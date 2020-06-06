To say Boston's sports teams have had a great run over the last couple of decades would be a massive understatement.

The New England Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles since 2001 and have turned into one of the greatest franchises in NFL history. The Boston Red Sox finally broke the curse in 2004 and went on to win three additional World Series championships. The Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins both have earned a title as well.

Fortunately for Boston sports fans, everything has fallen into place to make this city one of the greatest sports cities in the country. In hindsight, though, things could have gone a lot differently, for better or for worse.

From Alex Rodriguez to Odell Beckham Jr., there are a bunch of stars who have come close -- or were rumored to be close -- to calling Boston home. There are plenty of players who make Boston sports fans wonder "what if?"

Here are a few. . .

10 star players who make Boston sports fans wonder 'what if?' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston