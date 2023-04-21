10 receivers for Patriots to target in 2023 NFL draft

Improving at the wide receiver position could mean the difference between a successful and failed season for the New England Patriots. They ultimately control their fate regarding that outcome with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

And there’s a good chance it won’t just stop there.

Regardless of whether the Patriots use their first-round pick on a receiver or not, they might end up double dipping at the position in hopes of landing on a player that can make an immediate impact on the roster.

There’s no question the team needs a legit No. 1 receiving option that can consistently separate and make plays on the outside. They could get it with speed, size or a combination of both in this year’s draft.

Here are 10 receivers for the Patriots to target.

