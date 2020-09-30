10 reminders of Andy Reid's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nobody talks about clock management anymore. Nobody talks about wasting timeouts or not running the ball enough or the offense getting stale.

They only talk about how Andy Reid just might be headed to a second straight Super Bowl on his way to the Hall of Fame.

After their riveting 34-20 win Monday night over a very good Ravens team, coached by close friend John Harbaugh, the defending Super Bowl-champion Chiefs are 3-0 and the consensus best team in football.

They’ve won 12 straight games dating back to last Nov. 10 and a 35-32 loss to the Titans in Nashville. They're 31-8 in their last 39 games. They're 27-7 under Patrick Mahomes. They're on track to become the 11th team in NFL history to win 12 games three straight years.

Nobody has won back-back Super Bowls since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots, coached by Bill Belichick (whose Patriots face the Chiefs Sunday at Arrowhead).

But if any quarterback can do it, it’s Mahomes. And if any coach can do it, it’s Reid, now in his 22nd year as an NFL head coach and eighth year with the Chiefs.

Reid recently signed a six-year contract extension that runs through 2025. If he coaches that long? With Mahomes at QB and the brilliant Brett Veach as the GM? There’s no telling how much more he’ll accomplish.

Here are 10 reminders of the greatness of Andy Reid:

1. Reid ranks seventh in NFL history with 210 regular-season wins. He needs just four to pass Paul Brown and move into sixth place. Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318) are out of reach and Belichick is at 275 and going strong. But Reid will catch Curly Lambeau (226) next year, and Tom Landry (250) is within reach if Reid continues coaching and Mahomes stays healthy. If the Chiefs average just 10 wins a year and Reid coaches through the end of his contract, he’ll be at 267 at the end of 2024 and No. 4 in history.

2. Reid ranks sixth all-time with 15 postseason wins, trailing only Belichick (31), Landry (20), Shula (19), Joe Gibbs (17) and Chuck Noll (16). So two more wins move him into fourth all-time. Don’t be surprised if he’s No. 2 behind Belichick by the time he retires.

3. Reid won 130 games with the Eagles and has now won 80 with the Chiefs. That makes him the only coach in NFL history to win 80 games with two teams. Shula and Mike Holmgren came close, Shula with 257 wins for Miami and 71 with the Colts and Holmgren - Reid’s former boss with the Packers - with 86 in Green Bay and 75 in Seattle.

4. Reid has the highest winning percentage in Chiefs history (.696) and reclaimed the Eagles record (.583) after passing Doug Pederson in Week 2. Pederson began the season at .594 and dropped to .585 after the Washington loss and then to .576 with the Rams loss.

5. Reid’s teams have won 10 or more games 14 of the last 20 years, which will become 15 of the last 21 years if the Chiefs win seven games the rest of this season. Reid has won 10 division titles - six with the Eagles and the last four in a row with the Chiefs.

6. Only three coaches have reached the playoffs more than Big Red - Shula 19 times and Belichick and Landry 18 times. Reid and Brown have taken 15 teams to the postseason.

7. Reid and Shula are the only coaches in NFL history with winning streaks of at least nine games with two different teams. Shula’s Baltimore Colts won 11 straight in 1964, and the Dolphins had streaks of 18 straight over the 1972 and 1973 seasons, 11 straight in 1984 and 10 straight in 1973. The Eagles won nine straight under Reid in 2003, and the Chiefs have currently won 12 in a row.

8. Three of the seven 3-0 teams in the NFL are coached either by Reid or one of his former assistants. Sean McDermott’s Bills are 3-0, as are Matt Nagy’s Bears. At least one former Reid assistant has taken a team to the postseason 11 of the last 12 years. Either Reid or one of his assistants has reached the playoffs 18 of the last 20 years. Three of his former assistants have reached a Super Bowl (John Harbaugh, Pederson, Ron Rivera), with Pederson and Harbaugh winning. Reid’s former assistants have won 391 games.

9. Reid has only had three losing records in 21 years and that will become three in 22 years if the Chiefs go 5-8 the rest of the year. Reid’s only losing seasons were 1999, his first year with the Eagles (5-11), 2005 (6-10) and 2012, his last year here (4-12).

10. Reid has averaged 9.9 wins per year, fifth-highest in NFL history among those who’ve coached at least 10 years behind Belichick (10.9), Tony Dungy (10.7), George Seifert (10.4) and John Madden (10.3).