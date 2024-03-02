10 running backs for the Eagles to watch at the 2024 NFL Combine

Running back depth is a massive priority for the Eagles, and that’ll be the position to watch on Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Howie Roseman is looking to retool the roster following Philadelphia’s historic collapse, finishing the season 1-6 after a 10-1 start.

Philadelphia has three free-agent running backs, and Kenneth Gainwell has done nothing to show that he can be an every-down, starting running back.

With Day 3 of on-field workouts set to begin, we’re looking at ten running backs for Philadelphia to watch.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

An explosive running back with good size and breakaway speed. Wright’s big-play potential and talent as a pass catcher should make him a Day 2 target as a future starter.

Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC

A thick powerful running back with a low center of gravity, good vision, decisive, good physicality, Lloyd could be an elite dual-threat in the NFL.

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

In his final game at Clemson, Shipley recorded 132 all-purpose yards to help the Tigers record a 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29.

Shipley returned two kickoffs for 94 yards, rushed for 29 yards and caught two passes for nine yards, before exiting with an injury. Shipley finished the 2023 season with 827 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He also added 31 receptions for 244 yards and two more scores.

The 2022 campaign was Shipley best statical season of his career, as the dual threat running back rushed for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 38 catches for 242 yards. He finishes his college career with 2,748 yards and 31 touchdowns rushing to go with more than 600 yards receiving.

Dylan Laube, RB/WR, New Hampshire

The New Hampshire star jumped up draft boards at the Senior Bowl, showing off his speed to turn the corner and the ability to win one-on-one matchups in the passing game. Laube could have a Darren Sproles impact as a slot receiver, and he put his dual-threat abilities on display last season with 68 catches for 699 yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Philadelphia has three running backs who’ll test free agency, and Laube could be the perfect late-round draft pick for Moore.

Ray Davis , RB, Kentucky

Davis scored 21 total touchdowns in 2023 and accumulated 1,446 yards from scrimmage.

Davis finished the season with 33 receptions on 40 targets (82.5% catch rate) with seven explosive receptions. The former Kentucky dual-threat was used heavily in the screen game, was a valuable check-down option, and will bring two-way versatility to any offense.

Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia

The former Georgia running back finished his 2023 season with 881 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss

Like his father, Gore Jr. is a compact every-down running back who is a tough runner with good contact balance and an ability to handle a Boston Scott type role.

Blake Corum ,RB, Michigan

Philadelphia has three running backs set for NFL free agency, and if GM Howie Roseman doesn’t want to pay D’Andre Swift $4 million a year, then the Michigan running back would pair well with Kenneth Gainwell.

During the past two seasons, Corum has logged 2,905 scrimmage yards and 47 touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Benson, who rushed for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season while averaging 5.8 yards per carry, is the No. 2-rated running back by ESPN NFL draft insider Mel Kiper Jr.

Benson was a redshirt junior who tore his ACL at Oregon in 2020, transferred to FSU, and immediately found success, rushing for 990 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He also had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return in his two seasons at FSU, giving him 25 total TDs in two seasons.

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

Brooks forego his final two years of eligibility and entered the 2024 NFL Draft after emerging as the Longhorns’ top running back before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

Brooks led Texas with 1,139 yards, ten touchdowns, and another 286 yards receiving in 10 games. He posted eight straight games with at least 98 yards rushing, headlined by a 218-yard, two-touchdown performance against Kansas.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Following in the footsteps of Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin featured Allen as its lead running back for three seasons and he logged 984 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns last fall despite missing two-plus games after suffering a high ankle sprain against Ohio State.

Allen finished his career with 3,494 rushing yards, which ranks ninth all-time in program history and second among Wisconsin rushers to only play three seasons, behind Jonathan Taylor (6,174).

If Allen can display burst and athleticism, he could shoot up draft boards.

