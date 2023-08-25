10 takeaways from Bartlesville football's scrimmage with Cushing

For the second straight week, last-minute heroics elevated the Bartlesville High Bruins to a thrilling scrimmage victory at home.

With 1:04 remaining in Thursday’s exhibition against Cushing, Bartlesville trailed, 14-7, and Cushing owned the ball.

But a safety with 57 seconds remaining and a touchdown run with time running out by P.J. Wallace powered the Bruins to the 15-14 winning decision at Custer Stadium.

The Bruins surge on the momentum of two scrimmage victories into next Friday’s season opener against the visiting Claremore Zebras.

Bartlesville overcame a few flaws, including a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, to turn back a Cushing team that finished 13-1 last season.

Following are 10 takeaways from Thursday’s performance.

Jett Scully takes off

On Bartlesville’s first offensive possession, senior slot receiver Jett Scully ran a deep route in a right zone and hauled in a catch that went for a near 50-yard touchdown. On the play, Scully and Damien Niko both went deep right, forcing man coverage on Scully.

Bartlesville's Niko Damien intercepts a pass in the end zone stopping Cushing Tigers' drive during Thursday night's scrimmage at Custard Stadium.

Safety blitz

Cushing had the ball inside its 10-yard line without a minute to go and clinging to a 14-7 lead. On the snap, Bartlesville right OLB Hagen Mantooth took off on a flat-out blitz and caught the quarterback for a safety.

Going deep

Cushing scored both its touchdowns on long pass play. On the first, the Tiger QB heaved a missile over a leaping Bruin pass rusher and found a receiver for a 69-yard score. On the other, a Cushing target caught a screen pass and bolted to the end zone on an 80-yard play.

Serious speed

On the above-mentioned play, Bruin defensive lineman Colton Hainzinger nearly ran down the receiver from behind but was shielded just a yard or two away by a blocker.

Damien Niko on the spot

Once again, starting skill hero Damien Niko was a spotlight magnet. On a third-and-long play, he gobbled up the ball for a 13-yard gain and first down. Following a Bruin turnover, Cushing got the ball at Bartlesville's 23-yard line — but two plays later Niko picked the ball off near the goal line. That clutch play prevented Cushing from going ahead, 21-7. Niko also seized a long pass on another drive.

Costly picks

Bartlesville threw two interceptions on long passes after having avoided any picks against Ponca City the week before.

P.J. Wallace the torpedo

Wallace again displayed the running style that should elevate him to elite status in the state. More than once, his runs seemed bogged down in trophy, but he displayed a tremendous pivot slide, or the power to break arm tackles, or straight-ahead speed to maximize the yardage. He opened up with a 38-yard run on one drive — only to have it nullified by a holding penalty. On a misdirection run, he sliced for a 13-yard gain, but a penalty at the end of the play moved the gall back. His 14-yard run on the same drive took ball past midfield, but the next play resulted in a pick.

A case for the ‘D’

Other than giving up two big plays, the Bruin defense kept Cushing mostly bottled up. During a late Tigers’ possession, the Bruins sacked the quarterback on first down and held a ballcarrier to a short gain on second down, which set up the game-changing safety. On Cushing’s first play of the game, the running back picked up just one yard.

Offensive wall

Bruin quarterback Nate Neal was protected well throughout his tenure. On one play, he displayed impressive mobility by slithering from the pocket toward the line of scrimmage and hitting Niko for a 13-yard gain.

Spreading the ball

Stefen Williams lined up at tailback in the early part of the scrimmage and took some handoffs. Mason Manley and Julian Uribe grabbed a reception apiece on the opening possession.

