10 standouts from 2024 Senior Bowl week

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl is over. On Saturday, the National team defeated the American team 16-7, and South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the MVP. Rattler played the first two series, completing all four passing attempts for 69 yards and a touchdown.

The game isn’t the most essential part of the week. It’s the weigh-ins, the three practices and the face time these prospects get with each of the 32 NFL teams. Every NFL team is represented in Mobile, Al. Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters was in town for part of the week and he was certainly checking out Houston offensive Patrick Paul — and, of course, many others.

With the first portion of the road to the 2024 NFL draft over, we look at 10 prospects who helped themselves after a strong showing in Mobile.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Washington's Michael Penix (@themikepenix) was named top QB on the National team in a vote from defensive teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/iMGG2YgObl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

It was a battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix coming into this week to see who would be the fourth quarterback selected in April’s draft behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. Nix disappointed this week, but Penix did not. Some were concerned about his performance in the national championship vs. Michigan, but Penix alleviated some of those concerns with a strong week of practice in front of the NFL.

Is it enough to get him into the first round? Probably so. A lot of teams need quarterbacks.

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga was named top on the National team in a vote from DL and LB teammates at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/egfbVhDqKI — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 2, 2024

Fuaga entered the week with some believing he was a possible late first-round pick but likely a second-round pick. Fuaga was the talk of the Senior Bowl. He dominated. He handled speed rushers, showed his power, and proved he could get out and move. Fuaga is going in the first round and, perhaps the top 15.

Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson

Jackson Powers-Johnson is a versatile offensive lineman who can play all three interior positions. That’s great. However, he has a chance to be a dominant center. He practiced two days last week and was arguably the most dominant player on the field during those two days. Powers-Johnson is powerful and agile. Where will Powers-Johnson be drafted? He will go somewhere in the top 40 picks. Washington has three top-40 picks.

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton

A lot of NFL eyes on Tyler Guyton every time he takes a rep. pic.twitter.com/28qe8jgMHb — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 30, 2024

Oklahoma offensive tackles tend to do well in the NFL. Tyler Guyton is the latest. He will be a first-round pick; that much is certain after last week. Guyton has the size (6-foot-7, 330) and raw athleticism to be a Pro Bowl tackle every year. When you saw his reps at the Senior Bowl, Guyton was effortless. He’s a young player with a massive upside. Teams that miss out on tackles, such as Olu Fashanu and Joe Alt, will look hard at Fuaga and Guyton.

New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube

New Hampshire’s Dylan Laube has such ridiculous ball tracking ability for a running back. Has been flexing his pass catching prowess all Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Mq8s3NipYd — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 31, 2024

There was perhaps no player in Mobile that did more for their draft stock than the New Hampshire running back. Laube isn’t a first-round prospect, but he went from someone likely to land on day three of the draft to someone firmly in the mix on day two. Laube is fast; he was recorded at over 20 MPH during the week. He is an excellent receiver, a valued skill in the current NFL. In watching the above rep, it is hard to believe he is a running back. His stock is up.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Post-practice competitive period. Catch of the day by Roman Wilson. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1TU8QUehPb — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 31, 2024

Roman Wilson isn’t the biggest, but he is fast. And his ability to separate was the talk of Mobile. Check out this catch. Wilson should be a day-two pick. The separation ability, speed, and quickness make him an exciting prospect. He helped himself at the Senior Bowl.

Florida State DT Braden Fiske

Florida State’s Braden Fiske had a terrific week at the Senior Bowl and its continued into the game. Just walks the center back for the sack. pic.twitter.com/GQCHNj3GqI — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 3, 2024

This draft class supposedly lacks depth at defensive tackle. Braden Fiske would like a word. Fiske had a phenomenal week of practice and followed it up with a strong performance in the game. Is he a first-round pick? He surely helped himself. Charles Davis said he was his game MVP after changing teams on the day of the game due to depth.

"Braden Fiske was the MVP for this game" 🍢 pic.twitter.com/DBcre5yFfQ — Ashley Reamer (@Ashley_Caroline) February 3, 2024

NC State LB Payton Wilson

Really great patients here by NC State’s Payton Wilson at the Senior Bowl. Doesn’t overcommit and puts himself in great position to force a tough throw. pic.twitter.com/XTUjhNynzm — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 30, 2024

Payton Wilson has had a terrific college career. However, his age and injury history are concerns heading into the draft. Everyone knows he can play. Wilson had a good week at the Senior Bowl, proving that he can handle himself in coverage. Wilson has great size, experience and the best defensive instincts in this draft. Wilson is easily a second-round pick. The Commanders badly need help at linebacker and Wilson could be an ideal fit for Dan Quinn’s revamped defense.

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

My defensive standout of @seniorbowl week was an easy one: @ToledoFB CB Quinyon Mitchell pic.twitter.com/flbrHyvrh0 — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) February 3, 2024

The best player in Mobile? Some believe that was Mitchell. He entered the week as a likely second-round pick who could move into the first round. After this week, Mitchell is a first-round pick. He could land in the top 20. He plays with confidence and is sticky in coverage. He also makes plays on the ball. Mitchell is a name everyone should get to know over the next several weeks. His performance at the Senior Bowl matches up with his level of play in college.

Georgia DB Javon Bullard

Georgia safety Javon Bullard with the PBU against Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/L9leOFfdOX — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) January 31, 2024

You must be an excellent prospect when you’re a three-year starter for a two-time national champion full of elite defensive players. Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard seems to have entered Senior Bowl week a little under the radar. But when you put a smart, experienced, talented and versatile defensive back in front of NFL coaches and scouts, he is no longer a secret.

While some consider Bullard a safety, he can also play the slot or perhaps outside if needed. Georgia coach Kirby Smart has also praised Bullard’s leadership. His stock is up.

