10-seed Stanford upsets 7-seed Utah in 1st round of 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament
Brandon Angel had 16 points and 12 rebounds as 10-seed Stanford stymied 7-seed Utah, 73-62, in the first round of the 2023 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Harrison Ingram had 15 points for the Cardinal while Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud had 12 apiece. Branden Carlson led the Utes with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds. Stanford held Utah 38 percent shooting and held a double-digit lead for nearly the entire second half.