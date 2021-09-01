10 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding

The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled their initial “fluid” 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon with plenty of surprises.

With the waiver process set to start at noon on Wednesday and teams around the league rushing to put together a formidable 16-man practice squad, here are 10-players Philadelphia should consider adding to the roster.

CB Jimmy Moreland

Aug 19, 2020; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland (32) walks onto the field prior to day twenty-two of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

good cover guys are hard to find and the former Washington cornerback would be an immediate upgrade at the position.

WR Antonio Golden-Gandy

Jul 29, 2021; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) makes a catch during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Cennter. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The former Liberty wide receiver was on the Eagles' radar during the 2020 NFL draft process and he'd be a solid addition. Golden-Gandy missed most of his rookie season due to injury and he could be a potential prospect to watch.

WR, Tyron Johnson

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tyron Johnson (83) catches a pass as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) defends in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A physical wideout, who's athletic and versatile, Johnson averaged almost 20-yards per catch last season. Johnson logged 20 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns with the Chargers last year, while only playing 265 offensive snaps. *** Update: Johnson was claimed by the Jaguars who had the top spot.

LB Benardrick McKinney

A former Pro Bowler who can thrive in multiple schemes, McKinney could thrive at the SAM spot for Jonathan Gannon.

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (70) sits on the bench during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

One of the highest graded tackles during the preseason, Tega-Wanogho is still only 23 years old and only allowed two pressures, one quarterback hit, and two pressures in 111 offensive snaps.

WR Keke Coutee

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) makes a catch for a two-point conversion as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Antonio Hamilton (22) defends during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A difficult matchup in the slot, Coutee had 33 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in eight games last season.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) participates in minicamp practice Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

An elite athlete that comes from a family of elite athletes, St. Brown can play the Z or slide down into the slot.

DT Akeem Spence

CB Lamar Jackson

Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson (38) on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CB Desmond Trufant

