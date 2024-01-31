10 standouts from Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

Tuesday was a notable day across the NFL. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shocked several across the league by removing his name from consideration to become the next head coach of either the Commanders or Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Commanders interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, while the Seahawks interviewed Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

However, down in Mobile, Alabama, the NFL world gathered for the start of Senior Bowl week. All 32 NFL teams were represented in Mobile, as scouts and coaches from teams put the draft-eligible players through drills and interviews.

Every year, players emerge from the Senior Bowl and become first-round draft picks. This year, a pair of potential first-round quarterbacks headline another excellent group: Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

So, which players stood out from Day of Senior Bowl practice? Here are some players who stood out from those in attendance from Mobile.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Great rep by #Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell vs. speedy Jacob Cowing. Love his patience/balance to transition with the WR and stay in his hip pocket all the way through the finish. pic.twitter.com/oJYbjPFYuZ — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

Here is every one-on-one rep for #Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/fP64VS2mFC — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 31, 2024

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Big time QB talent at this year's Senior Bowl. One of the best throws of the morning coming from the left arm of Washington's Michael Penix, Jr. to UCF's Javon Baker (@SeanFazendeFOX8) pic.twitter.com/ItmmfZLbtl — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWVUE) January 30, 2024

Not many quarterbacks throw a prettier ball than Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr. This was the final throw of the entire early practice session on Day 1 of Senior Bowl week. Drops it right in the bucket to USC RB Marshawn Lloyd pic.twitter.com/Uu51JRv504 — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWVUE) January 30, 2024

Michael Penix Jr. to Roman Wilson for a big gain pic.twitter.com/dgA9oNa7wp — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 30, 2024

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

Here is every one-on-one rep by #Georgia WR Ladd McConkey on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/ogbpFeoXy6 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

Good luck guarding Ladd McConkey😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OuDAY7KVlq — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

Florida State DT Braden Fiske

How quick off the ball is @FSUFootball DT Braden Fiske? Very. pic.twitter.com/ai5jofdNHI — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

When you look up elite anchor in the dictionary they just show a picture of Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga pic.twitter.com/UBUavSX1qi — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) January 31, 2024

Oregon C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson

Here is every one-on-one rep for Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/AsRO932ANM — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024

More JPJ, who had a heck of a day one, including at guard RG rep = staying inside-out with patience vs the stutter C rep = eating the push-pull, anchor and finish pic.twitter.com/8xkurcxnDc — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 30, 2024

New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube

Dylan Laube is a guy folks… pic.twitter.com/ANEAuaRwnV — Coach Luke Krumich (@KrumichSports) January 30, 2024

New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube showing off his pass catching prowess at the Senior Bowl on a great ball from Sam Hartman. pic.twitter.com/dJmXIDpa3h — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2024

Texas OT Christian Jones

.@TexasFootball OT Christian Jones had a very impressive session in OL/DL 1-on-1s. Super experienced player with 48 starts in his career. Really impressive how poised and in control he was on his reps. This was one of a few clear wins from him pic.twitter.com/Gzl0X6L96j — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

#Texas OT Christian Jones was a prospect that was included in my “potential risers” article from earlier this week. Thought he showed very well today. Measured at 6-5, 318 pounds with 34 7/8-inch arms. 61 career games played (48 starts). pic.twitter.com/fV6gox7wCx — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 30, 2024

WR Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson cannot be stopped today💨 pic.twitter.com/ykwnf4t5na — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

Michigan WR Roman Wilson (@Trilllroman) was the talk of the @SeniorBowl today. His draft stock will soar if he keeps up his level of play all week.#NFLDrafthttps://t.co/hH0M3eYzc0 pic.twitter.com/6ZOVhPbBos — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 31, 2024

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

.@OU_Football OT Tyler Guyton was one of the big winners today imo. Two reps where he was visibly pumped to compete (and win). His technique isn’t perfect (hand placement needs work), but he is so naturally explosive and strong pic.twitter.com/0xUJ6Mbv0p — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 30, 2024

A lot of NFL eyes on Tyler Guyton every time he takes a rep. pic.twitter.com/28qe8jgMHb — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

