10 takeaways from Bills’ Brandon Beane at 2023 NFL combine

Here are 10 takeaways from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s press conference at the 2023 NFL combine:

Everything on Leslie

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier

By now, all of Buffalo knows defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will not be the Bills defensive coordinator in 2023. This full takeaways here will be everything Beane said about it:

Frazier came to the team and discussed his feeling on “stepping away” last week.

Had Frazier wanted to be, he would still be Buffalo’s defensive coordinator.

Beane did not rule out an outside hire, however, he made it sound like the team would aim more toward an in-house replacement, whether that be a team effort or a singular promotion to DC.

There is a chance head coach Sean McDermott calls plays on defense.

Frazier wants to return in 2024 but there’s no guarantee that will be with the Bills.

Contract restrutures soon

Brandon Beane.

The Bills still need to get under the 2023 salary cap. Buffalo is approximately $19 million over it.

In order to get there, Beane said the club will be restructuring contracts. Compared to years past, the Bills don’t exactly have obvious players to cut which will create salary cap space so Beane’s update makes sense.

No rushing Damar



No update on a timeline for Damar Hamlin. However, Beane did emphasis there will be little motivation by the team to push him to return.

“It will be a decision for Damar, but it will also be a decision for us,” with an emphasis on Hamlin.

Backing Gabe and an injury

Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills

Beane never rules out drafting a particular player or position except a quarterback since the Bills landed on Josh Allen. But it’s worth noting the GM threw support behind Gabe Davis.

Beane noted that perhaps expectations for Davis were too high because of his huge postseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs once upon a time where he scored four times.

“I have a lot of confidence in Gabe as our No. 2,” Beane said.

In addition, Beane leveled with Davis by revealing that the wideout had a high-ankle sprain he played through since Week 2.

Christian Benford versatility



“We’re going to try and get the best 11 players on the field and if we feel he’s one of the best 11 and safety is his best spot, we wouldn’t hesitate to move him there,” Beane said on the idea of moving Christian Benford from cornerback to safety.

Additionally while discussing prospects, Beane added the Bills try to identify versatile players. That we knew, but when doing so, he specifically used Benford as the example which is worth noting. The defensive back was a sixth-round pick in 2022.

All said, Beane also didn’t rule out a return for Jordan Poyer in Buffalo, either. But it seems unlikely until more cap space is opened.

Deep positions

General manager Brandon Beane of the Buffalo Bills

Beane said three positions are deep at this year’s draft, in his mind: Tight ends, pass rushers, and cornerbacks. Potentially spots to keep in mind during Day 3 of the draft. Buffalo has used picks on all those positions late in the draft in the past.

RB in Round 1 is approved

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5)

Running back is a popular first-round pick option in early mock drafts this offseason. Smokescreen or truth? That’s up to you, but Beane said he approves of selecting a running back in Round 1.

“Yes, you can still take a running back in the first round,” Beane said.

Naturally, Beane prefaced that all of those thoughts depend upon the future of Devin Singletary. He’s a pending free agent as well.

Franchise tag unlikely

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49)

The Bills are unlikely to use the franchise tag, per Beane. Makes sense with their lack of cap space.

“We’ve got a couple of tough years coming up,” Beane said generalizing the salary cap. “Now it’s about spending responsibly.”

Josh update

Josh Allen.

Beane said Josh Allen’s elbow injury is doing just fine. He mentioned how Allen has played golf “a few times” so far this offseason.

“Josh is doing well,” Beane said. “He’ll be ready to roll this offseason.”

More Beane on Allen:

Bills GM Brandon Beane discussing Josh Allen’s elbow injury this year, and what it’s like watching the quarterback do whatever it takes to win games for this organization. #Bills #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/eonHOR4x9m — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) February 28, 2023

Rodger back?

Bills guard Rodger Saffold (76)

Beane said the Bills will be looking at investing into the offensive line “before we look to the playmakers.” Despite that, he also did not rule out a return for Rodger Saffold. The guard was a Pro Bowler and is a pending free agent… but many observers of the team think Saffold should be replaced.

