10 steps to Miami Dolphins playoff win/s | Schad

MIAMI GARDENS — When safety DeShon Elliott chose to sign with the Dolphins this offseason, it wasn't just the contract and a chance to start that was on his mind.

No, Elliott, who played for the Lions last season, believes Miami is poised to win big.

"I want to win," Elliott said recently. "I want to win. Not just 10-plus games, I want to win and go deep into the playoffs."

The words "playoffs" and even "Super Bowl" are not taboo in Miami this season.

In fact, they're encouraged by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and echoed by his players.

"Getting to the playoffs, Super Bowl, we’re just taking those steps," defensive tackle Raekwon Davis said.

"My main goal is to get to the playoffs and win some games," linebacker Jerome Baker said.

"I would like a Super Bowl or something like that," guard Robert Hunt said. "A playoff win."

Easier said than done.

Miami hasn't been to the Super Bowl since 1984, which was 38 years ago.

Miami hasn't even won a playoff game since 2000, which was 23 years ago.

The Dolphins have reached the playoffs but lost under Mike McDaniel (34-31 at Buffalo in 2022), Adam Gase (30-12 at Pittsburgh in 2016) and Tony Sparano (27-9 vs. Baltimore in 2008).

"Getting to the playoffs is cool," McDaniel says. "Over that. You want to win."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 25, 2022.

Miami general manager has traded for stars Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey and drafted elite talents like Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland for this moment.

This is, make no mistake, a window of opportunity for the Dolphins, who tanked their chances intentionally before the 2019 season. They're not alone. Drastic rebuilds in sport are now accepted, even applauded.

Yes, the Dolphins can win a playoff game or games in 2023. It all starts on Sunday, Sept. 10, with a season-opener at Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Miami follows all, or at least most of these steps, it will happen:

Keep Tua healthy at all costs. It certainly appears that Tua's off-season strengthening program, which included jiu-jitsu training, is paying dividends. Tua seems to know better how to fall. It's nearly impossible to entirely avoid injury as an NFL quarterback. But if Tua starts 14+ regular-season games, it's a win.

Run the ball more. McDaniel promises to run more this season. The loss of Jeff Wilson for at least four games to injury doesn't help. But the running back room is deep. Miami was 5th in the NFL in yards per rush over the last nine weeks of last season. More running, please.

Competent play at LG, C, RT. Isaiah Wynn is a veteran likely to be an upgrade from Liam Eichenberg at left guard. Austin Jackson is healthy and improved. Connor Williams need to fix his snapping woes, like, yesterday. The addition of experienced line coach Butch Barry seems to be helping.

Smoother play-calling operation. Miami had too many pre-snap penalties last season. McDaniel pledges to get play calls in faster. And Tua feels he has a stronger mastery of the complex and lengthy verbiage, which should speed up matters. With lots of shift and motions, Year 2 should be better.

Limit injury risks. By virtue of the word luck, there are some things Miami cannot control. But they'll certainly hope they don't, for example, have quarterbacks injured in four consecutive games, as they did last season. McDaniel believes in resting injury-prone veterans during the week. He is surely working closely with doctors, trainers and sports scientists to reduce the likelihood of injuries to, for example, Tua, Terron Armstead, Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle, David Long and Xavien Howard.

Let Vic Cook. The upgrade from Josh Boyer to Vic Fangio should be felt at defensive coordinator this season. Fangio doesn't say much, as least not outside the meeting room. But when he speaks, yes, everyone listens. Less blitz. More zone. Fangio will play to strengths, but in 2023, defensive coordinator is a Miami strength.

Survive at CB until Ramsey returns. With Ramsey and Howard, Miami had two Pro Bowl corners. Fangio can cover up at cornerback a bit until Ramsey returns. It will be interesting to see if Fangio uses rookie Cam Smith or veteran Eli Apple more early in the season. For different reasons, either one could give up a game-changing play at a critical moment. Fangio wants to choose right. Kader Kohou is solid as CB2 or CB 3. Howard has practiced much more than in previous years and appears fit to bounce back.

Force more turnovers. The Dolphins defense forced only 14 turnovers last season, tied for 30th in the league. That's a ridiculous, embarrassing number for a unit with great talent. It seems maybe everyone was so focused on not making a mistake in their rigid assignments they forgot to try for big plays. More big plays in 2023 in a Fangio defense that encourages freedom of movement and thinking.

Exhibit continued flexibility . McDaniel has some core values, but that doesn't mean he's not willing to tweak or change some things. For example, after going 1-for-6 on replay review challenges in 2022, McDaniel hired a veteran to be his eye in the sky on challenges and to handle challenge traffic. McDaniel's humility and openness to ideas are a benefit to the Dolphins.

Embody championship mindset. We've already seen that Miami is not afraid to speak about lofty goals and that's a great step in the right direction. It's not loud noise, it's a true confidence. When Miami skid from 8-3 to 8-8 at the end of last season, they did not fold or quit on McDaniel. That's a good sign, too. The Dolphins have a very challenging nine games before a bye. It's so tough that 4-5 would not be disastrous. If they can somehow emerge 6-3, there will be talk about a run to the Super Bowl down the stretch. And it would be deserved.

