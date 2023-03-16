10 takeaways from Bears GM Ryan Poles’ free agency press conference

The first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, and the Chicago Bears made some impactful moves over the first few days.

General manager Ryan Poles was busy on the first day of the negotiation period, inking linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, along with offensive guard Nate Davis and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

While Chicago hasn’t made any big splashes since the opening day — they’ve added some depth at running back in Travis Homer, a backup quarterback in PJ Walker and run-stuffing defensive tackle in Andrew Billings — everything is going to plan for Poles and co.

Poles met with the media on Thursday, where he discussed the newest additions to the Bears, as well as discussed how his offseason goals are panning out.

Here are our takeaways from Poles’ post-free agency media availability:

Bears stuck to their plan in free agency

The Bears entered free agency with $75 million in salary cap space, which gave them plenty of resources to add to the roster. While many expected Chicago to go on a spending spree, Poles made it clear earlier this offseason that they were going to be deliberate in their approach — adding players that were good fits and good value. And we saw that in how the Bears didn’t overspend on some bigger names in the defensive and offensive line market.

“With free agency, we stuck to our plan,” Poles said. “And that’s really to marry a fit for what we’re trying to do here – our culture, our scheme – with value. And I thought we did a good job and that led to some really good additions.”

The biggest key for Bears was schematic fit

When listening to Poles’ presser, it was evident that the biggest key in free agent additions was whether they were a schematic fit. Instead of going out and landing a big-name player like a Dre’Mont Jones or Orlando Brown Jr., it ultimately came down to which players fit the mold of what Chicago is looking for on offense and defense.

Case in point, Chicago signed Tremaine Edmunds because he’s a freak athlete, yes, but also because he fits what Matt Eberflus is looking for in a linebacker in his defense.

“He’s special. He’s big. He’s long,” Poles said. “He fits our scheme.”

Poles wasn't going to let great players get away because of a position need

The Bears overhauled their linebacker room on the first day of free agency landing Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. While Poles knows there are holes to fill on the defensive line, he didn’t let that get in the way of landing two players he believes to be the best at their position.

“I think you can get in trouble if you go heavy with the biggest need and you fire away there and you let really good players walk away because you’re too stuck on where you need to get players,” Poles said. “(Edmunds and Edwards) are really good and at the top of their position.”

Poles wanted to keep the roster young

When you look at the players that the Bears signed in free agency, there’s one overwhelming similarity: They’re young. T.J. Edwards is 26. Nate Davis is 26. DeMarcus Walker is 28. And Tremaine Edmunds, even after playing four years, is still only 24.

For Poles, that youth was key.

“It was important to me to stay young, fast, explosive, and a lot of those guys do that,” Poles said.

Don’t worry about the defensive line yet

The Bears’ biggest position need heading into free agency was the defensive line, where Justin Jones was the only anticipated starter. You could even argue Chicago could find an entire new starting D-line. So the fact that the only move has been the addition of defensive end DeMarcus Walker naturally has fans worried. Especially with the importance of finding a disruptive 3-technique to anchor the defensive line.

Poles understands all of that. But he didn’t sound worries at the slightest. He was quick to remind everyone that we’re just a few days into free agency, where more moves are on the way — not to mention the NFL draft, where it feels almost certain that the Bears will take a defensive lineman with one of those first picks.

“I know right now, we get the sense of ‘we gotta fix everything right now,’” Poles said. “But I feel comfortable between the rest of free agency, we’re only two days into it, as well as the draft, that we can get that group as good as we possibly can.”

Cody Whitehair could be back at center

While the addition of Nate Davis in free agency had many wondering if Cody Whitehair’s days were numbered, that doesn’t appear to be the case. When discussing the offensive line, Poles vowed to “to put the best front five up there.” And that could mean Whitehair switching from left guard to center, a position he’s played in the past for the Bears.

“He’s got 4,000 snaps there,” Poles said, an indication that this isn’t just an idea but a very real possibility heading into the 2023 season.

When looking at where the offensive line currently stands, Chicago has one glaring hole at right tackle. Outside of right tackle — which is the glaring hole — we have a good idea of what the starting line could consist of with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Nate Davis at left guard, Whitehair at center and Teven Jenkins at right guard.

Poles was “over the moon” about addition of DJ Moore

The Bears made their biggest splash before free agency even began, trading the No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore is a true No. 1 receiver, who should do wonders for quarterback Justin Fields in this passing game. Poles said he was “over the moon” about the addition of Moore, who should provide the explosive plays this offense has been missing.

“This league shows you good teams have guys who make big plays in big moments,” Poles said. “If that’s finishing a game off in the fourth quarter or if that’s getting things kicked off in the beginning. DJ has those traits.”

Orlando Brown Jr. wasn’t a scheme fit for Chicago

One of the biggest offensive tackles on the free-agent market was Orlando Brown Jr., who was available for three days before the Bengals finally inked him to a four-year, $64.092 million deal, which was certainly affordable.

So why didn’t the Bears make a run at Brown?

When listening to Poles’ press conference, it was overwhelmingly clear that schematic fit was a focal point for the team in free agency. And Brown isn’t a schematic fit for what Chicago does up front, which requires a lineman to be athletic in the outside zone scheme.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into the specific player, but the scheme match is a big deal there,” Poles said.

Braxton Jones remains starting LT for now

The offensive line remains a huge question mark right now, and there are no starting jobs guaranteed at this point. With that said, it’s easy to see what a potential starting five could look like for Chicago.

That includes fifth-rounder Braxton Jones, who was solid as a rookie, penciled in at left tackle. Poles said Jones remains the starter, for now, but he made it clear he’s going to have to work to keep it.

“It’s going to be competitive. We’ve been in communication with a lot of them and we’re going to make that competition,” Poles said. “But I think we feel comfortable with the group that’s there that we’re going to figure out the best interior group.”

The one glaring hole along the offensive line is at right tackle — with Jones (left tackle), Nate Davis (left guard), Cody Whitehair (center) and Teven Jenkins (right guard) in place.

Bears will bring Jalen Carter in for top-30 visit

The Bears are still in need of a dominant 3-technique to anchor Eberflus’ defense, and it certainly looks like they’ll be aiming to draft one. For awhile, many had Chicago pegged to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter inside the top-four. But Carter’s stock has fallen given off-field issues, including his arrest for reckless driving and his pro day, where he’d gained nine pounds and struggled in his workout.

With that in mind, there’s a chance he falls to Chicago at ninth overall, where they’d be faced with an important decision as to whether to take a chance on him.

Poles said that he’s bringing Carter in for a top-30 visit to get more information on him.

From Free Agency Frenzy: #Bears GM Ryan Poles says he'll bring #Georgia DL Jalen Carter in for a visit, and he won't be the only one. The fact finding continues. pic.twitter.com/fpvWwZgEa9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2023

