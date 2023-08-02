10 takeaways from Bengals’ first padded training camp practice

Cincinnati Bengals training camp practices started to get serious this week as players donned pads and put up real reps as the march toward preseason games begins in earnest.

While Joe Burrow didn’t partake in the wake of the calf injury he suffered, there were plenty of other noteworthy things to come from the session.

That day featured injuries, highlight plays and some notable developments when it comes to roster battles, if not starting reps during the regular season.

Here’s a quick look at some brief takeaways as the Bengals round the proverbial corner and start the more intensive part of training camp.

Side of Beef

Syndication: The Enquirer

That’s what Frank Pollack calls the combination of Cordell Volson and Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side of the offensive line and it is not an exaggeration. Both guys are massive and while Brown gets the hype, it’s the second-year Volson who looks ready to make a breakout while functioning as a bulldozer.

Young CBs look great

Syndication: The Enquirer

Second-rounder DJ Turner and even seventh-rounder D.J. Ivey continue to have fantastic camps so far, really stressing just how much the team has improved the depth at a position lacking it in recent years.

Myles Murphy off to quiet start

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati’s first-rounder has mostly worked with the second team, as expected. He’s also received notable reps on special teams, so he’s really going to have to work his way up. That doesn’t mean he won’t be part of the pass-rushing rotation, but they’re taking it slow.

Irv Smith Jr. looks the part

Five observations from Day 6

of #Bengals training camp:

1. Irv Smith Jr worked on one-handed lefty grabs before practice.

“I’m excited about where he’s at,” said TE coach James Casey. “He’s got a great attitude, he’s playing hard, he’s a smart guy, and he’s building day by day.” pic.twitter.com/Efq4bD153V — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 1, 2023

The latest tight end rehab project for the Bengals is starting to look like it could be the best. Even without Joe Burrow, Irv Smith Jr. looks impressive all over the field.

Ja'Marr Chase did a thing

Ja’Marr Chase made another wow-worthy catch, this time running into a camera. https://t.co/gkHwHbJpRF — The Bengals Wire (@TheBengalsWire) August 2, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase has been amazing as expected, including one highlight catch that saw him running into a camera, too.

Joe Burrow is just fine

Burrow just walked right down the middle of the locker room with ZERO LIMP, he looked great #Bengals — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) August 1, 2023

More small hints that Joe Burrow is just fine and Week 1 remains unthreatened. Coaches have even said he’s working on rehab during practices and doing weightlifting, so there’s little concern about him not necessarily being out there during practices.

Don't sleep on Cam Taylor-Britt

Ja'Marr Chase beats Cam Taylor-Taylor-Britt on the outside but CTB uses speed to catch up and knock the ball away pic.twitter.com/dsy8plCYbJ — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 1, 2023

The rookies aren’t the only ones putting on a show. Cam Taylor-Britt always had the upside of a No. 1 corner and it looks like he might be realizing it soon. He’s been incredibly impressive, often keeping up with and flustering Chase. He won’t face many wideouts as talented on the regular season schedule, either.

Taking it slow on starters

Bengals coaches warned that Trey Hendrickson would be out a few days for “rest days” related to a “lower body” thing that doesn’t sound too serious. Not a big concern — nor is them taking it slow on No. 1 CB Chidobe Awuzie.

No drama

Former combatants Trey Hendrickson and Orlando Brown Jr talking through their technique after an O-line v D-line rep pic.twitter.com/snc1uaSfwW — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 1, 2023

The scrap between Brown and Hendrickson that left a massive scratch on the latter’s neck and had the former apologizing is a thing of the past. Both guys have been working together well and as expected, probably making each other better in the process.

Charlie Jones matching hype

Charlie Jones iso shot. The #Bengals rookie looks like a good player. pic.twitter.com/PAtKO0EJvF — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) July 29, 2023

Bengals fans were hyped about rookie Charlie Jones for good reason — his film and athletic profile are great. He’s starting to back that up on the way to likely being the fourth or fifth wideout in the offense and a returner on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire