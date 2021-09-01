10 recently cut players the Bears should consider adding

The Chicago Bears have finalized their initial 53-man roster, which included some difficult and surprising cuts.

But there were also a lot of other talented players around the league who were waived or released that might be of interest to Chicago, especially at positions of need like cornerback and offensive line.

Here are 10 players the Bears should consider claiming or signing to help round out their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

CB Jimmy Moreland

Jimmy Moreland was a surprise cut by Washington, where he had an impressive 2020 season with one of the NFL's best defenses. He figures to garner plenty of interest going through the waiver wire. Still, there's no guarantee he even makes it 20th, where the Bears will likely be waiting. He's dealing with a minor knee injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Nickell Robey-Coleman has been one of the league's most dependable slot corners over the last few years, including garnered PFF's third-highest slot coverage grade from 2017-19. But last season, Robey-Coleman struggled with the Eagles before landing with the Lions this year. The Bears are in need of a slot corner, and Robey-Coleman would be worth a look.

OL Matt Skura

One of the early surprises of cutdown day was the Dolphins releasing center/guard Matt Skura. Since Skura was released, he can sign with any team and doesn't have to go through the waiver wire process. The Bears have just one center on their roster behind starter Sam Mustipher after cutting Dieter Eiselen and Adam Redmond. Technically, Cody Whitehair and James Daniels have both played center and could step in if needed. But you don't want to start shuffling the offensive line around if it can be avoided.

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

Over the last couple of years, we've seen former Bears return for second stints with the team. Perhaps cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc could be the next. LeBlanc last played for the Bears in 2016 before finding some success with the Eagles two years ago. LeBlanc spent this summer with the Dolphins, who are loaded at cornerback, so his release wasn't a huge surprise. Given the Bears have no answer in the slot, LeBlanc should be in consideration.

DB Myles Bryant

Second-year defensive back Myles Bryant was another surprise cut. Last season, Bryant played in nine game, totaling 12 tackles and an interception with the Patriots. With the Bears weak at cornerback, Bryant could be a candidate to contribute in the slot, where Duke Shelley figures to be the primary nickelback.

OL Ben Braden

Braden was a surprise cut for the Packers given he was competing to be a starter at guard in training camp. Braden, who played in six games last season for Green Bay, saw extensive time at right tackle for the Packers this preseason. With the Bears' questions at tackle, Braden is someone who could serve as valuable depth.

WR Antonio Golden-Gandy

An intriguing name on the waiver wire is second-year wideout Antonio Golden-Gandy, who was dubbed by many to be a top receiver prospect. A fourth-round pick out of Liberty last year, Golden-Gandy missed most of his rookie season due to injury. He caught just one pass for three yards and had one carry for 22 yards in six games. The Bears currently have five wide receivers on the roster, and someone like Golden-Gandy might be worth a look.

OL Tyrell Crosby

The Bears need plenty of help at offensive tackle, and Tyrell Crosby could be an intriguing option. Crosby, who has experience playing both tackle and guard, is coming off one of his best seasons, where he garnered a 68.2 pass-blocking grade from PFF. Crosby has been dealing with a hamstring string that limited him during training camp. But if he proves healthy, he could add some depth at tackle for the Bears.

S Karl Joseph

Former first-round safety Karl Joseph was another surprise cut and certainly a player worth monitoring on the waiver wire. Joseph is coming off his best season in the league, totaling 67 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception with the Browns. While the Bears have their top four safeties locked up, it would be worth considering adding Joseph to the mix.

CB Cam Lewis

Lewis, an undrafted free agent last season, was a surprise cut for the Bills. While he didn't contribute much last season in a loaded Bills secondary, he's coming off an impressive training camp and preseason. Lewis is a versatile corner with the ability to play outside and inside. And considering the Bears don't have a definitive answer for either position right now, Lewis might be worth a look. [vertical-gallery id=479512] [listicle id=479574] [listicle id=479604]

