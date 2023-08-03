10 standout players from the first week of Patriots training camp

The first full week of training camp is in the books with plenty to like from the New England Patriots on both sides of the ball.

Yes, even the offense, too.

The first few days were limited to red zone work and were basically an extension of minicamp and OTAs. However, the Patriots really opened things up in their first padded practice on Monday.

Things got competitive fast and in a hurry with the practices becoming much more physical. Granted, the defense is still the strength of the Patriots, but the offense isn’t backing down. Multiple players from the unit have shined as brightly as some of the team’s best defensive players.

Here are 10 standouts from the Patriots’ first week of training camp practice.

WR Demario Douglas

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Few saw this one coming.

Unlike fellow rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, Liberty’s Demario Douglas didn’t come from some big SEC school. However, that still hasn’t stopped him from making the most out of his opportunities on the practice field.

The player nicknamed as “Pop” is definitely popping at Patriots’ training camp. He’s a high IQ player with short area quickness, disciplined routes and reliable hands. There have also been plays where he’s shown a willingness to throw his body into blocks. Don’t make the mistake of underestimating Douglas’ physicality due to size (5-foot-8 and 192 pounds).

He’s a tough receiver that has continued to make plays since his arrival in New England.

LB Marte Mapu

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It didn’t take long for Marte Mapu to establish himself as a regular with the first-team defense. The rookie third-round draft pick has been a playmaking machine since the start of training camp.

He’s a defensive unicorn considering his ability to play linebacker, safety or even line up on the edge as a pass rusher. The Patriots tried him at safety during the spring practices, but he appears to be settling in at linebacker.

One of the biggest criticisms for New England was how they needed to get away from their aging formula of deploying overgrown, plodding, one-trick pony linebackers. Mapu represents the new breed of talent with speed, tackling and coverage skills.

CB Christian Gonzalez

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots have thrown everything but the kitchen sink at rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, and he has answered the challenge emphatically.

Has it been perfect? Absolutely not. Has he been beat on some plays against veteran receivers? Of course.

But he has also stood his ground and consistently made plays as well. He has seemingly been locked in as the No. 1 outside cornerback from the start, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

CB Jonathan Jones

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time to start putting some respect on Jonathan Jones’ name.

The veteran cornerback has flown under the radar due to his size. Even though he played on the outside last season, it’s hard for people to shake the fact that he has predominantly served as a slot corner in his career.

But Jones has been tough in coverage regardless of where he’s lined up at training camp. His importance in the defensive backfield doesn’t get nearly enough credit, especially when the other top corners have less than three years of experience.

TE Hunter Henry

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Henry is coming alive in the red zone for the Patriots, and that might be the biggest takeaway from the veteran tight end’s first week of training camp. The offense overall has been more effective with Bill O’Brien overseeing the play-calling.

That has obviously benefitted Henry, who has been the go-to target for Jones when the field shortens. The Patriots were dead last in the league in red zone touchdown scoring percentage last season. It would be a huge turnaround if Henry could help snap them out of that slump.

DT Christian Barmore

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore has been all business since his arrival at training camp. The third-year defensive tackle is primed for a breakout year after being slowed by injuries over the last two seasons.

There have been periods where he completely dominates on the defensive front. Keeping him from wrecking run games or forcing his way into the offensive backfield is going to be a daunting task for opposing offenses.

Barmore isn’t just a good player. He has all of the tools to break into the elite category and stand amongst the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

QB Mac Jones

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones has been cooking from the pocket since the pads came on. It really shouldn’t come as any surprise considering he was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season.

Yet, some were ready to throw him away after an ugly 2022 season, when he had a defensive coach as his offensive coordinator and a lack of explosive receiving targets. The Patriots are still lacking in the receiver department, but they did hire Bill O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator.

Jones’ confidence has improved dramatically, and he has cut down on some of the silly mental blunders that hurt the team last season.

P Bryce Baringer

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

There was clearly a reason why the Patriots used a sixth-round draft pick on punter Bryce Baringer. The former Michigan State Spartan can boot footballs to the moon.

He has dazzled at training camp with some of his booming punts. It’s an area the Patriots are hopeful to improve at this season after former punter Jake Bailey fell off a cliff.

Baringer is currently locked into a position battle with Corliss Waitman for the starting job, and it has been a fun one to watch so far.

LB Josh Uche

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Uche’s explosiveness off the edge continues to jump out in practice. Like Barmore, he’s knocking on the door of the elite category, and he could break out this season.

Uche is a legitimate game-wrecker with top-notch edge-bending and pursuing power. There’s a reason why Matthew Judon called him the best pass rusher for the Patriots.

The potential there is off the charts, and he has only scratched the surface of what he’s truly capable of on the field.

S Kyle Dugger

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It should come as no surprise that safety Kyle Dugger has terrorized the Patriots offense from the defensive backfield.

He picked Mac Jones off for an interception in each of the first two training camp practices. He’s a dominant, downhill defender, but he’s also a natural ball-hawk when working in coverage.

Throw in the fact that he’s playing on an expiring contract, and we could be in store for a special season from Dugger. He’ll be looking to maximize the value on his next deal, and so far, he’s doing all of the right things that typically lead to big-money contracts.

