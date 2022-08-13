10 standouts from the Eagles preseason opener against the Jets

The Eagles’ offense started the preseason with a bang, working efficiently and precisely in a first series that saw quarterback Jalen Hurts go 6-6 for 80-yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia’s defense looked remarkably faster with the additions of Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Kyzir White, and James Bradberry, among others.

After holding Zach Wilson and the Jets to 11-yards and one turnover during their series, both units were

replaced by the Eagles’ second unit that previewed the team’s depth on both sides of the ball. Wilson hurt his right knee in the first quarter of New York’s 24-21 preseason victory after scrambling to his right for 7 yards.

Philadelphia will be off on Sunday as the team prepares for joint practices with the Cleveland Browns in Ohio.

Here are ten standouts from week one of the preseason.

QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody’s perfect but Hurts started the preseason off with a bang, going 6-6 passing for 80 yards (13.3 average), one touchdown, zero interceptions, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Hurts was efficient, spread the football around, and played with control.

RB Jason Huntley

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Huntley had 48-yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and then added four catches for 39-yards in the passing game.

C Cam Jurgens

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Like the TERMINATOR film franchise, Jurgens is the next installment of Jason Kelce with more athleticism.

Cam Jurgens throwing #44 into the bench. pic.twitter.com/drJ3ntsjTQ — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) August 13, 2022

DT Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Davis will draw attention and wreck the game from either gap this season.

i dunno but maybe the jets were a little concerned about jordan davis pic.twitter.com/bdLjkJ4DxT — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 13, 2022

LB Nakobe Dean

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Dean may trail T.J. Edwards on the depth chart, but Jonathan Gannon will find a role for this heat-seeking missile.

The third-round pick has the instincts, desire, and athletic ability to really impact the game from the WILL And MIKE linebacker position.

Nakobe Dean hit the blocker so hard he tripped up the RB 😳 (via @jontweetssports) pic.twitter.com/yXV3TkkeY2 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 13, 2022

CB Zech McPhearson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

McPhearson has improved after an offseason working with Darius Slay, and it showed on Friday night.

McPhearson had three total tackles and was around the football.

Eagles second-year CB Zech McPhearson (@ZMcphearson) has reportedly failed to stand out in training camp. But he showed up in Philadelphia’s first preseason game against the Jets. McPhearson allowed just one catch on three targets and also had a solid tackle in run support. 👀 pic.twitter.com/KywvXCI5MS — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) August 13, 2022

DE Tarron Jackson

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Jackson had two total tackles, one pass defended and one quarterback hit as he cements a role on the defensive front.

Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

White returned a Zach Wilson interception 27 yards to set up another early touchdown.

Philadelphia has suffered on defense as patchwork linebacker groups held the overall unit back, and White’s arrival brings a stout defender against tight ends and running backs.

We just getting started🤞🏽🙏🏽 Sink or swim https://t.co/M9zOCFkw0Z — Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) August 13, 2022

CB Tay Gowan

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Gowan had two total tackles, one pass defended, and one good play on special teams.

Eagles CB Tay Gowan (@focused_4) played well in Philadelphia’s first preseason game against the Jets. Gowan had an impressive tackle on special teams. He also allowed just one completion on four targets. 👀 pic.twitter.com/UQsTRFZMQN — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) August 13, 2022

S Reed Blankenship

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Blankenship logged 35 defensive snaps and led the Eagles in total tackles (8) and solo tackles (6).

