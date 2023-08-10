10 Rockford-area defensive backs to watch for 2023 high school football season

We continue our series of spotlighting the best Rockford-area football players for the upcoming 2023 high school season. The first story in our preseason series highlighted the area's top quarterbacks.

Today, listed in alphabetical order, we take a look at 10 of the area's most intriguing defensive backs:

LARGE SCHOOLS

Santana English, Boylan

English was first-team all-conference as a junior. The versatile athlete also caught 15 passes on offense for 205 yards and was a valuable member of Boylan’s basketball team. The 6-3, 180-pound Eng shows that versatility at defensive back, tackling as well as he plays the ball in the air.

Grant Gensler, Rochelle

Gensler is a 6-foot, 180-pound junior free safety who had 37 tackles and four interceptions last year for a team that won nine games for the first time in 18 years. “He’s a dynamic and versatile athlete that can cover a lot of ground and is physical in the run game,” Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said.

Isaiah Houi, Hononegah

The senior defensive back is Hononegah’s most versatile player, also being used as a slot receiver and an explosive punt returner. He was first-team all-conference on defense as a junior and this will be his third season on varsity. "We expect him to get even better," Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said. "He wraps up and tackles well in the open field. Hopefully, he can get some more interceptions this year. He does a great job of being in the right place. That’s critical for us. He's just a real smart, heady player."

Freeport's Denarius Jackson tackles Hononegah's Joe Roos in the fourth quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Hononegah High School in Rockton. Hononegah beat Freeport, 49-24.

Denarius Jackson, Freeport

Jackson, a 6-1, 190-pound senior, is a four-year varsity player for the Pretzels. He plays both ways for Freeport, leading the team in rushing yards (546) last year, also scoring seven touchdowns and averaging 4.6 yards per carry. But he is best on defense, where he was named first-team all-conference as a junior.

Grant Nelson, Guilford

Nelson is a three-year starter at cornerback for a Guilford defense that allowed its fewest points (146 in nine conference games) in 16 years. He made 51 ½ tackles, forced two fumbles and intercepted one pass as a junior. "He's great in the weight room, very disciplined and a great tackler," Guilford coach Tony Capriotti said.

SMALL SCHOOLS

Ashton Henkel, Byron

Henkel will be one of Byron's main ballcarriers as a running back as well, but he will be called upon a lot as the Tigers' defensive back after he was a first-team all-Big Northern Conference free safety last year. "He has great range," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said of Henkel. "And at the end of last season was playing his best football."

Micah Nelson, Forreston

Nelson is also a running back when his team has the ball, and he missed the last six games of last year with an injury but was the team's leading tackler when he went down. He could play corner or safety, and can even pinch in to a linebacker slot when needed.

Brock Soltow, Polo (8-man)

This senior, who is also going to be a star either at quarterback or running back, whichever position he lines up at, had 79 tackles and seven interceptions as a defensive back last season. He's a pure athlete and can cover anyone he targets, and is a sure tackler.

Brady Switzer, Eastland/Pearl City

Switzer was a first-team all-conference honoree last year after playing multiple positions in the defensive backfield throughout the season.

Brandon Wiggan, Winnebago

Wiggan, also Winnebago's starting fullback on offense, is 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, but he hits like a much bigger person. His play at cornerback improved throughout the season last year, and he is going to be a team leader this year. "He's just a very sound tackler, and he can defend the pass as well as anyone, too," Winnebago coach Mark Helm said.

