gonna lie to you.”

So what exactly makes them “sh*tty?”

“They’re just frigging obnoxious,” Jones said. “Just yelling about things that don’t even matter. Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me.”

These comments will likely make the rounds in Green Bay, and Jones is looking forward to visiting Lambeau Field this season — but he’ll have to wait until Week 18.

“I want to go out there and beat the hell out of them, and hear their fans boo,” Jones said.

No summer vacation for Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson was full go during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, which is fantastic news after he suffered a Lisfranc injury last November. Jackson practiced for the first time last week during OTAs and looked full speed at minicamp.

Jackson told reporters he didn’t take a vacation this offseason, where he’s been a mainstay at Halas Hall working on rehabbing his foot. But he did have some company from teammates.

“Me, (Darnell) Mooney, and Jack (Sanborn) — we didn’t have a Summer Vacation, it’s been all work for us,” Jackson said.

Perfect attendance for Bears + injury updates

The Bears had perfect attendance for the first day of mandatory minicamp, where everyone was at the facility in some capacity. While cornerback Jaylon Johnson and guard Nate Davis missed the first two weeks of OTAs, they returned for the final week of practice and were at minicamp.

According to the media in attendance, wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool were sidelined. Mooney, who wasn’t at practice, continues to rehab from a broken ankle suffered last November. Claypool, who was in attendance but not participating, is dealing with a soft tissue injury sustained during OTAs.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, rookie cornerback Terell Smith, tight end Chase Allen and wide receiver Joe Reed were in attendance but didn’t practice. Mooney, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and defensive end Jalyn Holmes weren’t at practice.

There was good news as safety Eddie Jackson was full go at minicamp after practicing for the first time during the final week of OTAs.

