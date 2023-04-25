10 Sooners who stood out in the Oklahoma Red-White Game

The 2022 season didn’t temper the enthusiasm of a fan base that hadn’t seen a losing season since the Clinton administration. 54,509 people showed up to support the Oklahoma Sooners in the spring game. And they were treated to quite the show.

The annual Red-White game provided an opportunity to get a sneak preview into what the Oklahoma Sooners could be in the 2023 season. Though it’s hard to extrapolate performances to the regular season, there were players that stood out.

Here are ten that flashed on Saturday in the spring game.

Dasan McCullough, LB

Dasan McCullough goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) college football team holds spring practice outside of Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Before tweaking his knee in the first half of the spring game, Dasan McCullough was putting on a show. Officially, he finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. Unofficially, he was a monster.

McCullough showed an incredible comfort level playing in space, displaying the athleticism and speed that made him a highly-coveted transfer portal target for Brent Venables and Ted Roof. Though it’s just one performance, he looked like a natural playing cheetah.

Peyton Bowen, Safety

Oklahoma White Team’s Peyton Bowen (22) reaches for a pass intended for Oklahoma Red Team’s Andrel Anthony (5) during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Speaking of naturals. Peyton Bowen looked the part. Early in spring practice, Brent Venables said of Bowen, “football is easy for him.” Though he missed practice time this spring, it didn’t look like it in his first spring game.

He, like a lot of the safety group, was flying around the football and making plays. On the interception, Bowen played it as perfectly as a safety could, running stride for stride with the speedy Andrel Anthony, getting his body in position to box out the wide receiver, and looking back for the ball.

The future is incredibly bright for Bowen and we’ll see that unfold this fall.

Gavin Freeman, WR

Oklahoma Red Team’s Gavin Freeman (82) runs into the endzone during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

After earning a scholarship this spring, Gavin Freeman has picked up where he left off in the 2022 season. He was one of the better wide receivers on the field on Saturday, catching three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

He won’t usurp Drake Stoops for playing time, but he gives Oklahoma another dynamic option in the slot.

D.J. Graham, WR

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) and wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrate the victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Sticking with the wide receiver position, D.J. Graham might have helped himself the most. He led the Sooners with two catches for 74 yards, showing off the skills that made him one of the best wide receivers in North Texas while still at Keller Central.

The wide receiver two position is still wide open and Oklahoma has another name to consider for starter snaps this fall in Graham.

Kip Lewis, LB

The Sooner Schooner comes on the field before a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Have yourself a day, Kip Lewis. The sophomore linebacker finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss, leading the Sooners defense. While the coaching staff wants him to continue to add some size, he showed in the spring game that he’s up to the task at his current weight.

His speed and athleticism allowed him to fly around the football. Depth was an issue at linebacker a year ago, but with the development of players like Lewis, that won’t be an issue in 2023.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

Oklahoma Red Team’s Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

I know people are excited about the new guy at quarterback, but let’s not forget how good the current starter was in 2022. He had a couple of errant throws in the spring game, but when the offense was humming along in the second quarter, who was at the helm? Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel’s stat line isn’t great, 11 of 17 for 140 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception, but he’s the man for the job in 2023 and gives the Sooners the best chance to win.

Jackson Arnold, QB

Oklahoma Red Team’s Jackson Arnold (10) passes the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

But that isn’t to say that Jackson Arnold won’t be good when his time comes. He had an up-and-down performance, largely because there wasn’t a lot of time for him to set his feet in the pocket and fire. But he did show the arm strength and the athleticism that made him the top prospect in the state of Texas in the 2023 cycle.

The future is bright for Jackson Arnold, but there’s still work that needs to be done.

Gracen Halton, DL

Fans cheer during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2022, the Oklahoma Sooners had an issue rushing the passer. It was inconsistent. They loaded up on defensive linemen in the transfer portal, but it was one of their 2022 signees that had arguably the best game of a defensive lineman; Gracen Halton.

His two sacks and five tackles led the way among defensive linemen in the spring game. With the size to play both on the edge and inside, Halton has a chance to be a really good player for the Sooners as early as this year. He’s got the juice to get to the quarterback but plays with good leverage to be dynamic in the run game.

Gavin Sawchuk, RB

Oklahoma Red Team’s Gavin Sawchuk (27) scores a touchdown during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though his rushing line doesn’t look great, Gavin Sawchuk showed out in the passing game, catching three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was great, but it was the check-down reception that he took in the middle of the field that really stood out.

It didn’t take long for him to get going after he caught the ball and was able to get down the field quick. He’s going to be lightning in a bottle this year and will create big plays for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Reggie Pearson, Safety

Players run on the field before a scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming over from Texas Tech, the transfer safety will be an impact player for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023. His ability to run and hit, get downhill to support in the run game, and his experience make him an invaluable addition to the safety group.

He finished the day second on the team with seven tackles and had a tackle for loss as well as a pass breakup on a throw to Austin Stogner in the end zone.

