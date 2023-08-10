10 takeaways from the Broncos’ first depth chart of 2023

The Denver Broncos are required to release a depth chart the week of their first preseason game each year, and the team’s first 2023 depth chart was unveiled on Wednesday.

Broncos coach Sean Payton downplayed the preseason depth chart on Monday, saying “we have to [release it]” when asked about it.

“Just understand, we can’t write it in pencil, but it’s in pencil,” the coach said.

The depth chart is obviously subject to change, and it undoubtedly will change over the course of preseason, but it gives fans an initial look at where things stand going into Friday’s preseason opener.

Here are 10 quick takeaways from the team’s first depth chart of 2023.

No surprises on the offensive line



The starting front five is exactly what we expected: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz and Mike McGlinchey. Cam Fleming is the top backup swing tackle and Luke Wattenberg is listed as Cushenberry’s backup at center. Quinn Bailey and Kyle Fuller are listed as the top backup guards.



Adam Trautman listed above Greg Dulcich as TE1



It was surprising to see Trautman listed above Dulcich as the team’s No. 1 tight end, but Payton downplayed the order after Wednesday’s practice.

“Adam is the one guy out here who does a good, solid job at blocking and he gives you some flexibility within the route tree,” Payton said. “Chris Manhertz is someone who obviously we are comfortable throwing to, and yet, he is really good at blocking the D-gap. Then Dulcich is someone who can really threaten [you].

“You have these different traits for different [players]. We have to put together a depth chart, and then we have to give it to you guys. Then I have to answer questions about, ‘Why did you put him first?’ … I could have put the slash there, but you guys know it better. Those tight ends are all playing. I think it becomes easier for you all when you start looking at the play totals and you see how much they are being relied upon.”

Manhertz is listed as the third-string tight end. Dulcich will undoubtedly have the most involvement in the passing game among the team’s tight ends, but perhaps Trautman will get more snaps than some fans and pundits initially expected.

Tyler Badie listed as RB3



Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are locked in as the team’s top two running backs. The third-string RB position is still up for grabs and, at the moment, Badie appears to be in the lead. Badie is currently listed above veteran Tony Jones and undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin as RB3.

Albert Okwuegbunam buried on tight end depth chart



“Albert O’s” time with the Broncos might be in danger of coming to an end this summer. The former fourth-string tight end is now listed as TE5 on the depth chart, behind undrafted rookie tight end/fullback Nate Adkins. Okwuegbunam has struggled as a blocker and that presumably has left him buried on the depth chart.

Brandon Johnson stepping up at WR



Following Tim Patrick’s season-ending Achilles injury, Johnson has an opportunity to step up. The second-year receiver is currently sidelined with a sprained ankle, but Johnson is listed alongside rookie Marvin Mims as a second-string receiver behind starters Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Johnson and Mims are above veterans Kendall Hinton and Marquez Callaway.

Jonathan Harris listed as a starting DE



Following the departures of Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams in free agency and the indefinite suspension of Eyioma Uwazurike, the Broncos have an opening at defensive end. Right now, Harris seems to be in the lead to win the job as he’s listed as a starting DE on the depth chart above Matt Henningsen.

Christopher Allen buried on OLB depth chart



Allen seemed like a potential undrafted gem for the Broncos last year, but he ended up missing his entire rookie season with a foot injury. He is now listed as a fourth-string outside linebacker, below undrafted rookie Thomas Incoom. Allen could improve his stock during preseason, but his initial spot on the depth chart certainly isn’t promising.

Ja'Quan McMillian stepping up at CB



McMillian made his NFL debut in Denver’s 2022 season finale and he performed well. The second-year cornerback is now carrying that positive momentum into 2023 as he is currently listed as a second-string cornerback behind Pat Surtain. McMillian and rookie Riley Moss are listed as the backup outside cornerbacks behind Surtain and Damarri Mathis.

Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are co-starters at safety



Payton opted not to use a “slash” at tight end between Trautman and Dulcich, but he did use a slash in the secondary between Jackson and Sterns at safety. Clearly, the competition is ongoing. Justin Simmons is listed as the other starter.

Marvin Mims listed over Montrell Washington at returner



Mims is listed as a second-string WR and the starting kickoff and punt returner above Washington. Jaleel McLaughlin (kickoffs) and Kendall Hinton (punts) are the third-string returners. Washington is a fifth-string WR on offense so if he’s not able to win a return job, the 2022 fifth-round pick might be in danger of not making the 53-man roster.

Offense

WR Jerry Jeudy Marvin Mims Kendall Hinton Jalen Virgil Montrell Washington Taylor Grimes LT Garett Bolles Cam Fleming Demontrey Jacobs LG Ben Powers Kyle Fuller Henry Byrd C Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey Will Sherman RT Mike McGlinchey Cam Fleming Isaiah Prince Alex Palczewski TE Adam Trautman Greg Dulcich Chris Manhertz Nate Adkins Albert Okwuegbunam Tommy Hudson WR Courtland Sutton Brandon Johnson Marquez Callaway Lil’Jordan Humphrey Michael Bandy Nick Williams RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Tyler Badie Tony Jones Jaleel McLaughlin FB Michael Burton QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham Ben DuNucci

Defense

Special Teams

PK Elliott Fry / Brett Maher KO Elliott Fry / Brett Maher P Riley Dixon H Riley Dixon LS Mitchell Fraboni KR Marvin Mims Montrell Washington Jaleel McLaughlin PR Marvin Mims Montrell Washington Kendall Hinton

The Broncos will face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday. To view the complete preseason schedule, click here.

