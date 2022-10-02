10 takeaways include Cooper Rush, defense making Cowboys history in Week 4

All three phases matter in the NFL. On Sunday, placekicker Brett Maher nailed all four of his field goal attempts on the day, and the one time he didn’t want to kick a touchback, pinned the Washington Commanders inside their own 20. The rest of the special teams wasn’t great on the day, but the offense and defense did their thing yet again, as Dallas emerged victorious 25-10 in Week 4 to improve to 3-1.

That happened on the strength of an improving Cowboys passing game led by Cooper Rush and another stout performance by Dan Quinn’s defensive troops. In fact, both Rush and the defense set records on the day. Those marks are among several takeaways from Sunday’s big win.

Cooper Rush - record holder

No one should confuse Rush with a franchise quarterback, but in the long history of franchise QBs in Dallas, none of them have been able to do what Rush just accomplished.

Dating back to his game against the Minnesota Vikings last season, Rush has now won his first four career starts. Entering the game, he and Roger Staubach were the only QBs in Dallas history to win their first three starts. Well, Jason Garrett was in that category too, but he went 2-for-5 in his first start before being replaced by Bernie Kosar.

Now, Rush stands alone as the only player in the 62-year history of the franchise to be 4-0. If Dak Prescott can’t return next week against the Los Angeles Rams, Rush will look to separate himself from Steve Beurlein.

Beurlein won his first four regular season Cowboys starts, but he had already lost games as a Raider before joining the organization.

Cowboys defense - best start in 50 years

The Dallas defense has been ridiculously good in 2022. After leading the NFL in forced turnovers last year, this has been a more stingy-than-stealing unit. Dallas is getting pressure at a ridiculous rate. They only had two sacks on the day, but that’s because Wentz also took two intentional grounding penalties.

More importantly, the club held their opponent under 20 points for the fourth straight time to start the season. It’s the first time since 1973 Dallas has pulled this off.

Their opponents haven’t been great offensively, but a team can only play who is on their schedule.

Trevon Diggs - really good at football.

Before Diggs came about, no one really kept track of how many yards a cornerback allowed in coverage. Just like how one should dismiss when QBs throw for 350 yards after their teams are functionally out of a game, the same should be said about corners who give up said yards. While Diggs is often caught trying to make a big play, it was hardly as bad as people tried to make it seem in negating his 11 picks last year.

Don’t look now, but Diggs isn’t giving up those yards and is still getting those interceptions. He hauled in a pick for the second-straight game, but he had other huge plays as well.

Late in the game, with Washington trying to stay close, Diggs knocked away a surefire touchdown at the last minute. On the next drive, Diggs locked the game away with a second-straight fourth down deflection.

He now has 16 touchdowns in his last 25 games, an unbelievable number.

Injury Watch

Jourdan Lewis was the first injury of the day, injuring his groin in pre-game warmups. He was replaced by fifth-round rookie Daron Bland, who had his first career interception.

Throughout the game though, several Cowboys got dinged up, but all but one of them returned to the game.

Their top offensive and defensive players, Zack Martin and Micah Parsons both went out for a while. Martin stepped on LT Tyler Smith’s foot and rolled his ankle. He got it taped and came back in the next series. Parsons injured his back on Bland’s interception and although he missed the first couple plays of the next drive getting checked out, he returned as well.

DT Quinton Bohanna appeared to be the most seriously injured, hurting his shoulder in the wash of a tackle in the second half.

Cowboys NT Quinton Bohanna exited today’s win over Commanders with a shoulder injury. He is believed to have suffered a minor sprain and won’t miss extensive time, person familiar with situation said. Good news for a defense that is rolling. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 2, 2022

Tony Pollard's off day

The Cowboys, more than any previous year of lip service, have tried their best to split the running back responsibilities between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Both players had big games in Week 3, with Pollard running for 105 yards on Monday against New York to Elliott’s 73.

On Sunday though, Elliott was the better runner and pass catcher, as there were just a litany of mistakes when Pollard was in the game. The mistakes weren’t all on him though, it was just a total breakdown of bad blocking and penalties.

Pollard ran eight times for just six yards and his one reception was just for two yards. Nine touches for eight yards is not what one expects.

Elliott ran 19 times for 49 yards and also had a 31-yard reception among his two catches.

Anthony Brown was not very good

He just wasn’t. Carson Wentz threw for just 170 yards and it feels like it all came while targeting Brown. That includes Wentz’ lone touchdown of the day, a pass to the back of the end zone for exciting rookie WR Jahan Dotson.

Rush defense had major issues

The team got things together for the most part in the second half, but Washington definitely had a plan of attack in this contest. They knew the pass rush was fearsome, and decided to run it at Dallas, especially on the edges. Dante Fowler, Sam Williams and even Micah Parsons were made to look foolish on run fits early in the game, but things got straightened out after halftime,

Still, it was the first time since 2020 a team had at least three players run for 40 or more yards. If one takes out that aberration Mike Nolan defense, they have to go back to 2017 against the Eagles (LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Corey Clemente) when this happened last.

Antonio Gibson had 49 yards on 13 carries, Jamal Williams had 5 carries for 48 yards and J.D. McKissic had 40 yards on 8 carries.

Michael Gallup isn't John Wick, but I'm saying he's back

The celebration when Gallup broke free in the back of the end zone to score the first Dallas TD of the day was jubilant and led by CeeDee Lamb. Of course he was happy for his good friend, who has been out since an ACL injury in January. But things get much easier when Gallup is playing, as he’s a real field stretcher for the Cowboys’ offense.

Even in its slightly-muted form without Prescott under center, Gallup makes the defense respect a deep threat. William Jackson III was called for two defensive pass interference calls while trying to check Gallup, to the tune of 65 yards.

Gallup ended up with just 24 yards and the score, officially, but he had close to a 100-yard day in his first action of the season.

And Lamb is definitely a No. 1

After an egregious drop last week in the first half, Lamb has started to step into the big shoes as Dallas’ No. 1 weapon. On Sunday Rush went to him on three straight targets in the first quarter, all completions and all with yards after the catch for a total of 56 yards.

Lamb would later make one of the sickest moves of the game, getting open for a 30-yard score to finish with six receptions for 97 yards and his second score of the year.

He’s now on pace for over 1,200 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Dalton Schultz shutout

Schultz came back from a PCL injury, but he was absolutely not in tune with the offense. He had a red-zone false start that stalled a drive and ended up in a field goal and a second one, a hold, that was declined.

Rush tried to involve him in the passing game but all three targets fell incomplete.

Donovan Wilson is here to play

The Cowboys love to run three-safety looks under Dan Quinn, and Donovan Wilson continues to prove this as the correct philosophy. Filling in for Jayron Kearse as the in-the-box safety since Week 1, Wilson had another tremendous game.

He led Dallas in solo (8) and total tackles (9) and also caused Wentz to be flagged for intentional grounding to avoid a sack. His hard-hitting ways have been impressive since he’s in the league but he’s finally coming into his own as a complete player.

