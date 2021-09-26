10 takeaways from Auburn’s win over Georgia State

Auburn found a way.

The team looked pretty bad in every aspect of their game on Saturday. Over the course of the 60 minutes, the defense got better, the special team did their part, and the offense slowly found an idenetity.

Auburn coach bryan Harsin did what many thought was not possibly at Auburn, bench Bo Nix.

Nix stood on the sidelines and watch T.J. Finely go in and lead the offense and when the game was on the line, he found a way to lead the offense on a 98-yard touchdown drive to seal the win.

We learned a ton about this team Saturday. here are 10 takeaways from the action.

T.J. Finley should be the guy

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Finley was able to put together a 98-yard drive to win the game. Right now, I think he should start next week against LSU.

Jarquez Hunter continues to impress

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter seems to get better every week. Against Georgia State, he was Auburn's most consistent back. He took 10 carries and turned them into 62 yards.

The defense looked lost

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

They turned it around in the second half but a rough outing in the first half for the Tigers.

Kobe Hudson is WR1

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hudson was the most impressive wide receiver on Saturday. The Tigers need to find ways to make the natural receiver a bigger part of the receiving game.

Zakoby McClain is a big deal

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The defense looked dramatically different in the second half when McClain was able to come back on the field. Auburn's best defender was able to help lead his team to give the offense a chance to win this one.

Auburn has to step up for next week

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Is Auburn ready for SEC play? We will discuss that question all week but based on Saturday, no. They have to take a big step forward between now and next week.

This was the first major moment of the Harsin era

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Harsin made the toughest call that he has had to make while at Auburn. He pulled Nix. The decision put energy back in Jordan-Hare Stadium and motivated a fanbase. We will see how permanent the decision is over the next few days.

Auburn special teams are elite

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Between Anders Carlson, the return game, and the punt block unit, special teams kept Auburn in this football game long enough for Finely to put together a 98-yard drive to seal the win. Special teams are a strength of this team.

The offensive line continues to impress

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Both Nix and Finely had time to throw Saturday behind an offensive line that continues to improve from where they were a year ago. The line has quietly become the most consistent part of the offense for Auburn in 2021.

I still can't believe they benched Nix

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

We don't currently know if the move to bench Nix for Finely is permanent, but the decision in that situation is a huge one. Harsin's gut was right in this situation. If he hadn't would AUburn had lost? We will never know but something had to change with how the offense was operating.

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

1

1