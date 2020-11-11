10 storylines to watch for during Bills vs. Cardinals

It’s Wednesday so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. After topping one opponent from across the country, the Bills will head west themselves to see the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are 10 storylines to follow as the Bills are set to face the Cards:

Facing Kyler Murray...

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills will face perhaps the most unique quarterback in the NFL this weekend in Kyler Murray. A few years back, Murray wouldn't have ever gotten a chance at playing in the league because he's barely 5-foot-8, but he can still sling it. But what he can really do is run it. Murray currently leads the NFL in quarterback rushing yards with 543 and rushing touchdowns with eight. If Murray was a running back, he'd be the eighth-highest rusher in the NFL still. QB1 and RB1, essentially.

... and the No. 1 offense

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (Gannett photo)

In Week 9 the Bills beat the Seahawks. Will they unveil a similar game plan? Might work. They don't just have to worry about the QB again, there's a good-overall offense coming Buffalo's way this week. In the Seahawks, the Bills topped the top-scoring offense in the NFL. Now they have to face the top-overall offense in terms of yards per game (422). Along with Murry, there's several playmakers the Bills have to worry about.

Going out west

Fans are socially distanced while watching NFL action between the Arizona Cardinals and the Miami Dolphins (Gannett photo)

The Bills are heading out west as this one is going to be in Arizona. Always something to keep tabs on, especially since it's a pretty long distance one. The Bills did handle their road duties well against the Raiders in Las Vegas earlier this year, though.

Hey, I know you

Cardinals defensive end Jordan Phillips (Gannett photo)

The Bills will be facing their former teammate in defensive tackle Jordan Phillips. A guy who thrives on the off-field motivation, even if there's no bad blood, Phillips will certainly be wanting to show the Bills should've kept him this offseason. Phillips, 28, led the Bills with 9.5 sacks last season. He has two so far in 2020.

Story continues

Guarding Jordan

Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of Phillips, how do the Bills defend him? Last weekend against Seattle, Buffalo had a slew of injuries hit their offensive line, so we'll have to see how injuries progress this week. Center Mitch Morse (concussion) and guard Cody Ford (knee) are names to watch. If they can play, Jon Feliciano likely moves from center to right guard. At no point this season have the Bills had their full starting O-line. Quarterback Josh Allen was hit 10 times in Week 9.

Bills front-seven take two?

Bills' A.J. Klein. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

We already made mention of the Bills' game plan last week against the Seahawks. A big reason why their defense played so well was because of their entire front-seven. Can this crew do it again? Buffalo's efforts in Week 9 were highlighted by defensive end Jerry Hughes and linebacker AJ Klein.

Hopkins vs. Diggs

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

One of your highlighted matchups for this one will undoubtedly be Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White vs. Cardinals new No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The two have had some good battles in the past, most recently Buffalo's last playoff game vs. the Texans. In that one, White kept Hopkins under wrap for most of the game, but then Hopkins did score with him in coverage. Maybe the only blemish in that one. But also, how about Hopkins vs. Stefon Diggs? Both are among the NFL's leading receivers, and they were both acquired by their respective teams via trade this offseason. Which trade looks better this weekend?

Watch for another RB situation

Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds. Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

The noteworthy injury situation to keep tabs on for the opponent this week is in Arizona's backfield. Starter Kenyan Drake did not play against the Dolphins last week due to an ankle injury. Chase Edmonds is the No. 2 for the Cards, but he's regarded as probably a starting-caliber player. In addition, two defenders for the Cards were out last week as well due to COVID-19, cornerback Byron Murphy and linebacker Devon Kennard. Per Cards Wire, they are expected to return to the team this week.

The Kliff Kingsbury revenge game?

Kliff Kingsbury #5 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is known as one of the bright, young offensive-minded bench bosses in the NFL. He's only 41. His revenge game is coming this weekend... OK, not really. But little known fact: Kingsbury did suit up for the Bills. The Patriots waived him back in 2006 and the Bills claimed him. He only spent that year's training camp with the Bills, though.

Can Bills get another statement heading into bye?

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By all accounts, the Bills got their statement win against the Seahawks last week led by Allen. But you know what's even better than one statement win? That's right, how about two? The Cardinals are 5-3 and reside in what many consider the best division in the NFL, the NFC West, with the Seahawks. The Dolphins went 3-1 against this division, so there's no reason Buffalo can't get themselves another win, too. Plus, the Bills have a bye after this one as well. You'll hear all week about leaving it all out on the field because the guys won't want to sit with a loss on their mind for two weeks.