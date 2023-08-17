10 takeaways from Day 1 of Bears-Colts joint practices

The Chicago Bears conducted their first joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of their preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday.

There was plenty of action between both fields, where the Bears offense and defense both had their moments. There weren’t any big fights on the first day, although there was a small scuffle that featured rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Following Wednesday’s workout, here’s a look at what we learned from the first day of joint practice.

Up-and-down day for Justin Fields

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Fresh off his preseason outing against the Titans, Bears quarterback Justin Fields answered his critics who complained about Chicago’s impressive yards after the catch and his lack of air yards. While Fields had a solid joint practice, he wasn’t without his faults.

Let’s start with the highlights: Fields shined during the 1-on-1 period, where he connected with wide receivers DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain on impressive deep passes.

I was very impressed with Justin Fields’ deep ball during 1v1s. Multiple downfield connections!! #Bears — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Fields also had a perfect outing during the 7-on-7 period, where he went 6-of-6, including a completion to tight end Cole Kmet on third down.

#Bears Justin Fields finished 7-on-7, going 6-for-6 including a great pitch and catch with Cole Kmet to convert on third-and-4. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Now, the lowlights: Fields had a couple of interceptions during the 11-on-11 periods. One was a tipped pass, intended for Kmet, and the second was on a deep ball intended for Mooney.

Eddie Jackson shaken up

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The most important thing during these joint practices — or training camp/preseason in general — is to come out of it healthy. The Bears had a scare with safety Eddie Jackson near the end of practice, when he collided with Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, forcing an incompletion.

Jackson had a strong practice, including picking off Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 7-on-7 period. But it wasn’t encouraging to see him watch the remainder of practice from the sideline after the collision with Pittman.

Eddie Jackson laid a big hit on Michael Pittman Jr. but he got up slowly. He has stepped out of practice to the sidelines. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 16, 2023

After practice, defensive coordinator Alan Williams said he believes Jackson is okay. While he didn’t return after colliding with Pittman, there were only a few reps that came after that in practice.

Defenses came out on top of two-minute drill

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Bears defense had a solid outing during the first joint practice with the Colts, where they brought the same edge they’ve had against their own outing in training camp. Safety Eddie Jackson picked off Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, and linebacker T.J. Edwards nearly had another, but he dropped it.

Both defenses ended the night on a strong note when they came away with stops on the two-minute drill.

Both first team offenses have their 2 minute drives stall. Defense wins. #Bears #Colts — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 17, 2023

Let’s start with Chicago: The Bears defense stopped Richardson and the Colts offense, which included a Jackson pass breakup, a Justin Jones pressure to force and incompletion of third down and an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Now, Indianapolis: The Bears opened the drive with Justin Fields dumping it off to running back Khalil Herbert for five yards. One play later, Fields went back to Herbert on a 5-yard completion. Facing third down, there was a pass breakup on a pass intended for wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Finally, on fourth down, Fields was flushed from the pocket and attempted a pass on the run for wide receiver Darnell Mooney, which was knocked away.

Tyrique Stevenson brought the physicality

USA Today Sports

Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is known for his physicality, which he’s brought to training camp and the preseason. And he brought that same mentality to joint practices with the Colts.

He also was also at the center of the first small scuffle of joint practices after he delivered a huge block on gunner Tony Brown, which garnered a huge reaction from Bears players on the sideline, including safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Surprise, Surprise. 1st small dust up is with Tyrique Stevenson…😂😂😂 Quick second and players were separated. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Things getting a little intense in special teams with the Colts punting and the #Bears receiving. Tyrique Stevenson delivered a big block on the gunner. Drew a large yell from Bears players on the sideline. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 16, 2023

Nice day for Velus Jones Jr.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Velus Jones Jr. didn’t make the best impression in the preseason opener when he muffed a punt, which looked to be more of the same from his rookie season. And while Jones does need to clean up his execution on special teams, Wednesday’s practice provided a glimpse of what Jones can bring on offense.

Jones hauled in a couple of impressive deep balls from quarterbacks Justin Fields and P.J. Walker. Fields connected with Jones down the left sideline to the 5-yard line during team drills. Jones also made a diving catch on a Walker deep touchdown down the sideline during the 11-on-11 period.

Justin Fields with a pretty throw and Velus Jones (!) with a prettier catch in team drills — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 16, 2023

OKAY VELUS! Velus Jones Jr. just came down with a nice, diving catch along the sideline for a big gain. PJ Walker on the throw. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

Jones will be looking to redeem himself in the second preseason game Saturday, where he should have ample opportunities on offense and special teams.

Colts defense got a little rough with Fields

USA Today Sports

Joint practices have been known for their physical nature as teams get to practice against new guys, and we certainly saw some of that with rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. But it seems like the Colts defense got a little too rough with quarterback Justin Fields.

According to those in attendance, Fields was hit a couple of times as he got rid of the ball during Wednesday’s practice. One of those led to an interception on a pass intended for wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The other prompted Fields’ teammates to come to his defense.

Fields was knocked down in the pocket after connecting with wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on a deep pass. Wide receiver DJ Moore and left guard Teven Jenkins were among those who stood up for Fields.

Justin Fields hit a long pass to Velus Jones Jr. but was knocked down in the pocket. DJ Moore stood up for his teammate and had some words for Colts defenders after the play. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 16, 2023

Justin Fields hit Velus Jones Jr. deep down the left sideline for a big gain. Fields ended up on the ground after the play. Bears and Colts ended up meeting in the middle of the field after Dayo Odeyingbo and Teven Jenkins started talking to each other. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 16, 2023

While the Bears and Colts are going at it, it’s still practice, which means it’s a huge no-no to touch the quarterback. We’ll see if that continues into Thursday’s practice.

Nsimba Webster, Daurice Fountain making most of opportunities

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

With wide receiver Chase Claypool sidelined, it provides other guys on the roster extended opportunities to make an impression. That’s exactly what Nsimba Webster and Daurice Fountain did during Wednesday’s practice.

Webster and Fountain each hauled in a deep touchdown from quarterback Justin Fields during the 1-on-1 period, including this beauty from Fields to Webster.

Justin Fields to Nsimba Webster for the deep TD. pic.twitter.com/e9nork3L05 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 16, 2023

It’s practices like this, coupled with strong preseason performances, that could help boost their stock as they look to make a roster or practice squad.

Micah Baskerville continues to impress

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s just something about undrafted rookie linebackers for general manager Ryan Poles, who appears to have found another gem in Micah Baskerville. Baskerville has been having an impressive summer — between training camp and the preseason — and that continued in Wednesday’s joint practice.

Baskerville had an interception of Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to end a red zone drill, and he continues to make the most of his opportunities this summer.

Micah Baskerville picked off Gardner Minshew in the end zone to cap a red zone drill. The undrafted rookie linebacker has maximized his opportunity in training camp. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 17, 2023

P.J. Walker bounces back after rough INT

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The heat has certainly been turned up on backup quarterback P.J. Walker, who’s had a rough training camp and preseason debut last Saturday. So it wasn’t encouraging when Walker threw an ugly interception early in practice that left some wondering if there could be a competition at QB2 behind Fields.

PJ Walker throws an ugly pick. I think there is actually a competition for the number 2 QB job. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 16, 2023

But Walker bounced back with a strong outing, including a nice touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan in the end zone.

PJ Walker to Robert Tonyan for the touchdown across the middle of the end zone! PJ Walker having a nice day. Aaaaaaand then a small tussle breaks out. Brisker right in the middle of it with no pads. 😂 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 16, 2023

Attendance update

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears got some good news on the injury front with the returns of some key players. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, right guard Nate Davis and rookie cornerback Terell Smith were all in pads for Wednesday’s joint practice with the Colts.

But Chicago remains without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safety Jaquan Brisker, wide receiver Chase Claypool, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, cornerback Josh Blackwell, running back Trestan Ebner and linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

#Bears joint practices with Colts getting underway. DeMarcus Walker and Terell Smith are here and in pads. Nate Davis also in pads. Not participating:

Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Tremaine Edmunds

Lucas Patrick

Trestan Ebner

Josh Blackwell

DeMarquis Gates — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 16, 2023

