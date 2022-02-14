10 takeaways from the 2021 Buffalo Bills season

The 2021 NFL season officially concluded with the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

For the Buffalo Bills, things have been done and dusted for a few weeks now, but let’s now circle back and take some things away from the season that was.

With that, here are 10 takeaways from the Bills’ 2021 season:

Josh Allen is elite

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not receive votes for the MVP Award in 2021. But he was just as good as he was in 2020. Allen solidified that.

Some came into the year thinking there was a chance he might regress or come back to earth. The entire NFL now has two years worth of film on Allen playing at an elite level and he proved he still can’t be stopped.

Gabe Davis ready

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13). (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Early in the year, second-year pro Gabriel Davis was lower on the depth chart because of Emmanuel Sanders. The vet signed a one-year deal last offseason.

By the end of the postseason, Davis scored a record four times in a single playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He more than earned the right to be the Bills’ starter across from Stefon Diggs moving forward, even if Sanders does come back.

Play in trenches still can improve

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins . (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Both the offensive and defensive line for the Bills had some positive play. We’ll get to those in more detail, but there is also room for improvement.

On the D-line, some of their younger prospects haven’t really panned out just yet. There’s still time to go, but can Buffalo trust some these guys going forward like AJ Epenesa?

On the O-line, the middle of it has some inconsistencies. Ryan Bates played well down the stretch, but can he, like Epenesa & Co., be trusted for the long haul? Another roll of the dice.

The Bills might want to address some of these areas moving forward.

Long-awaited honors arrive

Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer (21). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Onto the good: Dion Dawkins has been pretty steady for the past year or two. He finally landed his first Pro Bowl honor in 2021.

The more “long-awaited” ones are in the defensive backfield. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde finally were named All-Pros. How that had not yet happened until now is incredible. They put a stamp on it by righting the ship on the defense once cornerback Tre’Davious White went down for the year with a knee injury.

Harrison proves his worth

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (99). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

As a rookie, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips drew comparisons to Bills legend Kyle Williams. But we never really saw Phillips reach highs in his career.

He started to but then his season ended in 2019 after a few games due to a knee injury. Then in 2020, up and down for Phillips. That’s understandable with the injury, however, this past year Phillips finally truly broke out.

Down the stretch, Phillips turned into a promising piece in the middle over Star Lotulelei. It was nice to see things come together for him.

The Bills need to make a decision on Phillips soon, though. He’s slated to be a free agent.

McDermott's game management can improve

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott nn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The highlighted moment here is undoubtedly the final 13 seconds against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Mixed in there is some poor play-calling, untimely timeouts, and the kickoff. That’s all just in one sequence as well and falls on the coaching staff.

Throughout 2021, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott showed his in-game management… still has some room for improvement. His challenge record has also long been one of the worst in the NFL since he was hired by the Bills.

That’s not to say he’s totally brutal. Keeping the offense on the field for fourth down a lot in Kansas City was a smart play in the playoffs by McDermott. There is still nothing wrong with expecting improvement.

Run game probably needs addressing

Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Like the offensive line, the Bills’ running game had a good stretch run in 2021. Lead back Devin Singletary had a couple of multi-score games.

And like the O-line, can Buffalo trust Singletary going forward? Bringing in a new player in the backfield will be a highlighted part of the Bills’ offseason watched by plans. It’s something that should happen.

That’s got little to do with Singletary, though. Fellow rusher Zack Moss had a brutal year and needs to be challenged for his spot on the roster.

Dawson breaks out

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A final breakout suggestion: Tight end Dawson Knox. Many of his stats alone in 2021 were better than his first two years combined.

One place Knox can still improve in was his consistency. He had plenty of ups and downs this season. The overall product was still far and above what many had expected from him in 2021 when things were said and done.

Rest of NFL is respecting the process

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen

The NFL– or at least the New York Giants– now view the Bills as a breeding ground for some top NFL talent the lead a front office. Both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were hired by the Giants, but going on two years now, other teams have interviewed folks employed in Buffalo for huge roles in their organizations.

A few short time ago no one would have expected that to happen.

The Bills can play with the best of them

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty ridiculous to have watched Super Bowl 56 on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals and think the Bills should have won. That’s a weak take, Buffalo lost in the divisional round and what if the Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars showed up? You never know game-to-game.

But it is very fair to say the Bills are at the same level as those teams. It could be Buffalo’s time for a Super Bowl soon.

