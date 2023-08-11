10 takeaways from the Bills’ first depth chart of 2023

Ahead of their first preseason contest against the Colts on Saturday, the Bills released their first unofficial depth chart.

Before the team takes the field, here are takeaways from the depth chart:

Not giving an inch at position battles

The Bills had a few notable position battles going on at training camp. For each of them, they are not giving away anything ahead of the preseason.

At multiple positions, multiple players are listed as starters. Among those, along with the corresponding players named, are:

Bates over Torrence

One position battle that actually does evidently have someone in front: Right guard.

Incumbent Ryan Bates is listed ahead of second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence.

Despite that, the battle doesn’t seem to be over at all. During training camp, the two were rotating with the first team. Head coach Sean McDermott often wants his rookies to “earn” a job. That’s probably playing a part here.

Dorian behind Milano

Not mentioned at middle linebacker: Third-round rookie Dorian Williams. As general manager Brandon Beane noted, he’s the second-stringer at outside linebacker behind Matt Milano.

Cam listed twice

Cam Lewis is the most versatile player on the Bills, according to the depth chart. Excluding special teams, Lewis is the only player listed at two positions: Slot cornerback and safety. He’s a depth player at both spots.

Harty takes one

As mentioned, Harty and Shakir are both listed as starters at slot receiver. But Harty is given the edge as the return man. Harty appears to be the leading candidate to replace Nyheim Hines, both at kick and punt returner.

Isabella listed low

Speaking of returner and slot receiver, it doesn’t appear that Andy Isabella is factoring in just yet at either. He’s working with backups currently and Isabella is named as a third-stringer on both fronts. Isabella, a former second-round pick, signed during training camp.

AJ could be out

AJ Klein is probably destined for the practice squad. His contract could save the Bills money against the salary, and he’s listed at the bottom of the middle linebacker depth chart below Dodson, Bernard, and Spector.

Poona in third

Poona Ford was signed after the 2023 NFL draft to potentially spell in for DaQuan Jones as the space-eating defensive tackle. During camp practices he has seen some reps with the starters, however, Tim Settle is the second straight behind Jones. Ford is behind Settle.

Epenesa over Boogie

Note on Quessenberry

