10 rookies to watch in the Eagles preseason opener against the Ravens

The Eagles and Ravens will kick off their preseason at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday night in Baltimore, and it offers a prime opportunity for select rookies to stand out.

Philadelphia has a loaded roster, and several big-name rookies will enter this contest with huge expectations and the chance to create separation on the depth chart.

On offense, fans will look to see Tyler Steen and Joseph Ngata, while on defense, it’ll be about NFL draft picks Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Sydney Brown, Kelee Ringo, and Moro Ojomo.

With the Eagles set for a Friday walkthrough, here are the ten rookies to watch for the preseason opener.

Sydney Brown

Brown is a player to watch and the Ravens matchup offers the third round pick an opportunity to put his stamp on a successful first two weeks.

Jalen Carter

Saturday provides the first opportunity for the No. 9 overall pick to put his speed, power and athleticism on display.

The former LSU cornerback has stood out this summer and he could lock down a roster spot with a good showing.

A former Georgia Prep star, Haselwood has all the looks of an NFL possession receiver.

Johnny King

An intriguing wide receiver prospect with a huge frame, King could be the player to watch.

The former Stanford passer will look to show a firm understand of the Eagles offense and a big arm that’ll separate him from Ian Book.

Joseph Ngata

Ngata has been getting first team reps and has put himself firmly in the 53-man roster discussion.

Moro Ojomo

The former Texas Longhorn can play defensive tackle and edge rusher. We’ll look to see a high motor and pass rush prowess.

A high-profile performer since his days in high school, Saturday provides an opportunity to see if Ricks can compete against NFL route runners.

Kelee Ringo

An elite athlete and huge cornerback, Ringo has improved daily.

Nolan Smith

Smith has waited almost a whole calendar year to play meaningful football and he’s talked about going “balls to the wall” in every situation.

We’re looking to see that elite first step, and non-stop motor.

