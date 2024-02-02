10 takeaways from American team Senior Bowl practice day 3

Day three of the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl is here, signifying the final practice before the two teams face off on Saturday.

Senior Bowl week is one of the first premier stops on the road to the NFL draft, and this year’s version has not disappointed. We have seen everything from the usual suspects securing their spots in round one to the virtually unknown prospects becoming household names.

Tyler Forness, Managing Editor for Vikings Wire, has had his finger on the pulse in Mobile from the first snaps of practice. He gives us his ten takeaways from the American team’s final chance to compete before the game and what it could mean for the prospects as their pre-draft process begins.

Georgia S Tykee Smith impresses

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s Tykee Smith had a good day in one-on-ones and seven-on-seven, making plays on the ball through the receivers.

This includes a PBU against tight end Jaheim Bell in one-on-ones and an interception off a Rosemy-Jacksaint drop in seven-on-sevens.

Georgia DB Tykee Smith comes up with an interception off of the drop in 7v7 portion.#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/vVt5rHWtkL — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) February 1, 2024

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley regresses after impressive day 2

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

South Alabama’s Carter Bradley impressed with his decisiveness and accuracy on day two. It has not been much of the same on day three.

Bradley, son of Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, was not seeing the field well, leading to indecisiveness and decidedly inaccurate throws. That should not take away from what was a good week for the South Alabama Jaguar.

@SouthAlabamaFB QB Carter Bradley has been sharp all week. In my opinion, he has been one of the standout QBs here at the #SeniorBowl. I am excited to see how he performs on Saturday during the game, which you can watch on @nflnetwork. Over 2,600 yards, 19 TDs and 7 INTs this… pic.twitter.com/GTOnjgtSfX — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) February 1, 2024

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler caps off great week

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler didn’t live up to expectations after having a ton of hype after high school. However, this week Rattler showed maturity to go along with his insane arm talent that made him so highly touted.

There may be no better indication than this fade ball to Louisville’s Jamari Thrash (more on him later) on the goal line. Rattler notices that the defensive back has his back to him, giving Rattler a small window to put this football, and he places it perfectly near the front pylon and away from the unsuspecting defensive back.

He's struggled a bit with drops, but Louisville WR Jamari Thrash has really caught my attention over the past few days Great concentration to haul in a perfect back-shoulder ball from Spencer Rattler vs suffocating coverage pic.twitter.com/6KZBzSVzVs — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with two bad drops today

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia’s Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has been solid over this week, however, today he had two crucial drops that can cause some concern.

In the below clip, you can see Rosemy-Jacksaint wins off the line of scrimmage against the defensive back’s soft coverage. The quarterback puts the ball in a good spot where Rosemy-Jacksaint can grab it and possibly turn up field to make a play. Instead, it goes directly through his hands. This was one of two bad drops during the red-zone period.

One of two drops by Marcus Rosemy Jacksaint #SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/w0bNJh5GIp — Big Blue In The Bronx 🎙️ Alex Gajovich-Protich (@BBlueintheBronx) February 1, 2024

Cal LB Jackson Sirmon shows nose for the ball

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

California’s Jackson Sirmon had a knack for being around the ball, especially in the seven-on-seven period.

Sirmon had a near interception in seven-on-sevens as he read the quarterback’s eyes and let it lead him to the football. He then follows that up with an acrobatic interception on Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton trying to fit a ball behind him.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton tried to fit one in but Cal LB Jackson Sirmon stepped in and picked it off. Good hands to catch that rocket. pic.twitter.com/BYBEbUIE4K — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 1, 2024

Tennessee QB Joe Milton struggles in red zone period

USA Today Sports

Tennessee’s Joe Milton’s calling card is the fact that he is a supreme athlete at the quarterback position, especially his excessively strong arm. However, in the red zone, a strong arm will only take you so far.

Milton struggled mightily in the red zone period. He wasn’t layering the ball well and when he ran his sprint-outs, he was missing easy targets, usually because he was late on the throw.

What was Joe Milton doing here? pic.twitter.com/MZAeQpNRlz — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) February 1, 2024

Georgia State T Travis Glover impresses in one-on-ones

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia State’s Travis Glover was a late addition, showing up hours before Wednesday’s practice. Ever since arriving in Mobile, Glover has impressed with his strength.

Glover has shown a good anchor and a mean streak indicative of an underdog.

I'm a fan of Georgia State's Travis Glover Wanna temper the extracurriculars at the next level, but I love that he didn't back down and his patience has been really impressive pic.twitter.com/PyitpJU2LU — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

Kentucky RB Ray Davis puts on a show

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky’s Ray Davis capped off his quietly great week with his performance today.

Davis has been thriving in the passing game all week and this Texas route from Rattler was a perfect example of his under-the-radar play this week.

Spencer Rattler has been the best QB compared to expectations for me. Finds Kentucky’s Ray Davis for a TD here. pic.twitter.com/vrinL0iO3a — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) February 1, 2024

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey finishes just as strong

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The hype train for Georgia’s Ladd McConkey has been going strong since he arrived and it won’t stop anytime soon.

McConkey had another highlight as he beat the corner to the back pylon, tracking the football in the air and almost snagging it with one hand. McConkey’s stock rose immensely with his nuanced route-running ability and easy separation.

Louisville WR Jamari Thrash showcases explosive ability

USA Today Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Another receiver who made the most of their time in Mobile is Louisville’s Thrash. He was a consistent highlight reel as he reeled in spectacular coach after spectacular catch.

Thrash was one of the top receivers coming into Mobile and will leave a lasting impression on scouts and pundits alike after his superb performance.

Louisville’s Jamari Thrash showing why he’s one of the best route runners at the Senior Bowl. Nice snag too. pic.twitter.com/KkAucwGb0z — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 2, 2024

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=90119,90096,90097,90116,90091,90085,90033,90060,90057,90040]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire