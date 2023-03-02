10 Sleeper prospects for the Eagles to watch at 2023 NFL Combine

The Eagles contingent is at the NFL scouting combine and with two first-round picks for the second year in a row, they’ll look to retool with 18 pending free agents set to hit the open market.

The Eagles have 9 critical contributors on defense set for free agency, and GM Howie Roseman has acknowledged that he won’t be able to retain his core of free agents with Jalen Hurts set to land a massive contract extension.

With the onfield portion of the combine set to heat up, we’re looking at 10 sleeper prospects for the Eagles to watch.

Caleb Murphy, DE, Ferris State

Murphy was an explosive Division II prospect who recorded 25.5 sacks in 15 games JUST LAST SEASON, giving him a career total of 40. He also logged 60.5 tackles for loss over his time with Ferris State.

Viliami Fehoko, DE, San Jose State

A disruptive force off the edge, Fehoko was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year this fall after a nine-sack performance, and his 121 quarterback hurries over his four-year career are more than any edge rusher drafted in the last decade according to PFF.

Habakkuk Baldonado, DE, Pitt

A late starter to the sport, Baldonado built himself into a three-star recruit despite playing one year of organized football.

He’s now a talented pass rusher and a player to watch.

Nick Hampton, DE, Appalachian State

A game wrecker off the edge like Haason Reddick, Hampton posted 26.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss during his time in Boone, NC.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson started 48 games in his career in Chip Kelly’s offense with UCLA and he’d be a viable late-round candidate for the Eagles quarterback factory.

Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina

A former tight end, Clark has bulked up to a 343-pound nose guard and one of the most prolific run stuffers in the draft class.

Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Ojomo only started five of the 12 games he played this season, but he’s an athletic marvel and a game wrecker as a pass rusher. According to Pro Football Focus, Ojomo generated a pressure rate of 17.2 percent and a pass rush win rate of 24.1 percent

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

An undersized linebacker standing 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Henley is an athletic marvel that once played wide receiver.

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton



This year’s Christian Watson, Iosivas dazzled over the past two seasons dominating the Ivy League over the past two seasons with 107 receptions for 1,646 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC

The younger brother of Eagles defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, Tuli was used on the edge with his 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame.

He’ll need to develop as a pass rusher and his best position could be at defensive tackle in the NFL.

