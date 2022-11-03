10 takeaways from Bills GM Brandon Beane after the 2022 NFL trade deadline

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke via press conference following the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

He spoke all-things trades, Nyheim Hines, rumors, and the team moving forward.

With that, here are 10 takeaways from Beane’s post-deadline presser:

Things moved fast

Hines was the marquee trade the Bills made with the Indianapolis Colts. However, Buffalo also nabbed safety Dean Marlowe from the Atlanta Falcons.

On both fronts, Beane said he actually was not expecting to get anything done. The GM said he made contact with the Colts on Monday night, but did not feel as if much got going.

That didn’t happen until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, one hour before the deadline struck.

“Time was going fast,” Beane said.

Marlowe for the reason we all knew

Buffalo Bills strong safety Dean Marlowe (31) (AP Photo/John Munson)

Beane said the Bills traded for Marlowe because… of the exact reason you’d think. Micah Hyde’s season is over (neck) and Jordan Poyer has dealt with a slew of injuries in 2022, most recently an elbow issue.

Marlowe, who knows the scheme and locker room having played for Buffalo from 2017 to 2020, brings familiarity you can’t replace. However, Beane admitted he was not the only defensive back the Bills looked into.

“With Micah out and Jordan nicked up, (Marlowe) gives us experience,” Beane said. “Even before Jordan got hurt, knowing Micah was out, we were looking at 10 guys. We felt Dean was the best fit.”

Thoughts on Hines

Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In scouting Hines, Beane said there were two traits he really liked in him.

“Another guy with speed, experience,” Beane said. “So, when he’s in the huddle, the defense knows he’s in the game, but they don’t know exactly where he’s going to line up.”

Slot receiver possible

Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Hines’ top skill set is his ability to catch the ball. But Beane said there’s a chance he could do that out of the slot, not just the backfield.

Post-Cole Beasley in the middle, the Bills haven’t had a seamless replacement. Isaiah McKenzie has been up-and-down in 2022. Hines could be thrown into the mix there.

Hines on punts

Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21)Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One of Hines’ skills is returning punts. For most of 2022, Buffalo has had rookie receiver Khalil Shakir on those duties.

However, Beane did admit that Hines being a veteran returner might help him edge out Shakir. The rookie hasn’t done anything wrong returning punts, but Beane said the Bills would “feel good” about Hines there, if he’s up for it.

What about Cook?

Bills running back James Cook (USAT photo)

The Bills added a receiving back. Very similar to James Cook, Buffalo’s rookie… a receiving back.

While on the surface many think Hines will cut into Cook’s usage, Beane says that won’t be the case.

We’ll see what the tape says after the next few games. It seems likely that Hines will do exactly that.

Interest in Hines before

Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

As we’ve become accustomed to hearing after the Bills add someone, Beane said this was not the first time he was interested in Hines. The team tried as recently as this past spring before the whole JD McKissic fiasco.

“We checked on him training camp of COVID, and then again last offseason before McKissic, and then ultimately drafted (James Cook),” Beane said.

One could come back, maybe not the other

Bills’ Jamison Crowder (80) (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Off-deadline topic: The Bills might get one player back and maybe not another from the injury list.

Beane updated the statuses of offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) and receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle).

Boettger, injured late last season, could still return in 2022. Crowder seems less likely, there’s “more unknown,” Beane says.

OBJ

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) =Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beane addressed everyone’s favorite rumor: Signing free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. We got two sides to consider from the GM.

Beane said yes, the Bills would be “crazy not to at least look into it.” But he went on to add compensation, Beckham’s health, the role he would accept and other factors would play a part in OBJ actually coming to Buffalo.

“If we did, you have to remember there’s financials, there’s roles, there’s all sorts of things that would all have to line up. But yeah, you can – a guy of his talent, of course, we would look into that,” Beane said.

A rather diplomatic answer.

Well wishes

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The second day of the NFL draft has been hit-or-miss for the Bills. Zack Moss will go down as someone on the negative side of that ledger.

A third-round pick by Buffalo at the 2020 event, Moss found some footing as a rookie with the Bills–But in two years since, he has not.

Moss departs, but Beane wished him well. The GM said he hopes the trade is a “win” for both the Bills and Moss moving forward.

“None of this was a negative on Zack. Zack is a very good player and I want everybody to understand that,” Beane said. “Zack is going to have success in this league. But the way our offense works, you got to get Devin a lather, Cook’s got his role and it was just hard to get Zack the role that he wants and so I think this will give him an opportunity to showcase his skill set as well.”

