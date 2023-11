On Sunday, the New York Giants plan to start rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito against the Dallas Cowboys. This will be historic in that he will be the 10th quarterback from the 2023 NFL draft to start this season. This is the most since 1950. Here is the full rundown of all the rookie quarterbacks to start this season.

Tommy DeVito - New York Giants

CJ Stroud - Houston Texans

Anthony Richardson Jr. - Indianapolis Colts

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire