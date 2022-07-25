10 takeaways from Brandon Beane at the start of Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills began their 2022 training camp adventure on Sunday. Prior to that first workout, general manager Brandon Beane gave one of his handful of press conferences he delivers throughout the year.

Considering Beane’s discussions are less frequent than most with the team, it’s always important to take what we can from his pressers.

With that, here are 10 takeaways from Beane at Bills training camp:

What he said on Jordan Poyer

Beane, especially compared to head coach Sean McDermott, can give candid (or at least not rehearsed) answers to questions. When discussing contract negotiations, the buck stops there.

Beane did not get into details about safety Jordan Poyer and his ongoing situation. Fair enough, but Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was spotted at the team’s practice on Sunday.

The GM did, at least, compliment both, saying he has “great relationships” with them.

“Love Jordan, Drew is great to work with,” Beane said.

Rochester in long-term plans?

After COVID-19 kept the team away from St. John Fisher College for training camp, Beane did again acknowledge he likes going there for a least a few weeks in the summer.

“Yeah, I hope so,” Beane said when asked if the Bills will continue to head to Rochester during the summer.

The GM cited the team bonding as an aspect he likes about it. However, he did add there will be comparisons made to the way things go the next two weeks to the past few camps where Rochester was not part of the equation.

Suspension confirmed

According to reports, Bills linebacker Andre Smith will be suspended for six games due to the usage of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) in 2021. The team had not confirmed that–Until Beane did during his presser.

Smith will have to sit out that amount of time, which might make keeping him on the final roster at the end of training camp difficult. However, Smith is at training camp and is allowed to practice with the team until then.

No details on Tre

Will the Bills have Tre White back before the regular season? Beane continued to keep his card close to the chest. All the GM said is that knee injuries vary from person-to-person so… maybe he’ll be back?

“There’s a lot of factors,” Beane said. “Tre’s dying to get out there, but we’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready”

No timetable for Rodger

Rodger Saffold is missing time at training camp after signing with the Bills this offseason. He suffered a rib injury during a car accident and he’s still healing up.

Beane said there is no timetable for Saffold’s return. Despite that, the team did sign offensive lineman Jordan Simmons to take his roster spot for at least a little bit.

“Generally, [a ribs injury] take some time. It’s tough for him to sleep,” Beane said. “He’s sore–Fortunately that’s all it was.”

“Better now than during the season,” Beane added.

When is the first padded pratice?

July 30. That’s the answer for those curious and might want to attend such a practice. Beane squeaked that into info one of his responses.

What position battle Beane is looking at

The Bills don’t have a lot of position battles at training camp because they have a deep roster–but there are always some. Where is Beane watching during practice? He is fixated on the play in the trenches.

“I like both of our lines. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that can do some different things,” Beane said. “We’ve got some beef in there.”

Eli Ankou injury is a...

The Bills announced three players were placed on the PUP list (physically unable to preform) prior to training camp. Those were Tre White (knee), Ike Boettger (Achilles) and Eli Ankou.

The injury for the depth defensive lineman was not clear. He was at spring practices, so what happened?

Beane explained he suffered a calf strain on Saturday during a pre-training camp conditioning workout. Beane added such an injury could be “one week or three weeks.”

Vet CB en route?

With White sidelined due to injury, one which could keep him out of the early portion of the regular season, could the Bills sign a veteran cornerback? Some thought the team might during free agency.

Instead, Buffalo opted to just select first-round rookie Kaiir Elam at the 2022 NFL draft. Beane explained that the plan going forward will be to watch Elam and Dane Jackson and see how they do over the next couple of weeks.

At that point, if the GM thinks an addition is needed, it could happen then. It won’t right now.

“If not, we’ll definitely pay attention to the veteran market, whether that’s trading for a guy or a guy that’s unemployed,” Beane said.

Joint practices unrealistic at St. John Fisher

Previously the Bills and Carolina Panthers had joint practices during training camp. This summer, Buffalo won’t have any.

Beane explained it takes two to tango and the Bills want a team that they know will keep things under control. The GM doesn’t want any “melees” to break out during a workout.

However, Beane added that in any such circumstance, it isn’t happening at St. John Fisher. Essentially that’s because there is only one full grass field for the team to practice on and that’s barely enough for the Bills, let alone an entire second team.

“We don’t have a lot of space to do it here because we like to stay on grass as much as we can,” Beane said. “We would have to know their organization is going to run things in a tight fashion.”

Beane did admit he talked to a “few teams” about it–evidently nothing came together.

