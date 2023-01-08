10 records within reach for Eagles on final day of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With the Eagles finishing up their 90th regular season Sunday, this is a good time to take a look at some franchise and NFL records within reach.

Of course, it’s a little tricky comparing records set in 17 games with those set in 16 games. But when the NFL switched from 14 games to 16 games in 1978, we quickly got used to a new set of records, and the same thing will happen now. Although the NFL will probably institute an 18-game season before long.

Where it makes sense, I’ve included per-game records just to keep everything in perspective. But whatever we think of the longer season, keep in mind the NFL will recognize all records set over 17 games.

NFL sack record: This is the biggie for the Eagles. Their 68 sacks are 4th-most in history through 16 games and just four off the NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Bears. The record for sacks per game actually belongs to the 1987 Bears, who had 70 in the 15-game strike-shortened season, although that included three games played with replacement players. Research credits the 1967 Raiders unofficially with 67 sacks in 14 games, but considering only official sacks – since 1982 – the Eagles are within striking distance of the most ever.

AJ Brown receiving yards: Brown has 1,401 yards and needs only nine to break Mike Quick’s franchise record of 1,409 yards set in 1983. But Quick doesn’t hold the Eagles’ record for yards per game, despite averaging 88.1 in 1983. That honor belongs to Ben Hawkins, who led the NFL with 1,265 yards in a 14-game season in 1967. That’s 90.4 yards per game (90.357). Brown is at 87.6 – 3rd-most ever – and would need 136 to pass Hawkins.

Points: The Eagles are sitting at 455 points (28.4 per game) which is their 3rd-most ever in a 16-game season and only 19 below the club record of 474, set in 2014. So 20 points gets them the most in a season. But the highest-scoring Eagles team of all-time was the 1948 team, which scored 376 in just 12 games for a 31.3 average. That one is way out of reach, although 27 NFL teams have averaged 31 points per game in a 16-game season, seven in a 14-game season and 19 in a 12-game season, including those 1948 Eagles. The highest scoring NFL team ever was the 1950 Rams, who averaged 38.8 points in a 12-game season.

Jalen TD record: Jalen Hurts has 13 rushing touchdowns this year, one shy of the NFL record for quarterbacks set by Cam Newton of the Panthers in 2011. If Hurts plays, the Eagles will try to protect him as much as possible, so he probably won’t be taking off running 17 times. But he does have a shot. Those 13 TDs are also 3rd-most in franchise history, behind LeSean McCoy’s 17 in 2011 and Steve Van Buren’s 15 in 1945.

Rushing TDs: With Hurts at 13 and Miles Sanders at 11, the Eagles are one of only two teams with two players with 11 rushing TDs. The 1960 Packers did it with Hall of Famers Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung. If Sanders adds a rushing TD Sunday, the Eagles become the first team ever with two guys with 12 rushing TDs in a season. As a team, the Eagles have 31 rushing touchdowns, 6th-most in NFL history. The record is likely out of reach – the Packers scored 36 in 1962 – but one more rushing TD moves the Eagles up to 4th-most and two more gets them into a tie for 3rd-most with the 1976 Steelers.

Hurts touchdowns: Despite missing the last two games, Hurts is tied with Randall Cunningham for most total touchdowns in Eagles history at 35. Randall had 35 in 1990 – 30 passing and five rushing. Hurts has 22 passing and 13 rushing. If Hurts plays Sunday, one more TD either passing or rushing gives him the most in franchise history. Other QBs in franchise history with 30 or more TDs in a season are Carson Wentz in 2017 (33 in 13 games, all passing), Sonny Jurgensen in 1961 (32 in 14 games, all passing), Donovan McNabb in 2004 (31 passing, 3 rushing), Norm Snead in 14 games in 1967 (29 passing, 2 rushing), Nick Foles in 2013 (27 passing, 3 rushing), Cunningham in 1988 (24 passing, 6 rushing) and Michael Vick in 2010 (21 passing, 9 rushing).

Third down: The Eagles have converted 46.6 percent of their third downs so far, well ahead of franchise-record pace. The Eagles broke the franchise record last year at 45.7 percent. The NFL has only been tracking third downs since 1972. The Eagles are 97-for-208 on third down, so they’ve had an average of 13 third downs per game. If they have 13 Sunday, they would need to convert four to tie the record and five to break it.

Receptions: DeVonta Smith has 88 catches, which is tied for most in Eagles history by a wide receiver. Irving Fryar had 88 at 34 years old in 1996. A.J. Brown has 84 catches, so if he catches five passes and Smith catches one, they’ll have the two-highest reception totals in Eagles history by wide receivers. If Brown has one catch and Smith has 71 yards and gets to 1,200, the Eagles will become the second team in history with two WRs 25 or under with 1,200 yards, 85 catches and seven TDs in a season. Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald did it for the Cards in 2005.

Defensive tackle sacks: Javon Hargrave’s 11 sacks are only half a sack off the franchise record for sacks in a season by a defensive tackle. Andy Harmon – who was the Eagles’ honorary captain last week for the Saints game – had 11 ½ in 1993. Neither Harmon nor Hargrave made the Pro Bowl that year. Harmon is the only defensive linemen in NFL history with two 11-sack seasons to never make a Pro Bowl or 1st-team all-pro.

No. 1 rankings: The Eagles go into the final weekend of the season ranked No. 1 in the NFL defense, allowing 302.6 yards per game. They have a slight lead over the 49ers, who are allowing 303.4 yards going into their season finale at home against the Cards. Last time the Eagles had the No. 1 defense in the league was 1991. They were also No. 1 in 1943, 1944, 1945, 1949, 1953 and 1981. The Eagles are also No. 1 in pass defense at 181.4 per game. They have a larger margin there, with the Jets second at 192.5. The Jets face the Dolphins Sunday. Last time the Eagles led the NFL in pass defense was 1998 at 170.0 yards per game, just ahead of the Bucs (172.6). Also in 1936, 1940, 1949, 1951, 1981, 1991.