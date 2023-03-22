10 late-round sleeper prospects for Cowboys to consider in 2023 draft

The Cowboys scouting department, led by Will McClay, have done a great job of identifying talent that may have slipped under the radar of fans, draft enthusiasts and other NFL scouting departments. While the top prospects get the lion’s share of the attention, Dallas been able to find multiple starters and key contributors in the later rounds of the draft. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott and lead running back Tony Pollard were both picked on Day 3 of the draft.

With many of the guys drafted in the later rounds there may be question marks based on film, potential scheme fits, injury history and production that cause them to fall further than what their physical traits or upside may suggest. How successful a team is in mining the later rounds for draft gems can make the difference between a solid team and a playoff contender. Here’s a look at several sleeper prospects for the Cowboys to consider.

Cowboys recent history of Day 3 picks, successes

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is where the foundation of a team is built. How have the Cowboys done recently in adding to that foundation? Here’s a look at some of the gems from the last five drafts.

2018: Dorance Armstrong (Round 4, pick 116), Dalton Schultz (Round 4, pick 137), Cedrick Wilson, Jr. (Round 6, pick 208)

2019: Tony Pollard (Round 4, pick 128) Donovan Wilson (Round 6, pick 213)

2020: Tyler Biadasz (Round 4, pick 146)

2021: Jabril Cox (Round 4, pick 115), Quinton Bohanna (Round 6, pick 192), Israel Mukuamu (Round 6, pick 227)

2022: Jake Ferguson (Round 4, pick 129), DaRon Bland (Round 5, pick 167), Damone Clark (Round 5, pick 176)

Seven of the club’s projected 2023 starters came from Day 3.

DE Dorance Armstrong is coming off a career year where he notched 8.5 sacks.

RB Tony Pollard received the franchise tag and will be the lead back for the Cowboys after rushing for 1007 yards and 12 total touchdowns.

S Donovan Wilson started 17 games, recorded 101 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

C Tyler Biadasz was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

TE Jake Ferguson is projected to start this year and the team averaged .51 more rushing yards per carry with him on the field.

CB DaRon Bland led the team in interceptions last year as a rookie with five.

LB Damone Clark is projected to start at linebacker this year after starting five games with 47 tackles and two forced fumbles in 2022.

Story continues

2023 Linebacker sleepers

Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

LB- Dorian Williams, Tulane- 6-foot-1, 228 pounds

Ran a 4.49-second, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Williams had 97 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2022. One of the best coverage linebackers in this draft with the speed to play sideline to sideline.

LB- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas- 6-foot-3 229 pounds

Ran a 4.56 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Originally a safety before moving to LB. In 2022 he lined up at LB, in the slot and on the DL at Texas. He’s a rangy linebacker who is best fit to play weak side in the NFL. Needs to clean up his tackling but has the ability to be impactful with development.

2023 Defensive Tackle sleepers

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Jerrod Clark (DL04) participates in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DT- Keondre Coburn, Texas- 6-foot-2 332 pounds

Started 45 games in school. Strong bull-rush ability and able to diagnose quickly. Coming off a strong year of production with four sacks but his game is all about strength and leverage. Ideal size to clog up running lanes.

DT- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina-6-foot-4 334 pounds

Converted TE with 1-Tech size. Good motor, quicker than his size would indicate, effective on stunts. Sit him in the middle of the defense and he can help shut off the middle in the run game. Generated 10 sacks over the last three seasons.

DT-Jonah Tavai, San Diego State- 6-foot 290 pounds

Lacks ideal size but makes up for it with a relentless motor. Played 150+ snaps at 1-tech, 3-Tech and 5-Tech. Offers a lot of position flex and generated 22 sacks and 86 hurries the last two seasons.

DT- Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky- 6-foot-4 335 pounds

Absolute behemoth with 34 3/8 inch arms. Strong at the point of attack, ability to two-gap and push the pocket with 23 pressures while playing predominantly 1-tech. 18 QB hurries and two sacks in 2022.

2023 Wide Receiver sleepers

Oct 22, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

WR-Trey Palmer, Nebraska-6-foot 192 pounds

Ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Transferred to Nebraska from LSU and produced 1043 yards on 71 receptions with nine touchdowns. Extremely quick off the line of scrimmage, shows good body control and tracks down deep balls with ease.

WR-Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia- 6-foot-4 221 pounds

Ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Had 62 receptions, 675 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Has a unique size/speed combo amongst his peers in this class. Willing to work over the middle of the field but happy to show off his deep ability by running by defenders. Catch and run ability.

WR- Rakim Jarrett, Maryland- 6-foot 192 pounds

Ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Had a down year in 2022 after a strong sophomore campaign. Caught 40 balls for 471 yards and three touchdowns. One of the better YAC receivers in this class and is explosive off the line of scrimmage. Had issues with drops in 2022.

WR- Puka Nacua, BYU- 6-foot-2 201 pounds

Had 48 receptions 625 yards and five touchdowns last season. Averaged 7.4 yards after the catch and only dropped three passes. Runs crisp routes and does a nice job of setting defensive backs up. Really nice balance and able to make impressive sideline catches. Offers special teams value.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire