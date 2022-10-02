10 takeaways include Cooper Rush, defense making Cowboys history in Week 4

1
K.D. Drummond
·8 min read

All three phases matter in the NFL. On Sunday, placekicker Brett Maher nailed all four of his field goal attempts on the day, and the one time he didn’t want to kick a touchback, pinned the Washington Commanders inside their own 20. The rest of the special teams wasn’t great on the day, but the offense and defense did their thing yet again, as Dallas emerged victorious 25-10 in Week 4 to improve to 3-1.

That happened on the strength of an improving Cowboys passing game led by Cooper Rush and another stout performance by Dan Quinn’s defensive troops. In fact, both Rush and the defense set records on the day. Those marks are among several takeaways from Sunday’s big win.

Cooper Rush - record holder

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No one should confuse Rush with a franchise quarterback, but in the long history of franchise QBs in Dallas, none of them have been able to do what Rush just accomplished.

Dating back to his game against the Minnesota Vikings last season, Rush has now won his first four career starts. Entering the game, he and Roger Staubach were the only QBs in Dallas history to win their first three starts. Well, Jason Garrett was in that category too, but he went 2-for-5 in his first start before being replaced by Bernie Kosar.

Now, Rush stands alone as the only player in the 62-year history of the franchise to be 4-0. If Dak Prescott can’t return next week against the Los Angeles Rams, Rush will look to separate himself from Steve Beurlein.

Beurlein won his first four regular season Cowboys starts, but he had already lost games as a Raider before joining the organization.

Cowboys defense - best start in 50 years

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas defense has been ridiculously good in 2022. After leading the NFL in forced turnovers last year, this has been a more stingy-than-stealing unit. Dallas is getting pressure at a ridiculous rate. They only had two sacks on the day, but that’s because Wentz also took two intentional grounding penalties.

More importantly, the club held their opponent under 20 points for the fourth straight time to start the season. It’s the first time since 1973 Dallas has pulled this off.

Their opponents haven’t been great offensively, but a team can only play who is on their schedule.

Trevon Diggs - really good at football.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Before Diggs came about, no one really kept track of how many yards a cornerback allowed in coverage. Just like how one should dismiss when QBs throw for 350 yards after their teams are functionally out of a game, the same should be said about corners who give up said yards. While Diggs is often caught trying to make a big play, it was hardly as bad as people tried to make it seem in negating his 11 picks last year.

Don’t look now, but Diggs isn’t giving up those yards and is still getting those interceptions. He hauled in a pick for the second-straight game, but he had other huge plays as well.

Late in the game, with Washington trying to stay close, Diggs knocked away a surefire touchdown at the last minute. On the next drive, Diggs locked the game away with a second-straight fourth down deflection.

He now has 16 touchdowns in his last 25 games, an unbelievable number.

Injury Watch

Jourdan Lewis was the first injury of the day, injuring his groin in pre-game warmups. He was replaced by fifth-round rookie Daron Bland, who had his first career interception.

Throughout the game though, several Cowboys got dinged up, but all but one of them returned to the game.

Their top offensive and defensive players, Zack Martin and Micah Parsons both went out for a while. Martin stepped on LT Tyler Smith’s foot and rolled his ankle. He got it taped and came back in the next series. Parsons injured his back on Bland’s interception and although he missed the first couple plays of the next drive getting checked out, he returned as well.

DT Quinton Bohanna appeared to be the most seriously injured, hurting his shoulder in the wash of a tackle in the second half.

Tony Pollard's off day

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys, more than any previous year of lip service, have tried their best to split the running back responsibilities between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Both players had big games in Week 3, with Pollard running for 105 yards on Monday against New York to Elliott’s 73.

On Sunday though, Elliott was the better runner and pass catcher, as there were just a litany of mistakes when Pollard was in the game. The mistakes weren’t all on him though, it was just a total breakdown of bad blocking and penalties.

Pollard ran eight times for just six yards and his one reception was just for two yards. Nine touches for eight yards is not what one expects.

Elliott ran 19 times for 49 yards and also had a 31-yard reception among his two catches.

Anthony Brown was not very good

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

He just wasn’t. Carson Wentz threw for just 170 yards and it feels like it all came while targeting Brown. That includes Wentz’ lone touchdown of the day, a pass to the back of the end zone for exciting rookie WR Jahan Dotson.

Rush defense had major issues

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The team got things together for the most part in the second half, but Washington definitely had a plan of attack in this contest. They knew the pass rush was fearsome, and decided to run it at Dallas, especially on the edges. Dante Fowler, Sam Williams and even Micah Parsons were made to look foolish on run fits early in the game, but things got straightened out after halftime,

Still, it was the first time since 2020 a team had at least three players run for 40 or more yards. If one takes out that aberration Mike Nolan defense, they have to go back to 2017 against the Eagles (LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Corey Clemente) when this happened last.

Antonio Gibson had 49 yards on 13 carries, Jamal Williams had 5 carries for 48 yards and J.D. McKissic had 40 yards on 8 carries.

Michael Gallup isn't John Wick, but I'm saying he's back

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The celebration when Gallup broke free in the back of the end zone to score the first Dallas TD of the day was jubilant and led by CeeDee Lamb. Of course he was happy for his good friend, who has been out since an ACL injury in January. But things get much easier when Gallup is playing, as he’s a real field stretcher for the Cowboys’ offense.

Even in its slightly-muted form without Prescott under center, Gallup makes the defense respect a deep threat. William Jackson III was called for two defensive pass interference calls while trying to check Gallup, to the tune of 65 yards.

Gallup ended up with just 24 yards and the score, officially, but he had close to a 100-yard day in his first action of the season.

And Lamb is definitely a No. 1

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After an egregious drop last week in the first half, Lamb has started to step into the big shoes as Dallas’ No. 1 weapon. On Sunday Rush went to him on three straight targets in the first quarter, all completions and all with yards after the catch for a total of 56 yards.

Lamb would later make one of the sickest moves of the game, getting open for a 30-yard score to finish with six receptions for 97 yards and his second score of the year.

He’s now on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Dalton Schultz shutout

Schultz came back from a PCL injury, but he was absolutely not in tune with the offense. He had a red-zone false start that stalled a drive and ended up in a field goal and a second one, a hold, that was declined.

Rush tried to involve him in the passing game but all three targets fell incomplete.

Donovan Wilson is here to play

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys love to run three-safety looks under Dan Quinn, and Donovan Wilson continues to prove this as the correct philosophy. Filling in for Jayron Kearse as the in-the-box safety since Week 1, Wilson had another tremendous game.

He led Dallas in solo (8) and total tackles (9) and also caused Wentz to be flagged for intentional grounding to avoid a sack. His hard-hitting ways have been impressive since he’s in the league but he’s finally coming into his own as a complete player.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Studs and duds from Chargers’ 34-24 win over Texans

    Here’s who came through and who disappointed in the Chargers' victory over the Texans.

  • Cowboys dominate Commanders: Everything we know

    News and notes from Washington's latest disappointing loss.

  • Cowboys lead Commanders 12-7 at halftime

    It was a mostly back-and-forth half with the two teams trading touchdowns in the second quarter.

  • Michael Gallup’s return boosts Dallas Cowboys offense in win against Commanders

    The receiver, who tore his ACL in January, caught a touchdown pass and helped open up more chances for No. 1 WR CeeDee Lamb.

  • Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10

    Dak Prescott's backup found one he hadn't played with yet in a remarkable run as the super sub for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush won again filling in for Prescott, throwing a scoring pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver's 2022 debut as the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday. Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter, the first Dallas quarterback to accomplish the feat.

  • DOOMSDAY: Cowboys' defense compares favorably to dominant days of the '70's

    Cooper Rush is getting plenty of deserved headlines, but it's the Dallas defense that is carrying the load.

  • Cooper Rush wins his third consecutive start of 2022 as Cowboys top Commanders 25-10

    Cooper Rush became the second quarterback in team history to win the first four starts of his career, tying Steve Beuerlein. In his third consecutive game replacing the injured Dak Prescott, Rush threw two touchdowns and the Cowboys rolled to a 25-10 victory. Dallas is 3-1, while Washington fell to 1-3. Prescott, who had surgery [more]

  • Steelers finally turned to Kenny Pickett, and if they're smart they'll keep doing so

    No, Pittsburgh didn't win Sunday, but the first-round rookie QB provided a spark for the offense. That gives the Steelers a chance to get better in the present while they evaluate their future.

  • Black Voting Districts Are Vanishing as the Supreme Court Gets Out Its Eraser

    (Bloomberg) -- Once the heart of the Confederacy and the civil rights movement, Alabama is now in the middle of a new racial showdown: a US Supreme Court case that could make it harder for Black candidates to get elected to Congress.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm as Default Swaps Near 2009 LevelGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million Barr

  • What Tua must do to be cleared to return. And the length of absence for ’21 concussed QBs

    What will it require for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return from concussion protocol?

  • Colts’ Jonathan Taylor suffers ankle injury in Week 4 loss

    Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury.

  • Fast food giants pump millions into ‘Save Local Restaurants’ coalition fighting California wage law

    A new California law could see fast food workers getting paid $22 an hour—and is seen by backers as a model for other states.

  • Trevon Diggs has himself a day, Cowboys stiffle Commanders 25-10

    The Cowboys' defense remained strong, holding a fourth-straight opponent under 20 points to start the season. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Glitzy Valentino show sees Paris Fashion Week at fever pitch

    Valentino’s Paris fashion show on Sunday saw snared lines of black cars dropping off battalions of celebrities who, amid the commotion, just couldn’t find the entrance. Seated VIP guests were sweatily crammed in together inside the Le Marais venue, waiting as the show started an hour late. While outside, screaming members of the public braved the rain for hours just for a glimpse of their favorite stars, who included Zendaya, Naomi Campbell, Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu and Ashley Park.

  • Cubs' David Ross sings Willie Harris praises as manager candidate

    Cubs manager David Ross believes in third-base coach Willie Harris' experience and people skills as a managerial candidate.

  • Britain's Kwarteng doubles down on tax cuts, promises fiscal discipline

    British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will vow on Monday to stay the course with his planned tax cuts but promised an "iron-clad" commitment to fiscal discipline after a week of market turmoil in response to his growth package. At the start of the governing Conservative Party's annual conference, Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss have been forced to defend a plan that failed to spell out the financing for deep tax cuts combined with an expensive package of energy subsidies. That lack of detail roiled the markets, with the pound falling to record lows against the dollar and government borrowing costs soaring.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcases humanoid robot

    STORY: Elon Musk's humanoid robot prototype 'Optimus' made a slow and gingerly entrance onto the stage at Tesla’s AI Day, and the billionaire predicted the electric car maker would be able to produce millions of the robots and sell them for less than a third of the price of its Model Y SUV.“Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible and we’ve also designed it using the same discipline that we use in designing the car, which is to say, to design it for manufacturing, such that is possible to make the robot in high volume, at low cost with higher liability... Optimus is designed to be an extremely capable robot made but made in very high volume, probably ultimately millions of units and it’s expected to cost much less than a car, so, I would say probably less than $ 20,000 dollars, would be my guess.”Musk said he expected Tesla would be ready to take orders for the robot in three to five years but that more work needed to be done."They’re missing a brain."The Tesla CEO described an effort to develop the robots over a decade or more, giving the most detailed vision to date on a business he has said could be bigger than Tesla's electric vehicle revenue.Musk, who has spoken before about the risks of artificial intelligence, said the mass rollout of robots had the potential to “transform civilization.” Tesla's push to design and build mass-market robots also involves testing them working jobs in its factories, setting it apart from other manufacturers that have experimented with humanoid robots.

  • What does the Blake Griffin signing mean for the Boston Celtics?

    Is the Griffin signing an indictment against the training camp invitees and their ability to fill in for some frontcourt minutes?

  • Steelers vs Jets postgame injury updates

    The Steelers had several guys injured in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

  • Tracy: Scientists increasingly believe climate change is making hurricanes stronger and more destructive

    CBS News senior national and environmental correspondent Ben Tracy discusses how warmer water is causing more deadly and destructive hurricanes – and whether there should be rebuilding along the coast.