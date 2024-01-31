Advertisement

10 standouts from Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice

Bryan Manning
Tuesday was a notable day across the NFL. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shocked several across the league by removing his name from consideration to become the next head coach of either the Commanders or Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Commanders interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, while the Seahawks interviewed Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

However, down in Mobile, Alabama, the NFL world gathered for the start of Senior Bowl week. All 32 NFL teams were represented in Mobile, as scouts and coaches from teams put the draft-eligible players through drills and interviews.

Every year, players emerge from the Senior Bowl and become first-round draft picks. This year, a pair of potential first-round quarterbacks headline another excellent group: Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington).

So, which players stood out from Day of Senior Bowl practice? Here are some players who stood out from those in attendance from Mobile.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Georgia WR Ladd McConkey

 

Florida State DT Braden Fiske

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

Oregon C/G Jackson Powers-Johnson

New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube

Texas OT Christian Jones

WR Roman Wilson

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

