10 surprises from Broncos’ initial 53-man roster

After making 39 roster moves (including two trades) on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

It’s important to note that this is an initial roster for the Broncos as several more roster moves will be on the way within the next 48 hours. While we wait for the finishing touches on the active roster, though, here are 10 surprises from Denver’s moves on roster cuts deadline day.

Late switch at kicker

Last-second Albert Okwuegbunam trade

TE/FB Nate Adkins makes the 53-man roster

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

While Okwuegbunam was the odd man out at tight end, undrafted rookie Nate Adkins surprisingly made the team as the fourth-string TE behind Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz. Adkins can also play as a fullback, which adds to his value, and he will contribute on special teams as well.

QB Ben DiNucci didn't make the final 53

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

When the NFL updated its game-day third-string quarterback rule this offseason, some pundits assumed that would mean many teams would now carry three QBs on the active roster. That’s not the case, at least not for the Broncos. Denver waived DiNucci and the team will stick with Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham on the 53. If he clears waivers, DiNucci will likely be a candidate to return on the practice squad.

DL Tyler Lancaster not on the active roster

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

After he started at nose tackle in preseason, it was surprising to see Lancaster among the team’s cuts on Tuesday. Of course, it’s possible that Lancaster could be a candidate to return on Wednesday after the Broncos place players on injured reserve and open up additional roster spots.

Elijah Garcia made the team

(Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

Garcia certainly wasn’t considered a favorite to make the team when training camp began last month. Garcia impressed during preseason, though, so much so that he likely would not have cleared waivers if the Broncos tried to drop him down to the practice squad during roster cuts. He was one of the big winners of the summer.

OT Alex Palczewski on the active roster

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Much like Garcia, Palczewski was not expected to make the 53-man roster when training camp started a month ago. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois impressed this summer, though, and he even got some reps with the first-team offense late in training camp. Palczewski is now poised to serve as a backup swing tackle this season.

Jerry Jeudy avoids injured reserve

Only 4 WRs on the active roster

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Broncos went with just four wide receivers on the 53-man roster: Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and Brandon Johnson.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey is expected to re-sign on the practice squad, and if he clears waivers, Marquez Callaway might be a candidate to return as well after the team places several players on injured reserve. At the moment, though, Denver is a little thin at the position.

OT Quinn Bailey and DL Mike Purcell were cut

(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Bailey and Purcell are not on the initial 53-man roster, but it seems that is just a procedural move. Because they are vested veterans, Bailey and Purcell were released, not waived. They will not be subject to the NFL’s waiver wire and can re-sign with the team tomorrow without having to clear waivers.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire