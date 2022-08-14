10 starters land on inactives list for Vikings vs Raiders preseason opener

Sunday’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders marks the beginning of a new era for the Minnesota Vikings. But if fans are coming into this game thinking they’re going to get a sneak peak of what’s underneath the hood, they’ll be sadly disappointed.

With less than two hours to go before kickoff, the Vikings released their list of inactives for the game.

The list featured 10 prominent starters, including Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter, Za’Darius Smith, Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was officially ruled out on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, and tight end Irv Smith Jr. is still recovering from thumb surgery after suffering an injury during training camp.

Thirteen #Vikings are not expected to play in today's preseason opener. pic.twitter.com/F7pOJy1E3b — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 14, 2022

The preseason opener will feature more of the backup quarterback battle between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion. There should also be plenty of opportunities for the rookie defensive backs, Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr., to get in on some action as well.

