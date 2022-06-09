10 takeaways from Bears’ OTA practices

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their Organized Team Activities following Thursday’s practice at Halas Hall, and it was certainly an eventful three weeks for Matt Eberflus’ team.

The Bears conducted nine OTA practices over the last several weeks, where veterans and rookies continue to learn their new respective schemes. They forfeited Tuesday’s practice after violating offseason rules involving contact during May practices.

There were plenty of storylines over the last few weeks, including a couple of starters working the second team, Justin Fields’ continued development and the new culture taking shape under Eberflus.

Before the Bears kick off mandatory minicamp next Tuesday, here’s a look at what we learned from their three-week session of OTAs:

Everyone is going to have to earn their starting job

There were some notable storylines during OTAs involving expected starters Jaylon Johnson and Teven Jenkins working with the second team during some practices. Eberflus is creating competition to bring out the best in his squad, as well as looking for the best players at every position.

Simply put: Everyone is going to have to earn their starting job.

“Early on in OTAs . . . we said, ‘Hey, we’re going to move guys around,’ ’’ Eberflus said. “So it’s the halfway point for us. We made the switch, and we wanted to change combinations.

“And that’s not the only [change]. We’ve changed from tackle to tackle. We’ve moved some receivers around. Some guys playing ‘X’. Some guys are playing ‘Z.’ We’ve adjustedsome guys on the defensive line to really find out — have a true evaluation of what’s the best fit for us going into training camp.

“We might like the other combination. We might like this combination. We might not like either of them. Now let’s go to [this] one in training camp. We’ll figure out what the best thing is, and that’s really just more information for the coaches to find out what’s best for the Bears.”

With that said, don't read into starting jobs just yet

While Johnson and Jenkins working with their respective second-team units drew headlines, it’s too early to start worrying about starting jobs on the line for presumed starters.

Johnson missed some of the offseason program, which is why Eberflus was cautious with getting him acclimated as he learns the defense. After practicing with the second-team defense during the second week of OTAs, Johnson was back with the starters in the final week.

“We just wanted to see where he was,” Eberflus said. “He was in good shape when he came in and we were just assessing him where he was, and he’s done a great job with that.

“He’s learning the defense. It takes him a while to learn the defense because he just was coming in, so that takes a couple of days to figure [out]: ‘What is this call? What is that call?’ And he’s done a great job.”

Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones got his shot at left tackle with the first-team offense in the third week of OTAs as Larry Borom kicked over to right tackle. Jenkins was working with the second-team at right tackle, which Eberflus said not to read into. There’s no reason to worry that Jenkins’ starting job could be at risk as the Bears continue to search for the right offensive line combination — while creating some competition.

“We’re just trying to find the best combinations of people, especially when you’re looking at the offensive line,” Eberflus said. “Who’s the best five guys out there so we can succeed? And it creates competition when you do that, when you’re moving guys around. Who can function at different spots and who can really execute?”

It’s training camp when things start to get real.

“That’s your true evaluation when you get pads on,” Eberflus said. “I’ve seen guys, man, they look great all the way through this part of the year, and then the pads come on and they stay on, [and] it’s like [practice] No. 4 or 5 in training camp, and all of the sudden you see a guy slide.

“It’s because of the physicality of the game. Some guys are really suited for that, and those are the guys that succeed in the NFL. The guys that are not suited to that, they have a harder time.”

Matt Eberflus has already changed the culture

The Bears haven’t even wrapped their offseason program, but it’s already evident that Matt Eberflus has implemented a different culture in Chicago. Eberflus has brought an intensity to the team that his players and staff have embraced.

“Guys are coming in to prove themselves, and that’s including me,” tight end Cole Kmet said. “So, when someone says you’re going 100%, you’re going 100%. I’m not going to ease up.

“Guys want to show what they’ve got.”

Eberflus feels like his team is coming together. He’s felt the commitment from his team during the offseason program.

“I would just say they’re really team-oriented guys,” Eberflus said. “Excited about that. And the staff is the same. Guys are adjustable. They can move and adjust on the fly. Really smart. The attitude is outstanding. The togetherness … I can feel the team coming together. We’ve had great attendance, and I want to thank the players again for that because we’re really starting to gel here and create the culture we want to create.”

Everyone's high on Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal season, which has been the focus of the national media. While many are concerned about Fields’ supporting cast, his coaches and teammates have seen nothing but encouraging things from the second-year QB.

Fields has been lauded for his physical tools — including his deep ball that left Eberflus impressed — as well as his leadership and command of the offense.

“Man, he’s confident,” Kmet said. “He’s confident coming in…confident in the huddle, in his calls. Taking initiative with everybody. It’s been fun.”

Fields is learning his second offense in as many seasons, which isn’t ideal for a young QB, but he’s already showing an understanding of Luke Getsy’s new scheme.

Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko has been impressed with what he’s seen from Fields on the practice field, and he understands it’s up to this coaching staff to put him in a position to succeed.

“You can start with just his speed,” Janocko said. “He has some athletic tools that can’t be coached, and that’s really cool. And then the next thing is just his intangibles and the way he feels in the pocket and how he’s adapted to the training. He’s such a natural athlete that you can say it to him once or you can demonstrate it, albeit maybe athletically or me trying to do it as a righty. He can just take to that training and apply it to a drill and then take it to a team period.

“He’s just a talented kid. I think he has all the tools to be successful. We’re just trying to put it together for him.”

Rookies have made strong impressions

The Bears are banking on their top three draft selections to become integral parts of their team in 2022. And so far, it’s looking encouraging for second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, as well as third-round receiver Velus Jones Jr.

Gordon and Brisker are expected to start immediately for the Bears, where they’ve already impressed their teammates with their ability to create turnovers.

“(The rookies) do a good job of finding the football, punching it out, getting it out, they’re on the game plan, they’re in the right spots,” said linebacker Nicholas Morrow. “And they’ll just get better, man.”

Top draft pick Gordon, who is expected to start outside opposite Jaylon Johnson

“Kyler’s been lighting it up the last two days, I’ll just tell you that,” Eberflus said during the first week of OTAs. “The guy’s got tremendous ball skills. He’s been playing defense the right way and we’re very impressed with him.”

Outside of Darnell Mooney, there’s no proven receiver on the roster, which gives someone like Jones an opportunity to make a strong impression and contribute immediately as a rookie.

The Bears haven’t wasted any time integrating Jones into the offense, including utilizing him both inside and outside, where his playmaking speed has been on display.

“He’s going to pick up a lot of yards and is physical,” Fields said. “He’s almost like a running back at receiver. Having him on the outside and putting the ball in his hands and letting him work will be great.”

Even fifth-round rookie offensive tackle Braxton Jones has been making an impression, which found him earning reps at left tackle with the starting offense in the final week of OTAs.

Bears offense will feature a lot of Fields on the move

One of the many frustrating aspects of Matt Nagy’s offense last season was his refusal to utilize Fields’ mobility to keep opposing defenses on their toes. The good news is that new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy plans to do the exact opposite, recognizing it’s a huge strength.

Tight end Cole Kmet previewed what we can expect from Chicago’s new offense. He was careful not to get into specifics but singled out Fields’ mobility as being a focal point.

“I don’t want to get too much into detail with it — but Justin’s on the move a lot, and I think he does well with that,” Kmet said. “That’s been exciting to see and you see the types of throws he can make, with his legs and on the run and off-schedule. No pads right now, but you can see that type of stuff and it gets exciting. It’s been a lot of fun seeing him move and doing things like that.”

It's been an "intense" offseason program, and that's good

If there’s one word to describe Eberflus, it’s “intense.” And that’s the style of play he’s expecting from his team, something that they’ve quickly become accustomed to.

According to offensive guard Cody Whitehair, the Bears’ offseason program has been intense to say the least. And he thinks that’s exactly what this young team needs.

“It’s intense, don’t get me wrong,” Whitehair said. “But this team is young, and we kind of need that intense practice and expectation from the group. We do have a lot of young guys and the expectations are high, so you’ve got to expect an intense practice. I feel like the guys have really worked hard and have gotten a lot out of it.”

Young players looking to prove themselves to new regime

The Bears had to forfeit one of their OTA practices after violating offseason rules involving contact during May practices, as laid out in the collective bargaining agreement.

Kmet chalked it up to young players, including himself, looking to prove themselves to the new regime, and it speaks to the hungry mentality this team possesses.

“You’ve got to look at our situation right now,” Kmet said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, right? New coach, new everything. Guys are coming in to prove themselves, including me. I’m not going to ease up, first of all because I don’t want to get hurt. That’s how you get hurt; you’re not going 100 percent.

“And guys want to show what they’ve got. We don’t have as many vets as we’ve had in years past. We’re a younger team. It’s kind of just where we’re at right now. Guys are learning. I thought these last two practices we’ve had [Monday and Wednesday] have been night and day in terms of how to practice without pads on.”

Defense has an "attacking" mentality

For the first time since 2017, the Bears have a defensive-minded head coach in place. With Eberflus’ arrival, Chicago is making the transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. But more than that, it’s a mentality shift on defense.

Eberflus has already had an impact on the defense, which Johnson explained is going to have an “attacking” mentality.

“Definitely a different culture that he’s (Eberflus) definitely implemented, really trying to drill into our heads really of how we want to play this style of football,” Johnson said. “Really attacking, really playing hard, recognize the ball, trying to call turnovers and that’s what the Colts had did really good over these last couple years that the defense really turned that ball over. So I definitely think you can get that vibe that we’re definitely going to be attacking.”

The turnout for the voluntary portion was solid

It’s been an offseason of change for the Bears, which has featured new faces and the departures of key veterans. But it also means new schemes on offense and defense, which is why the offseason program has been so important for Eberflus’ team.

For the most part, the Bears have had excellent attendance, where the only notable absences were edge rushers Robert Quinn and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Eberflus expects both of them to be present for mandatory minicamp next week.

“We’ve had great attendance,” Eberflus said, “and I want to thank the players again for that because we’re really starting to gel here and create the culture we want to create.”

