10 storylines heading into Texas vs. UTSA matchup

When the Texas Longhorns scheduled the UTSA Roadrunners, I am not sure they expected the game to be this significant.

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has dramatically improved the UTSA program in his short time in San Antonio. The Roadrunners have an all-time record of 65-69 since the program started in 2011. Since Traylor took over as head coach in 2020, they are 20-8 with a Conference USA title last year.

Texas has not been as successful as Saturday’s opponent the last two years. The Longhorns went 7-3 in 2020 before firing Tom Herman for Steve Sarkisian. Nevertheless, based on this year’s performances, Texas looks to have a significant advantage over the Roadrunners this week.

Let’s look at a few of the biggest storylines heading into the game.

Jeff Traylor's homecoming

Jeff Traylor got his start in college football as a member of Charlie Strong’s staff at Texas. Undoubtedly, Traylor has many memories of Austin since using it as a springboard to live his dream at the college level.

Life after Alabama

Texas put on a show last week. They defeated Alabama in the trenches with physicality and won on the perimeter with speed. Even Texas coaches outperformed their opponent. Texas has an opportunity to use that momentum against UTSA.

Traylor's first big moment

Jeff Traylor has been extremely successful in his two years with the Roadrunners. He has never had a losing season, and owns the only conference title in school history. That said, a win over Texas would be the cherry on top of an already incredible resume.

Hudson Card, Charles Wright

Hudson Card won over fans with his gutsy performance against Alabama. Card was hobbled for the majority of the game but showed grit fighting through pain. Saturday will show how healthy he is, and whether or not Texas needs Charles Wright to win a game in relief.

The Video

I don’t think I have to specify what video I’m talking about, but I will anyway. UTSA filmed a hype video on the University of Texas campus when they arrived in Austin. The move not only lacked self awareness, but, more importantly, appeared to catch the attention of a few Texas players. The Roadrunners certainly aren’t flying as far under the radar as Jeff Traylor would prefer.

Will the fans show up?

Texas fans created an intimidating environment against Alabama. Should they continue to bring that level of passion, Texas will be one of the more difficult places to play.

Win for Quinn

Texas has a chance to show how tight knit their culture is on Saturday night. They can win for their injured leader against UTSA.

Hudson Card's best Stetson Bennett impression

"If Hudson Card is able to gain confidence from playing in that environment against that team, and playing well enough to win really, then you could see a Stetson Bennett situation."@LateKickJosh explains why Hudson Card has a tremendous opportunity in front of him 🏈 pic.twitter.com/7uHrwSBA7i — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 12, 2022

Josh Pate suggested Hudson Card has the opportunity to make an impact similar to what Stetson Bennett made last year. The suggestion seemed far-fetched even after Pate gave his explanation. Albeit, it would be a welcomed sight for Texas fans given what the team is missing without Quinn Ewers.

Staying alive

The game has no bearing on the Big 12 title race, but Texas has more to play for after outclassing Alabama on Saturday. If Texas only has one loss when Quinn Ewers returns, look out.

Another opportunity for Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian has often mentioned tailoring his game plan to his quarterback. The suggestion is, he wants to maximize what his quarterback does well, to give him a chance to succeed. If the Texas offense performs well Saturday, faith in Sarkisian’s ability to score regardless of personnel grows dramatically.

