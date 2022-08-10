10 takeaways from 12th practice at Bears training camp

After spending some time at Soldier Field for Family Fest, the Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for their 12th training camp practice on Wednesday.

There were plenty of updates from the media and fans in attendance. While quarterback Justin Fields remains without his top wide receivers, he strung together an impressive day with a couple of standouts lower down on the receiver depth chart. The offensive line appears to have also taken shape, contrary to what the Bears insist.

There was plenty to digest from practice and press conferences with special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, safety Jaquan Brisker and kicker Cairo Santos.

Following Wednesday’s practice, here’s a look at what we learned from the 12th day of Bears training camp:

The offense looked sharper

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears offense had a rough outing during Tuesday’s Family Fest, where the run game was the only thing that seemed to be working for them. But returning to Halas Hall, the offense put together a much better performance on Wednesday.

The offense looked more fluid and found some rhythm in the passing game, which is something that’s eluded them at times this summer. Whether it was quarterback Justin Fields opening things up downfield or running back Khalil Herbert breaking out some nice runs, the offense was much improved.

Final Conclusion: #Bears Offense stepped up big today. Multiple chunk plays throughout practice. Wasn’t perfect, but it was much better than yesterday – especially through the air. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 10, 2022

Which made it all the more impressive considering what the offense is currently working with — aka, the plethora of injuries at wide receiver and tight end, as well as working without David Montgomery.

So did Justin Fields, throwing to WRs lower on the depth chart

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

With four of the presumed top six wide receivers sidelined with injuries, quarterback Justin Fields hasn’t had much to work with over the last couple of practices. And yet, Fields put together a solid outing with a less-than-impressive group of wideouts featuring Isaiah Coulter, Dazz Newsome, Tajae Sharpe and Kevin Shaa.

To be fair, Fields did have Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown (who are listed as his top wideouts on the first unofficial depth chart). But Fields was efficient and found success with a lot of receivers lower on the depth chart.

Justin Fields, with a receiving trio of Newsome, Webster and Coulter, just threw a fastball from a cluttered pocket over the middle to Coulter for a nice gain. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 10, 2022

According to Larry Mayer, “Fields had his best day today in terms of decision-making and getting rid of the ball quickly. Progress is evident.”

Added Mark Potash: “With big completions to Isaiah Coulter and Equanimeous St. Brown, Justin Fields looked better today than he has with the full complement of receivers. A good sign for the Bears’ offense.”

If Fields looks that good with a banged up receiving corp, it’s certainly encouraging when he gets Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. back.

Isaiah Coulter and Kevin Shaa were standouts at WR

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of wide receivers further down the depth chart, there were two names that stood out on Wednesday — Isaiah Coulter and undrafted rookie Kevin Shaa.

Let’s start with Coulter, who was the main standout on the day. Coulter’s connection with quarterback Justin Fields was on display, including Coulter hauling in a deep pass over the middle.

But the play of the day came during an end of half drill, where Coulter caught a deep ball down the sideline with two defenders near him. It was perfect ball placement by Fields and a huge gain to move the gains.

Play of the day was Justin Fields to Isaiah Coulter. 2 min move the ball period w time running down they connect on a big gain. Coulter needs to run a better route. Perfect ball by Fields. #BearsCamp #DaBears pic.twitter.com/AXR0ESL4uS — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 10, 2022

Shaa had a solid day with the reserves, where he got separation and hauled in a deep ball from quarterback Trevor Siemian for a long touchdown. He caught the ball consistently on the afternoon.

Trevor Siemian with a deep throw to Kevin Shaa who was wide open down the field. Touchdown. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2022

The offensive line looks solidified

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t long ago that the Bears insisted that their offensive line remained far from solidified. But that’s hard to believe considering what’s transpired over the last several practices — and the first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs.

Wednesday’s starting offensive line was identical to the first depth chart — Braxton Jones (LT), Cody Whitehair (LG), Sam Mustipher (C), Michael Schofield (RG), Riley Reiff (RT) — with the exception being Mustipher in place of an injured Lucas Patrick.

You’re starting O-line at #BearsCamp today.

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Sam Mustipher

RG: Michael Schofield

RT: Riley Reiff pic.twitter.com/vakPhilsJD — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 10, 2022

At this point, it’s safe to assume that this is the expected starting offensive line heading into the 2022 season (with Patrick replacing Mustipher at center, when healthy).

Rookie Braxton Jones held his own against Robert Quinn

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones continues to impress at training camp, as evidenced by the left tackle job being his to lose at this point. Jones has not only inspired confidence in his coaches and teammates, but he’s showing it on the practice field going against one of the best in defensive end Robert Quinn.

There have been times where Quinn, coming off an All-Pro year, bested Jones this summer, which is to be expected. But Jones had his way with Quinn during Wednesday’s practice, where Jones “handedly managed Robert Quinn during a two-minute drill,” according to Chris Maltby.

Braxton Jones is getting better and better. Helps going against Robert Quinn in 1 on 1's and team drills. https://t.co/vMlLMl6ID9 — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 10, 2022

When all is said and done, if Jones turns into a solid starter at left tackle, the Bears might’ve just gotten a steal in the fifth round.

N'Keal Harry's timetable for return is better than expected

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been without four of their top six wide receivers for the last few practices, including N’Keal Harry, who suffered a high-ankle sprain on Aug. 6.

Typically, high-ankle sprains have a six-week timetable for return. But wide receiver Darnell Mooney just gave us hope that Harry’s timetable for return is better than expected.

While Mooney said he knows the timetable for Harry’s return, he wouldn’t reveal it to reporters. But, he did say he was “happy” about the news, which is good news for the Bears.

Darnell Mooney knows N'Keal Harry's timeline to return from his ankle injury, but won't share with the group. He did have this to say though: "I'm happy." — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 10, 2022

New field goal operation is thriving

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in three years, the Bears special teams unit looks a little different. Punter Pat O’Donnell left for the Packers in free agency, and Chicago drafted rookie Trenton Gill to fill his spot.

Kicker Cairo Santos said the field goal operation has “exceeded expectations” with Gill. While Santos was initially concerned about the transition to Gill as holder, Santos said he’s been impressed with his work ethic and how quickly he’s picking things up.

Cairo Santos said that Trenton Gills puts in the extra work. He mentioned that there are times when he'll take 100 snaps ‼️ in a session. The rookie's work ethic is impressive. Heard it from Coach Hightower – and now Santos seconds that sentiment. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 10, 2022

Santos also praised Patrick Scales as one of the best long snappers in the league, citing his laces placement.

Cairo Santos already frustrated with Soldier Field turf

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

While Santos is pleased with his new holder, the same can’t be said about the turf at Soldier Field. The Bears practiced at Soldier Field on Tuesday for Family Fest, and Santos made it clear that the turf was not in good condition.

“Especially Week 1, our first game of the season — I’ve seen better,” Santos said. “It’s just what we have to deal with.”

The good news? It helped Gill get acquainted to dealing with less-than-ideal conditions at Soldier Field and moving the spot of the kick to a better patch of grass.

You can already sense some frustration from Cairo Santos after the awful field conditions at Soldier Field yesterday. "Especially Week 1. I've seen better." Upside: It gave Trenton Gill a crash course on having to move the spot of the kick to find a better patch of grass. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 10, 2022

Fans know well how difficult it can be to kick at Soldier Fields, whether it’s the windy conditions or the turf. But Santos is dealing with it because they simply have to. Arlington Heights 1, Soldier Field 0.

Darnell Mooney wants to play "significantly" during preseason opener

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears open the preseason on Saturday when they welcome the Chiefs to Soldier Field. Typically, starters don’t play much — perhaps a series or two. But wide receiver Darnell Mooney told reporters that he wants to play a “significant” amount of reps in the preseason opener.

His reasoning? He wants to get a feel for how offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls plays and ultimately getting back into game rhythm, which is something you don’t have in practice.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters last week that the starters would play in the preseason opener. While we don’t know how many reps they’ll ultimately get, I think it’s safe to assume it won’t be the “significant” amount Mooney is looking for.

Attendance report

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears had 21 — that’s right 21 — players not practicing on Wednesday. There were not nearly enough stationary bikes for them all to work on.

Here’s a complete list of all of the players who didn’t practice Wednesday (by position):

RB: David Montgomery

WR: Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr., N’Keal Harry, Dante Pettis, David Moore

TE: Cole Kmet Kmet, Ryan Griffin, James O’Shaughnessy

OL: Lucas Patrick, Julien Davenport

DL: Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr

LB: Roquan Smith, Noah Dawkins

CB: Kyler Gordon, Tavon Young, Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.

S: Dane Cruikshank

