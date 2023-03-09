10-seed Stanford upsets 7-seed Utah in 1st round of 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.