10-run fourth inning lifts East to win over Central

Apr. 4—CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East's bats had gone quiet through the opening 3 2/3 innings of Wednesday afternoon's match up with Cheyenne Central.

The Thunderbirds managed to get runners into scoring position, but were unable to get the hits necessary to blow the game open.

But East knew it was just a matter of time before its bats started to find success. Clutch hits, coupled Indians' errors, led to a 10-run fourth inning, propelling East to a 13-2 win over its crosstown rival.

"I knew that if we kept battling and didn't give up any unearned runs, (we would be alright)," East coach Adam Galicia said. "We stayed solid, and we started making contact and putting the ball in play."

In spite of the lopsided score, Central managed to keep the game close in the first few innings. The Indians pushed across two runs in the opening frame thanks to an RBI single by Madi Birt. Cameron Moyte scored on the next at-bat after Porscha Kammerman grounded out to first base.

East put two more across in the bottom half of the first inning thanks to a flurry of walks, but left the bases loaded. The T-Birds got one more across in the next half-inning on a RBI double from Rylee Stephenson, but once again left runners in scoring position.

Central stranded two runners on in the fourth inning, giving an avenue for East to blow the game open. Gracie Oswald got things going with a one-out double, but a strike out and intentional walk put McKenzie Millar at the plate with two on and two out.

The sophomore delivered for East, looping a fly ball into shallow right field scoring two runs to put East up by three.

"I just wanted to get the ball in play for my team," Millar said. "I (also) wanted to redeem myself for my first at-bat for striking out."

It was the spark the T-Birds needed.

East scored eight more runs in the inning to blow the game open and went through its entire batting order. Thanks to the 10-run mercy rule, East closed out the top of the fifth allowing just one Central batter to reach base to secure the win.

"They're a scrappy team," Central coach Carrie Barker said. "When we don't throw strikes and they can put the ball into play, it's hard to get out of."

Oswald finished the conference game perfect from the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a single and two RBI. Stephenson, who came off an excellent two-game set against Cheyenne South on Tuesday, went 2-for-3 with a team-best three RBI.

"In the end, it just comes down to the leaders on the team," Millar said. "They push everybody to cheer and get us pumped back up. At one point we were down, but we all just brought each other back up and got that W."

Early on, senior pitcher Lillian Vallejo struggled with allowing too many batters on base. But after allowing two runs in the first inning, Vallejo slammed the door shut and managed to get herself out of any jams she created for herself.

"Not that we want to keep doing that, but the thing that's good is that she is a senior," Galicia said. "I expect her to be able to battle out of those types of situations. We're getting everyone's best and we will continue to get everyone's best, and she needs to (continue) being mentally tough and not giving in on any at-bats."

Central was paced at the plate by Tayvin Aragon, who finished 2-for-3 from the plate. Birt went 1-for-3 from the plate, and also reached base in the final inning on an error.

Central's downfall came early in the game when it was unable to get the runners it got on base across home plate. The Indians left five batters on in the first three innings, three of which were in scoring position.

"We aren't being patient at the plate," Barker said. "We are over anxious at the plate, which is great, but we need to be patient with that aggressiveness. We're just going to leave this one behind and go for the next one."

GAME TWO East 14 Central 13

In the nonconference portion of its doubleheader with Central, East won a back-and-forth affair 14-13. The Indians led 5-2 after a four-run top half of the fourth inning, but surrendered six in the bottom half to trail 8-5.

But the Indians bounced back, outscoring East 8-2 over the next inning and a half to take a 13-10 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Alexa Luethy hit a walk-off single to give East the win.

Luethy finished the game 3-for-4 from the plate with three RBI. East junior Aleah Brooks, who went 2-for-3 from the plate with a home run and a triple.

Central was led by Cam Moyte, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Hinz went 2-for-2 in the game with a triple, as well.

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.