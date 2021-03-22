10 second-tier free agents Giants could still target this offseason

Adoree' Jackson titans navy

The Giants have done more in free agency over the last week than anyone could have expected. Two weeks ago, they were scrambling just to find any cap space. Yet, they were still able to lock up their best defensive player (Leonard Williams) and sign receiver Kenny Golladay to a market-busting, $72 million deal.

In all, the Giants have given out about $100 million in contracts, with about $50 million guaranteed to eight new players, plus another $63 million (with $45 million guaranteed) to Williams. They filled needs in their pass rush and added some much-needed weapons to their offense.

And they may not be done yet.

What’s left for the Giants to shop for in Wave 2 of the free-agent frenzy? They still need help at corner, a replacement for Dalvin Tomlinson on their defensive line, and could use some depth in several spots, too.

Here’s a look at some of the free agents they could still sign:

CB Adoree’ Jackson – They’ve clearly targeted the 25-year-old as their top remaining target, and likely the last semi-expensive free agent they’d pursue. He arrived for a visit in New Jersey on Sunday night, and the Giants are putting a heavy blitz on him, with recruiting pitches from several players (including Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan). A former first-round pick, he was among the NFL’s elite in coverage before a knee injury kept him out almost the entire 2020 season. That led to his surprising release from the Titans. The Giants might be able to steal him with a decent, prove-it contract. The Eagles are reportedly after him, too.

CB Malcolm Butler – A former Patriot with ties to Joe Judge, the 31-year-old was very good with the Titans last season. He even had four interceptions. The Giants ideally want to groom a younger corner opposite James Bradberry, but if they can’t find one, Butler could be a good stop-gap on a one-year deal.

DT Danny Shelton – Ideally, the Giants would’ve found a way to keep Tomlinson on their defensive line. Now that he’s gone, though, they have to replace him in the middle. The 6-foot-2, 345-pound “Feast Mode” was a late cap casualty by the Lions. He did miss time with a knee injury last season and has never quite lived up to his status as the 12th overall pick (2015). But he’s still only 27, and he’s a big run-stuffer who could come cheap.

G Trai Turner, Chargers – The five-time Pro Bowl guard is coming off a terrible season with the Chargers which included a groin injury that cost him seven games. Still, the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder is only 27 and had a terrific career in Carolina before they traded him last March. He should find some suitors now that he’s a free agent. As for the Giants, it’s hard to believe they’re comfortable going into the season with Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez as their starting guards. And Turner is a former Dave Gettleman draft pick (third-round, 2014, Carolina).

DT Ndamukong Suh – At age 34, he may not be the player he was, but he’s close. He had six sacks and 19 quarterback hits for the Bucs last season. He’s also durable, having not missed a game or a start since 2011. He wants to stay in Tampa, but they may not have a lot of cap space to spare. If his price is low enough, it’s worth a call. With Suh, the Giants would hardly miss Tomlinson at all.

CB K’Waun Williams – When he was healthy, he was one of the better slot corners in the NFL, but a knee injury limited him to just eight starts last season. That, plus his age (he’ll turn 30) in July, has dragged down his market. He’s not the answer for the Giants’ corner needs, but he could take over the slot and allow Darnay Holmes to get comfortable on the outside. The Paterson native would love to come home.

DT Kawaan Short – He’s 32 and has basically missed the last two seasons with shoulder problems, so they’d have to be real sure that he’s healthy. But the last time he was (2018) he was a Pro Bowler. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder was also one of Gettleman’s first draft picks in Carolina (second round, 2013). He’s not the future, but he could be a one-year stop gap while they groom a nose tackle they find in the draft.

DT Steve McLendon – He’s 35 and might just retire after winning the Super Bowl with the Bucs, but if not, the ex-Jet still has something to offer. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder hasn’t missed a game due to an injury since 2016. He’s also a good guy and tremendous leader and could still give a team a dozen snaps a game as part of a defensive line rotation.

LB Kyler Fackrell – The Giants probably replaced him with their signing of Ifeadi Odenigbo, but they still shouldn’t be done searching for their elusive edge rusher. There’s no guarantee that Lorenzo Carter or Oshane Ximines will turn out to be anything more than depth players. And this much hasn’t changed with the 29-year-old Fackrell: His best season (10 ½ sacks, 2018) came with Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as his linebackers coach in Green Bay. Also, Fackrell was second on the Giants with four sacks (in 12 games) last year.

RB James White – At this point the Giants might be better off augmenting their running back corps in the draft, but they do still need more than they have. They replaced Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis with Devontae Booker, who is the lone backup to a starter coming off a torn ACL (Saquon Barkley). Judge surely remembers the multiple-running back approach from his Patriot days. The 29-year-old could be a good, inexpensive, third-down back who would be a change-of-pace for a few snaps per game.